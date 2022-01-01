Tarts in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve tarts
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Strawberry + Blood Orange Tart
|$12.00
brown butter crust, meringue two ways, fresh berries, vanilla cream anglaise
Koko's Bavarian Brewery and Biergarten
4715 E 5th St, Austin
|Seasonal Tart
|$8.00
Pear and goat cheese tart topped with almonds, goat cheese, and a pear rose
Dear Diary Coffeehouse
1212 Chicon Street Unit 103, Austin
|Mixed Berry Pop Tart
|$6.02
Filled with a fresh berry medley compote and topped with a berry medley icing
|Strawberry Pop Tart
|$6.02
Filled with a fresh strawberry compote and topped with a strawberry icing
SUSHI
Soto South Lamar
1100 South Lamar, Suite 2115, Austin
|Passion Fruit Tart
|$8.00
Baguette et Chocolat
12101 FM 2244 bldg 6, Austin
|Lemon tart verrine (2 days in advance)
|$5.50
NEW creamy lemon, Sablée dough, Italian meringue. Easy to carry !
|Apple Tart ONLY on SAT & SUN (2 days in advance)
|$5.00
Puff pastry, housemade almond cream, granny smith apple.
|Pear Tart (2 days in advance)
|$5.00
Sablée dough, house made almond cream, pear, apricot glaze. Delicious !
ICE CREAM
Thai Fresh
909 W Mary St, Austin
|Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Tart, Flourless GF/V
|$6.93
Creamy dark chocolate sea salt tart with almond coconut oil maple crust. The most decadent chocolate tart you will ever have.
(ingredients: Almond Flour, Cocoa Powder, Coconut Oil, Maple Syrup, Sea Salt, Coconut Milk, Bittersweet Chocolate, Vanilla Extract, Vanilla bean, vodka)
DUMPLINGS • DIM SUM
Shanghai Chinese Restaurant
6718 Middle Fiskville Rd, Austin
|6. Baked Egg Tart (3)-酥皮蛋撻
|$6.95
SEAFOOD
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin
|Blood Orange Tart
|$12.00
Voodoo Doughnut
212 E. 6th St., Austin
|Strawberry Go-Tart
|$3.50
Breakfast nostalgia but in doughnut form. Strawberry filling with vanilla frosting and poppin' sprinkles
Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum
1203 W 6th Street, Austin
|Egg Custard Tart
|$6.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Swedish Hill Bakery
1120 W 6th Street, Austin
|Seasonal Brioche Tart
|$5.00
|Seasonal Tart
|$6.00