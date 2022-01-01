Sopapilla in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve sopapilla
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Sopapillas
|$4.50
Four lightly fried pastries, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with caramel and honey for dipping.
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Sopapillas
|$4.50
Four lightly fried pastries, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with caramel and honey for dipping.
Armandos
2630 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Sopapillas
|$8.00
Lightly fried flour tortillas dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon and served with whipped cream and honey
The Original Ninfa's
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Sopapillas Jamaica
|$10.00
Served with Mexican Vanilla Gelato, Whipped Cream & Hibiscus Syrup
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
6329 Washington Ave, Houston
|Sopapillas (6)
|$3.99
LA HACIENDA MEXICAN RESTAURANT - MEMORIAL
14759 MEMORIAL DR, HOUSTON
|Sopapillas (3ct)
|$3.50
|Sopapillas (6ct)
|$5.50
Antonios Mexican Grille
3147 W Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Sopapillas
|$5.81
8 fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.
|1/2 Sopapillas
|$2.90
Four fried pastries dough topped with powdered sugar & a side of honey.
Valencia's Tex - Mex Garage
2009 W 34th St A, Houston
|SOPAPILLAS
|$6.95
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston
|Sopapilla Tray (25-30)
|$24.99
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|4 Sopapillas
|$6.00
A Truly Ninfa's Iconic Dessert
|1 Sopapilla
|$3.00
A Truly Ninfa's Iconic Dessert
Los Tios
4840 Beechnut, Houston
|Sopapillas
|$4.50
Four lightly fried pastries, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with caramel and honey for dipping.
Los Tios
9527 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Sopapillas
|$4.50
Four lightly fried pastries, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Served with caramel and honey for dipping.
The Original Ninfa's
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Sopapillas Jamaica
|$10.00
Served with Mexican Vanilla Gelato, Whipped Cream & Hibiscus Syrup