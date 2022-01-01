Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Boston

Boston restaurants
Boston restaurants that serve chimichangas

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill image

 

Casa Bonita Mexican Grill

1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$12.49
Fried burrito filled cheese, peppers + choice of protein, served with rice and frijoles (optional chilli queso sauce)
More about Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
Tavitas image

 

Tavitas

640 Atlantic Avenue, Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$10.99
More about Tavitas
Yellow Door Taqueria image

TACOS

Yellow Door Taqueria

350 Harrison Ave, Boston

Avg 4.2 (349 reviews)
Takeout
Brunch Chimichanga$12.00
flour tortilla, cheesy scrambled eggs, sweet plantains, black beans, pico de gallo; drizzled with house queso & salsa roja
More about Yellow Door Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

309 Huntington Avenue, Boston

Avg 3.6 (183 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Vegetable Chimichanga (V)$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Tofu Chimichanga (V)$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

 

Amelia's Taqueria

1076 Boylston Street, Boston

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Chimichanga$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Steak Chimichanga$13.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Carnitas Chimichanga$13.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
More about Amelia's Taqueria
Item pic

 

El Jefe's Taqueria

269 Huntington ave, Boston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichangas$7.25
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
More about El Jefe's Taqueria
Burro Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Burro Bar

1357 Washington St, Boston

Avg 4.5 (2000 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Chimichanga$23.00
crispy fried flour burrito, stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, black beans, tres quesos, topped with melted cheese, smoky ranchero sauce, guacamole, baja crema & chipotle mayo
More about Burro Bar
Item pic

 

El Jefe’s Taqueria

957 Commonwealth ave, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichangas$6.50
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
Chimichangas$7.25
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
More about El Jefe’s Taqueria
El Centro - Boston, MA image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

El Centro - Boston, MA

472 Shawmut Ave, Boston

Avg 4.3 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$17.00
More about El Centro - Boston, MA
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar image

 

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

412 West Broadway, South Boston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Chimichanga$14.00
flour tortillas, serrano crema, scallion, chihuahua cheese
More about Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway image

 

El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway

92 Peterborough St, Boston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$7.95
More about El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
Restaurant banner

TACOS

El Barrio Mexican Grill

1782 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester

Avg 4.3 (1796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$13.99
Crispy Burrito, salsa verde, Guacamole, Sour cream, cilantro, rice, beans, pico and cheese
More about El Barrio Mexican Grill

Map

