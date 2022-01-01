Egg salad sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Little Ola's Biscuits
14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin
|Egg Salad
|$6.00
Farm-fresh eggs, mustard, horseradish, bread and butter pickle, black pepper. Biscuit not included, but strongly recommended. 7oz
JewBoy Sub Shop
6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin
|Deviled Egg Salad Sando
|$9.00
Savory deviled eggs chopped and mixed with bacon bits and chopped Jalapenos. Served on toasted Texas toast.
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|SALAD Egg Salad
|$14.00
Mixed Greens, truffled egg salad, tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette on side
|Egg Salad
|Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
The Grey Market - Austin
501 Brazos Street, Austin
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Simple, classic, delicious.
GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
2900 S. Lamar, Austin
|Spinach Bacon & Egg Salad
Fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, toasted almonds, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg and crispy bacon bits with balsamic dressing.
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Egg Salad
mayo, shallot, caper, dijon, herbs
FoodHeads
616 W. 34th Street, Austin
|PROSCUITTO & EGG SALAD
|$8.95
House made egg salad & thin sliced proscuitto on toasted nine-grain bread with alfalfa sprouts, tomato & red onions
|1/2 PROSCUITTO & EGG SALAD
|$9.95
House made egg salad & thin sliced proscuitto on toasted nine-grain bread with alfalfa sprouts, tomato & red onions