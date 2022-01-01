Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve clams

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

529 E Belvedere Ave, Baltimore

Avg 4.1 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Small New England Clam Chowder$5.00
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Hersh's image

 

Hersh's

1843-45 LIGHT STREET, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pepe's Clam Pie$21.00
mozzarella, parmigiano, pecorino, olive oil, garlic, lemon
More about Hersh's
Nick's Fish House image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • BALTI

Nick's Fish House

2600 Insulator Dr., Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (3081 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Clams & Mussels$16.00
1/2 lb mussels & 1/2 dozen clams in choice of sauce served with garlic bread
Steamed Clams$16.00
choice of: white wine sauce, diablo or chipotle-lime & garlic bread
More about Nick's Fish House
Banner pic

 

Dalesio's Of Little Italy

829 Eastern Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linguini with Clams$23.00
Whole baby clams braised in garlic, red pepper flakes, and olive oil, then served over linguini with a choice of red or white clam sauce.
More about Dalesio's Of Little Italy
Item pic

 

Amicci's of Little Italy

231 S High St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (4074 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Clam Sauce$18.00
Chopped clams, red or white, served over spaghetti.
More about Amicci's of Little Italy
Item pic

 

Cafe Services

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder, 12 oz cup$2.89
More about Cafe Services
Steamed Clams image

SEAFOOD

True Chesapeake Oyster Co

3300 Clipper Mill Rd Suite 400, Baltimore

Avg 4.9 (827 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Steamed Clams$18.00
1 pound of middleneck clams, with your choice of preparation. Served with grilled bread and lemons.
(allergies: shellfish, allium, dairy, alcohol. gluten for the bread.)
More about True Chesapeake Oyster Co
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori

2748 Lighthouse Point E, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (797 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Surf Clam (Hokkigai)$5.00
More about Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls

200 East Pratt St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$7.00
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls
Jimmy's Famous Seafood image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jimmy's Famous Seafood

6526 Holabird Ave, Baltimore

Avg 3.6 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Little Neck Clams-12$12.00
Top Neck Clams - 6$9.00
Clams Casino$10.00
Shucked Topneck Clams l Onions l Peppers l Bacon
More about Jimmy's Famous Seafood
Item pic

NOODLES

Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

21 E Cross St, Baltimore

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Stir Fry Spicy Little Clam$20.00
More about Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

