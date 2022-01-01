Shrimp wraps in Baltimore
Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore
|Spicy Pacific Rim Shrimp Wrap
|$9.99
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$11.49
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Golden West Cafe
1105 W 36th St, Baltimore
|Bang Bang Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
|$16.00
Coconut “shrimp” tossed in zesty bang bang sauce and served on a bed of red leaf lettuce with sweet-chile cucumber salad, pickled vegetables, peanuts, and sweet soy sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Wiley Gunters
823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore
|Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
|$13.00
Magerks Pub - Federal Hill
1061 S Charles St, Baltimore
|Grilled Spicy Shrimp Wrap
|$13.00
Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore
|Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
|$15.00
Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
100 Light St, Baltimore
|Cancun Shrimp Wrap
|$9.99
Marinated garlic shrimp, pepper jack cheese, avocado cream, rice and Pico de Gallo wrapped in a soft flour tortilla
Riverside Taphouse
1542 Light St, Baltimore
|Bacon Wrapped BeerBQ Shrimp
|$13.00
(5) shrimp wrapped with bacon and glazed with Riverside BeerBQ sauce.
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS
Never on Sunday
829 N Charles St, Baltimore
|Shrimp Salad Wrap
|$14.99