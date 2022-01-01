Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Columbus

Columbus restaurants
Toast

Columbus restaurants that serve spinach salad

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen image

 

Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen

525 Short St, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$10.99
Baby spinach, boiled egg, parmesan cheese, bacon, onion & tomato with sherry vinaigrette.
More about Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
Sono Wood Fired image

PIZZA

Sono Wood Fired

4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus

Avg 4 (15 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
spinach and arugula salad$12.00
fennel, orange, red onion, parmigiano, orange blossom honey vinaigrette
More about Sono Wood Fired
Main pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)

340 E Gay St, Columbus

Avg 4.5 (8008 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$10.99
Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, finished in a housemade vinaigrette, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.
More about Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
Consumer pic

 

Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern

138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPINACH SALAD$10.29
Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.
Spinach Side Salad$4.49
More about Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
Banner pic

SALADS

Aladdin's Eatery

1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus

Avg 4.4 (504 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Over The Counter image

 

Over The Counter

5596 N High Street, Worthington

Avg 4.6 (895 reviews)
Takeout
Half Spinach Salad$5.99
Baby spinach, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, with house made Balsamic dressing
Full Spinach Salad$9.49
Baby spinach, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, with house made Balsamic dressing
More about Over The Counter
The Brown Bag Deli image

SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES

The Brown Bag Deli

898 Mohawk St, Columbus

Avg 4.6 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
CREAMY SAUSSAGE AND ARTICHOKE PASTA....Cavatapi pasta with Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh spinach in creamybwhite wine Parmesan sauce. Served with green salad and crusty bread.$16.00
More about The Brown Bag Deli
Banner pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

7227 North High St, Worthington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Alqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

Alqueria

247 King Ave, Columbus

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad$10.00
spiced Marcona almonds, radishes, red onions, crumbled goat cheese,
sherry vinaigrette
More about Alqueria
Item pic

 

Moran's Bar & Grill

415 N Front St #199, Columbus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spinach Salad$12.89
Baby spinach, tomato, red onion, hard boiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crumbles. Served with house-made hot bacon and honey mustard dressing.
More about Moran's Bar & Grill

Map

Map

