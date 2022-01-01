Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve garlic naan

Cumin image

 

Cumin

1414 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.75
Fluffy naan with a hint of garlic
More about Cumin
Mild 2 Spicy image

 

Mild 2 Spicy

714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (10968 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.50
Flatbread cooked with garlic and spices.
More about Mild 2 Spicy
Consumer pic

 

Basant

1939-1943 W Byron Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan$4.00
More about Basant
Marigold To Go image

 

Marigold To Go

450 N. Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Naan$2.00
Naan with fresh garlic and cilantro
More about Marigold To Go
ROOH image

 

ROOH

736 W Randolph Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Naan$4.00
House made to order in our Tandoor oven
GARLIC NAAN$4.00
More about ROOH
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
GARLIC NAAN$5.00
Leavened bread baked with garlic in clay oven
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
Cheese Garlic Naan image

 

Jaipur

738 W Randolph St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Naan$6.00
Bread with fresh chopped garlic, cilantro, topped with ghee.
Cheese Garlic Naan$9.00
Unleavened bread stuffed with cheese and fresh chopped garlic.
More about Jaipur
Garlic Naan image

 

Chicago Curry House

899 South Plymouth Ct, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Naan$4.50
A tandoori naan baked with garlic and cilantro.
Garlic Naan$4.50
A tandoori naan baked with garlic and cilantro.
Garlic Naan$5.00
A tandoori naan baked with garlic and cilantro.
More about Chicago Curry House
Indian Clay Pot image

SEAFOOD

Indian Clay Pot

1804 W Irving Park, Chicago

Avg 4.6 (2046 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Naan$4.95
More about Indian Clay Pot
Restaurant banner

 

Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park

2312 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Naan$2.49
More about Masala Pizza - Lincoln Park
Restaurant banner

 

King Chicago Indian Cuisine

2269 n Lincoln Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.3 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.99
More about King Chicago Indian Cuisine
Garlic Naan image

 

Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

606 South Wabash Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Garlic Naan$3.95
More about Himalayan Restaurant - Chicago

