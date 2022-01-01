Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Austin

Austin restaurants
Austin restaurants that serve tarts

District Kitchen + Cocktails image

 

District Kitchen + Cocktails

7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry + Blood Orange Tart$12.00
brown butter crust, meringue two ways, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten image

 

Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten

4715 E 5th St, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal Tart$8.00
Pear and goat cheese tart topped with almonds, goat cheese, and a pear rose
More about Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
Dear Diary Coffeehouse image

 

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin

Avg 4.8 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mixed Berry Pop Tart$6.02
Filled with a fresh berry medley compote and topped with a berry medley icing
Strawberry Pop Tart$6.02
Filled with a fresh strawberry compote and topped with a strawberry icing
More about Dear Diary Coffeehouse
Soto South Lamar image

SUSHI

Soto South Lamar

1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin

Avg 4.7 (1308 reviews)
Takeout
Passion Fruit Tart$8.00
More about Soto South Lamar
Paperboy image

 

Paperboy

1203 E 11th St, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pop Tart$4.50
More about Paperboy
Soto Japanese image

 

Soto Japanese

11066 Pecan Park Boulevard, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Passionfruit Tart$8.00
More about Soto Japanese
Item pic

 

Baguette et Chocolat

12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon tart verrine (2 days in advance)$5.50
NEW creamy lemon, Sablée dough, Italian meringue. Easy to carry !
Apple Tart ONLY on SAT & SUN (2 days in advance)$5.00
Puff pastry, housemade almond cream, granny smith apple.
Pear Tart (2 days in advance)$5.00
Sablée dough, house made almond cream, pear, apricot glaze. Delicious !
More about Baguette et Chocolat
Item pic

ICE CREAM

Thai Fresh

909 W Mary St, Austin

Avg 3.5 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Tart, Flourless GF/V$6.93
Creamy dark chocolate sea salt tart with almond coconut oil maple crust. The most decadent chocolate tart you will ever have.
(ingredients: Almond Flour, Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Maple Syrup, Sea Salt, Coconut Milk, Bittersweet Chocolate, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla bean, vodka)
More about Thai Fresh
Item pic

DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM

Shanghai Chinese Restaurant

6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin

Avg 3.7 (1022 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
6. Baked Egg Tart (3)-酥皮蛋撻$6.95
More about Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
District Kitchen + Cocktails image

SEAFOOD

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin

Avg 4.5 (1600 reviews)
Takeout
Blood Orange Tart$12.00
More about District Kitchen + Cocktails
Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut

212 E. 6th St., Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Go-Tart$3.50
Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum image

 

Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum

1203 W 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Custard Tart$6.00
More about Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
Swedish Hill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Swedish Hill Bakery

1120 W 6th Street, Austin

Avg 3.9 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Seasonal Brioche Tart$5.00
Seasonal Tart$6.00
More about Swedish Hill Bakery
Qi Austin Restaurant image

 

Qi Austin Restaurant

835 West 6th Street, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Custard Tart$6.00
More about Qi Austin Restaurant

