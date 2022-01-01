Chimichangas in Boston
Boston restaurants that serve chimichangas
Casa Bonita Mexican Grill
1033 Mass Avenue, Roxbury
|Chimichanga
|$12.49
Fried burrito filled cheese, peppers + choice of protein, served with rice and frijoles (optional chilli queso sauce)
Yellow Door Taqueria
350 Harrison Ave, Boston
|Brunch Chimichanga
|$12.00
flour tortilla, cheesy scrambled eggs, sweet plantains, black beans, pico de gallo; drizzled with house queso & salsa roja
Amelia's Taqueria
309 Huntington Avenue, Boston
|Grilled Vegetable Chimichanga (V)
|$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
|Grilled Tofu Chimichanga (V)
|$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
|Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
|$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Amelia's Taqueria
1076 Boylston Street, Boston
|Spicy Chicken Chimichanga
|$12.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
|Steak Chimichanga
|$13.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
|Carnitas Chimichanga
|$13.95
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
El Jefe's Taqueria
269 Huntington ave, Boston
|Chimichangas
|$7.25
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
Burro Bar
1357 Washington St, Boston
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$23.00
crispy fried flour burrito, stuffed with chicken tinga, saffron rice, black beans, tres quesos, topped with melted cheese, smoky ranchero sauce, guacamole, baja crema & chipotle mayo
El Jefe’s Taqueria
957 Commonwealth ave, Boston
|Chimichangas
|$6.50
2-8 inch Deep fried ground beef, corn and cheese burrito (seasoned to perfection).
"Add rice and beans for $2"
El Centro - Boston, MA
472 Shawmut Ave, Boston
|Chimichanga
|$17.00
Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar
412 West Broadway, South Boston
|Buffalo Chicken Chimichanga
|$14.00
flour tortillas, serrano crema, scallion, chihuahua cheese
El Pelon Taqueria - Fenway
92 Peterborough St, Boston
|Chimichanga
|$7.95
