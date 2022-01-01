Pretzels in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve pretzels
Tap 99
1250 Half Street SE, Washington
|Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese
|$9.00
Classic Twisted Salted Pretzel with A side of House Made Bavarian Beer Cheese and Spicy Mustard
SANDWICHES
Prost
919 5th St NW, Washington
|Beer Growler 32oz
|$20.00
32oz growler with your choice of draft beer.
|Deutsch Baby! (Sweet)
|$14.00
|Large Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Hi-Lawn
1309 5th Street NE, Washington
|Soft Bavarian Pretzel
|$7.50
Pretzel w/ beer mustard, Cornichons
Kick Axe/THRōW Social
1401 Okie ST NE, Washington
|Paul Bunyan Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
|$10.00
Mr Bunyan was not Bavarian, but we bet his 23andme profile would show differently.
Served with Beer Cheese and wholegrain mustard
BlueJacket
300 Tingey St SE, Washington
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.50
house buffalo. mumbo sauce or sweet & smokey dry rub, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Hot jumbo wings lightly breaded and sauced to perfection, with your choice of Mambo sauce, Frankenbutter, or Sweet n Smoky dry rub. Served with Celery and Ranch. **Can NOT be made Gluten Free**
|Bluejacket Double Burger
|$17.50
two 1/4 lb beef patties, dill pickles, american cheese, grilled onions, million island dressing, sesame bun, fries