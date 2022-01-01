Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Austin

Austin restaurants
Toast

Austin restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.50
More about Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
01818e2d-cfd5-4937-b1ca-2e69c4bed0ab image

 

Dirty Martin's Place - NEW

2808 Guadalupe St., Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Will's Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
More about Dirty Martin's Place - NEW
Item pic

 

Waterloo Ice House

8600 Burnet Road, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.50
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S

900 Red River, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.00
More about ARLO'S AT CHEER UP CHARLIE'S
Burger Bar image

 

Burger Bar

110 E. 2nd Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.25
More about Burger Bar
Tiny Boxwoods image

 

Tiny Boxwoods

1503 W 35th street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet potato fries$7.00
Sweet potato fries$6.00
More about Tiny Boxwoods
Item pic

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oz. Tap House

10601 Ranch Rd 2222 suite h, Austin

Avg 4.7 (804 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Oz. Tap House
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.50
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

Moonie's Burger House

13450 N Research Blvd #104, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.69
More about Moonie's Burger House
Item pic

 

Moody's Kitchen + Bar

2530 Guadalupe Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Sea Salted  nger-cut sweet potato fries.
More about Moody's Kitchen + Bar
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wholly Cow Burgers

3010 S Lamar Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.4 (3866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Small Sweet Potato Fries$1.00
Sweet Potato Fry Basket$2.44
More about Wholly Cow Burgers
Sweet Potato Fries image

HAMBURGERS

ATX Sliders @ Key Bar

617 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about ATX Sliders @ Key Bar
Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

9900 S I-35, Building 39 Suite M 200, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Item pic

 

Chicken Fried Austin@ ghostline kitchen

3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
More about Chicken Fried Austin@ ghostline kitchen
Best Korean Fried Chicken image

 

hi wings

2525 W Anderson Ln Unit 135, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
More about hi wings
Item pic

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Sugar Pine

8578 Research Blvd, Austin

Avg 4.8 (642 reviews)
Takeout
French Fry Sweet Potato$5.45
More about Sugar Pine
Shore Raw Bar and Grill image

 

Shore Raw Bar and Grill

8665 W. SH 71, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Jalapeno Salt
More about Shore Raw Bar and Grill
Anthem image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Anthem

91 Rainey Street, Austin

Avg 4.5 (767 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries [Side]$6.00
More about Anthem
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10910 Domaine Drive, Austin

Avg 4.2 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Waterloo Ice House

9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$4.50
More about Waterloo Ice House
Item pic

 

ATX Sliders @ Ghostline Kitchen

3400 Comsouth Drive, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about ATX Sliders @ Ghostline Kitchen
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE

2908 Fruth St, Austin

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.00
More about ARLO'S AT SPIDERHOUSE
Thrive Craft House image

FRENCH FRIES

Thrive Craft House

519 West 37th st., Austin

Avg 4.8 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Sweet potato fries served with Thrive sauce
More about Thrive Craft House
Hank's image

FRENCH FRIES

Hank's

5811 Berkman Dr, Austin

Avg 3.8 (744 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
aioli
More about Hank's
SWEET POTATO FRIES image

 

Dog Haus Biergarten

7710 N FM 620, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.99
SWEET POTATO FRIES$4.99
More about Dog Haus Biergarten

