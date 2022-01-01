Clams in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve clams
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore
|Small New England Clam Chowder
|$5.00
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$7.00
Hersh's
1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore
|Pepe's Clam Pie
|$21.00
mozzarella, parmigiano, pecorino, olive oil, garlic, lemon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI
Nick's Fish House
2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore
|Steamed Clams & Mussels
|$16.00
1/2 lb mussels & 1/2 dozen clams in choice of sauce served with garlic bread
|Steamed Clams
|$16.00
choice of: white wine sauce, diablo or chipotle-lime & garlic bread
Dalesio's Of Little Italy
829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore
|Linguini with Clams
|$23.00
Whole baby clams braised in garlic, red pepper flakes, and olive oil, then served over linguini with a choice of red or white clam sauce.
Amicci's of Little Italy
231 S High St, Baltimore
|Clam Sauce
|$18.00
Chopped clams, red or white, served over spaghetti.
Cafe Services
100 Light St, Baltimore
|New England Clam Chowder, 12 oz cup
|$2.89
SEAFOOD
True Chesapeake Oyster Co
3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore
|Steamed Clams
|$18.00
1 pound of middleneck clams, with your choice of preparation. Served with grilled bread and lemons.
(allergies: shellfish, allium, dairy, alcohol. gluten for the bread.)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore
|Surf Clam (Hokkigai)
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jimmy's Famous Seafood
6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore
|Little Neck Clams-12
|$12.00
|Top Neck Clams - 6
|$9.00
|Clams Casino
|$10.00
Shucked Topneck Clams l Onions l Peppers l Bacon