Spinach salad in Columbus
Columbus restaurants that serve spinach salad
Matt & Tony's Wood Fired Kitchen
525 Short St, Columbus
|Spinach Salad
|$10.99
Baby spinach, boiled egg, parmesan cheese, bacon, onion & tomato with sherry vinaigrette.
PIZZA
Sono Wood Fired
4055 The Strand West Unit 420, Columbus
|spinach and arugula salad
|$12.00
fennel, orange, red onion, parmigiano, orange blossom honey vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's)
340 E Gay St, Columbus
|Spinach Salad
|$10.99
Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, finished in a housemade vinaigrette, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.
Pat & Gracie's Kitchen X Tavern
138 Graceland Blvd, Columbus
|SPINACH SALAD
|$10.29
Baby spinach, tomato, shaved red onion, hardboiled egg, garnished with freshly grated Parmesan cheese and bacon crisps.
|Spinach Side Salad
|$4.49
SALADS
Aladdin's Eatery
1425 Grandview Ave, Columbus
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
Over The Counter
5596 N High Street, Worthington
|Half Spinach Salad
|$5.99
Baby spinach, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, with house made Balsamic dressing
|Full Spinach Salad
|$9.49
Baby spinach, bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, hard boiled eggs, with house made Balsamic dressing
SOUPS • BAGELS • SANDWICHES
The Brown Bag Deli
898 Mohawk St, Columbus
|CREAMY SAUSSAGE AND ARTICHOKE PASTA....Cavatapi pasta with Italian sausage, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh spinach in creamybwhite wine Parmesan sauce. Served with green salad and crusty bread.
|$16.00
Aladdin's Eatery
7227 North High St, Worthington
|Spinach Salad
|$9.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Baby spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, and scallions; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing 8
FRENCH FRIES
Alqueria
247 King Ave, Columbus
|Spinach Salad
|$10.00
spiced Marcona almonds, radishes, red onions, crumbled goat cheese,
sherry vinaigrette