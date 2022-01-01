Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Austin

Go
Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Little Ola's Biscuits

14735 Bratton Lane, Suite 310, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad$6.00
Farm-fresh eggs, mustard, horseradish, bread and butter pickle, black pepper. Biscuit not included, but strongly recommended. 7oz
More about Little Ola's Biscuits
Item pic

 

JewBoy Sub Shop

6701 Burnet Rd. Suite A-3, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Deviled Egg Salad Sando$9.00
Savory deviled eggs chopped and mixed with bacon bits and chopped Jalapenos. Served on toasted Texas toast.
More about JewBoy Sub Shop
Item pic

 

Local Foods Austin Popup

8023 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SALAD Egg Salad$14.00
Mixed Greens, truffled egg salad, tomato, Parmesan, Lemon Vinaigrette on side
Egg Salad
Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich$13.50
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
More about Local Foods Austin Popup
Consumer pic

 

The Grey Market - Austin

501 Brazos Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Sandwich$6.00
Simple, classic, delicious.
More about The Grey Market - Austin
Item pic

 

GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND

2900 S. Lamar, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Bacon & Egg Salad
Fresh spinach, fresh tomatoes, toasted almonds, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg and crispy bacon bits with balsamic dressing.
More about GIOVANNI'S PIZZA STAND
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad
mayo, shallot, caper, dijon, herbs
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

FoodHeads

616 W. 34th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
PROSCUITTO & EGG SALAD$8.95
House made egg salad & thin sliced proscuitto on toasted nine-grain bread with alfalfa sprouts, tomato & red onions
1/2 PROSCUITTO & EGG SALAD$9.95
House made egg salad & thin sliced proscuitto on toasted nine-grain bread with alfalfa sprouts, tomato & red onions
More about FoodHeads

