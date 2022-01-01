Sweet potato fries in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.50
Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
2808 Guadalupe St., Austin
|Will's Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.25
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.50
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
900 Red River, Austin
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$4.00
Tiny Boxwoods
1503 W 35th street, Austin
|Sweet potato fries
|$7.00
|Sweet potato fries
|$6.00
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oz. Tap House
10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.50
Moonie's Burger House
13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.69
Moody's Kitchen + Bar
2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.99
Sea Salted nger-cut sweet potato fries.
CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wholly Cow Burgers
3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$1.00
|Sweet Potato Fry Basket
|$2.44
HAMBURGERS
ATX Sliders @ Key Bar
617 W 6th Street, Austin
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Abby's Crab Shack
9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
Chicken Fried Austin@ ghostline kitchen
3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Sugar Pine
8578 Research Blvd, Austin
|French Fry Sweet Potato
|$5.45
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Side of Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
Jalapeno Salt
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Anthem
91 Rainey Street, Austin
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries [Side]
|$6.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$4.50
ATX Sliders @ Ghostline Kitchen
3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
HAMBURGERS
ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
2908 Fruth St, Austin
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$4.00
FRENCH FRIES
Thrive Craft House
519 West 37th st., Austin
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
Sweet potato fries served with Thrive sauce
Dog Haus Biergarten
7710 N FM 620, Austin
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$3.99
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$4.99