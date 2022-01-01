Pretzels in Washington

Washington restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Tap 99

1250 Half Street SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese$9.00
Classic Twisted Salted Pretzel with A side of House Made Bavarian Beer Cheese and Spicy Mustard
More about Tap 99
Prost image

SANDWICHES

Prost

919 5th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (54 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beer Growler 32oz$20.00
32oz growler with your choice of draft beer.
Deutsch Baby! (Sweet)$14.00
Large Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
More about Prost
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Hi-Lawn

1309 5th Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (818 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft Bavarian Pretzel$7.50
Pretzel w/ beer mustard, Cornichons
More about Hi-Lawn
Paul Bunyan Bavarian Pretzel Sticks image

 

Kick Axe/THRōW Social

1401 Okie ST NE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Paul Bunyan Bavarian Pretzel Sticks$10.00
Mr Bunyan was not Bavarian, but we bet his 23andme profile would show differently.
Served with Beer Cheese and wholegrain mustard
More about Kick Axe/THRōW Social
BlueJacket image

 

BlueJacket

300 Tingey St SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
house buffalo. mumbo sauce or sweet & smokey dry rub, coleslaw, pickles, potato roll, fries
Chicken Wings$15.00
Hot jumbo wings lightly breaded and sauced to perfection, with your choice of Mambo sauce, Frankenbutter, or Sweet n Smoky dry rub. Served with Celery and Ranch. **Can NOT be made Gluten Free**
Bluejacket Double Burger$17.50
two 1/4 lb beef patties, dill pickles, american cheese, grilled onions, million island dressing, sesame bun, fries
More about BlueJacket

