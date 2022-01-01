Columbus Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Columbus
More about Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
Barra tacos + cocktails - Upper Arlington
3051 Northwest Blvd, Upper Arlington
|Popular items
|Queso Blanco Cup
|$8.00
three-cheese blend
|Shredded Chicken Taco
|$4.50
slow-cooked shredded chicken, jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro
|Chorizo Taco
|$4.50
chorizo, potatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, cilantro
More about El Acapulco
El Acapulco
7475 Vantage Dr, Columbus
|Popular items
|44. Steak Or Chicken Fajitas
|$17.49
Tender-sliced beef or chicken stir-fried with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes.
|40. El Tapatio
|$13.99
Chicken breast grilled with Mexican sausage and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole salad and tortillas.
|57. Arroz Con Pollo
|$13.49
Bed of Mexican rice with grilled chicken on top covered with melted cheese.
More about Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall
2216 Summit St, Columbus
|Popular items
|THE OG
|$9.00
Your choice of Protein, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Cheddar, House Jalapeno Queso, Shredded romaine, and Sour Cream.
|The Chicken
|$10.00
Shredded Braised Chicken, Mango Aleppo Pepper Salsa, Shredded Romaine, Avocado Ranch, and Shredded Cheese.
|Crunch Tots
|$9.00
Crispy Fried Tots Layered With House White Queso, Pico De Gallo, Corn Salsa, Shredded Romaine, Avocado Ranch, Sour Cream, Sliced Jalapeno, And Your Choice Of Available Proteins
More about Habanero's - Yard St
Habanero's - Yard St
1105 Yard St, Grandview Heights
|Popular items
|Chimichanga
|$12.00
|Nachos Barbacoa
|$11.00
More about Spicy Cup Cafe
Spicy Cup Cafe
1977 East Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus