Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Baltimore

Go
Baltimore restaurants
Toast

Baltimore restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

Michael's Pizza and Subs image

 

Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy

1914 Edison Highway, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Pacific Rim Shrimp Wrap$9.99
Shrimp Salad Wrap$11.49
More about Michael's Pizza and Subs - Edison Hwy
Golden West Cafe image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Golden West Cafe

1105 W 36th St, Baltimore

Avg 3.9 (1741 reviews)
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Lettuce Wraps$16.00
Coconut “shrimp” tossed in zesty bang bang sauce and served on a bed of red leaf lettuce with sweet-chile cucumber salad, pickled vegetables, peanuts, and sweet soy sauce.
More about Golden West Cafe
Wiley Gunters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Wiley Gunters

823 E Fort Avenue, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap$13.00
More about Wiley Gunters
Magerks Pub image

 

Magerks Pub - Federal Hill

1061 S Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.3 (1245 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Spicy Shrimp Wrap$13.00
More about Magerks Pub - Federal Hill
Hair of the Dog image

 

Hair of the Dog - Baltimore

1649 South Hanover Street, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Shrimp Wrap$15.00
More about Hair of the Dog - Baltimore
Item pic

 

Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street

100 Light St, Baltimore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cancun Shrimp Wrap$9.99
Marinated garlic shrimp, pepper jack cheese, avocado cream, rice and Pico de Gallo wrapped in a soft flour tortilla
More about Cafe Services - 453 - 100 Light Street
Item pic

 

Riverside Taphouse

1542 Light St, Baltimore

Avg 4.5 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Wrapped BeerBQ Shrimp$13.00
(5) shrimp wrapped with bacon and glazed with Riverside BeerBQ sauce.
More about Riverside Taphouse
Never On Sunday image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SUBS

Never on Sunday

829 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4 (934 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Wrap$14.99
More about Never on Sunday
Banner pic

 

Shotti's Point Charm City

701 East Fort Ave, Baltimore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad Wrap$16.00
homemade jumbo shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato
More about Shotti's Point Charm City

Browse other tasty dishes in Baltimore

Wontons

Chipotle Chicken

Lox

Chicken Pizza

Meatball Subs

Cappuccino

Chicken Noodle Soup

Crab Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Baltimore to explore

Fells Point

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Hampden

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Federal Hill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Remington

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Midtown Belvedere

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Baltimore to explore

Lutherville Timonium

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Dundalk

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Catonsville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston