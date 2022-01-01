Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve sopapilla

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$4.50
Four lightly fried pastries, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with caramel and honey for dipping.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$4.50
Four lightly fried pastries, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with caramel and honey for dipping.
More about Los Tios
SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapillas$5.00
More about Studewood Cantine
Armandos

2630 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$8.00
Lightly fried flour tortillas dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon and served with whipped cream and honey
More about Armandos
The Original Ninfa's

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sopapillas Jamaica$10.00
Served with Mexican Vanilla Gelato, Whipped Cream & Hibiscus Syrup
More about The Original Ninfa's
Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake Sopapillas$6.00
More about Veegos
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington

6329 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopapillas (6)$3.99
More about Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL

14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas (3ct)$3.50
Sopapillas (6ct)$5.50
More about LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
Antonios Mexican Grille

3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$5.81
8 fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.
1/2 Sopapillas$2.90
Four fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.
More about Antonios Mexican Grille
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage

2009 W 34th St A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
SOPAPILLAS$6.95
More about Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
TACOS • SALADS

Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering

3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sopapilla Tray (25-30)$24.99
More about Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Sopapillas$6.00
A Truly Ninfa's Iconic Dessert
1 Sopapilla$3.00
A Truly Ninfa's Iconic Dessert
More about Ninfa's
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

4840 Beechnut, Houston

Avg 4.3 (2019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$4.50
Four lightly fried pastries, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with caramel and honey for dipping.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1132 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sopapillas$4.50
Four lightly fried pastries, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with caramel and honey for dipping.
More about Los Tios
The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sopapillas Jamaica$10.00
Served with Mexican Vanilla Gelato, Whipped Cream & Hibiscus Syrup
More about The Original Ninfa's
TACOS

Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

3704 Main St, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1988 reviews)
Takeout
Sopapilla Tray (25-30)$24.99
More about Tacos A Go Go Catering: Delivery

