Garlic naan in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve garlic naan
Mild 2 Spicy
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$4.50
Flatbread cooked with garlic and spices.
Marigold To Go
450 N. Clark Street, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$2.00
Naan with fresh garlic and cilantro
ROOH
736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
House made to order in our Tandoor oven
|GARLIC NAAN
|$4.00
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|GARLIC NAAN
|$5.00
|GARLIC NAAN
|$5.00
Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven
Jaipur
738 W Randolph St, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$6.00
Bread with fresh chopped garlic, cilantro, topped with ghee.
|Cheese Garlic Naan
|$9.00
Unleavened bread stuffed with cheese and fresh chopped garlic.
Chicago Curry House
899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$4.50
A tandoori naan baked with garlic and cilantro.
Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$2.49
King Chicago Indian Cuisine
2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99