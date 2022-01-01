Los Angeles Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Los Angeles
More about Kombu Sushi
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Hippy Roll
|$8.00
Shitake mushrooms, inari, cucumber, gobo
and scallions.
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$10.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
More about Strada Eateria & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Strada Eateria & Bar
825 W 9th St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|New York Steak
|$66.00
|Avocado Mix
|$16.00
|Strada Pizza
|$18.00
More about Tut's Grill
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Combo Plate
|$16.00
With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
|Beef Kabab Plate
|$17.00
Marinated grilled beef filet mignon. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
|Chicken Kabab Plate
|$13.00
With rice, hummus, salad, garlic sauce, house dressing, and pita bread.
More about Harlowe
Harlowe
7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tournedos
|$52.00
Potato Leek Gratin, Broccolini, Port Wine, Peppercorn Demi-Glace <Dairy, GF
|Mezze Plate
|$18.00
Hummus, Tzatziki, Za’atar Lentil,Wild Mushroom Tapenade
[Dairy, Sesame Seeds]
|Wild Arugula
|$16.00
[Dairy, Nuts]
More about Little Beast Restaurant
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Little Beast Restaurant
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Baby Kale Caesar
|$12.00
lemon, garlic, parmesan bread crumbs
|Organic Mixed Greens
|$12.00
baby kale, arugula, cucumber, tomato, chives, mint vinaigrette
|Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
jalapeno-agave vinaigrette
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Takana Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
|Chashu Bowl
|$4.75
A bowl of rice topped with crumbled chashu pork garnished with green onion and spicy takana ra-yu.
|Spam Musubi
|$3.75
A slice of grilled spam dipped in plum sauce & sweet soy sauce in between blocks of rice wrapped with nori seaweed.
More about Farsi Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Farsi Cafe
1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Kobideh Combination
|$22.95
Combination of one skewer of ground beef and skewer of ground chicken Kabob served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
|Soltani Kabob
|$33.95
A combination of beef barg and skewer of kobideh served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
|GR. Beef Kabob
|$22.95
Two skewers of charbroiled ground beef seasoned with onions and spices served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
More about Rooftop Cinema Club
Rooftop Cinema Club
888 South Olive Street, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Red Vines
|$4.75
5oz
|Cheetos Hot
|$3.00
|Hot Dog
|$6.00
More about Tu Madre - Los Feliz
Tu Madre - Los Feliz
1824 N Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Vegan Banh Mi Bowl
|$12.50
36 hour marinaded tofu, crispy kale, pickled carrot, avocado, crispy onion, spicy house citrus ponzu, street corn relish, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado tomatillo salsa, pineapple habanero salsa
|Vegan Banh Mi Burrito
|$11.50
36 hour marinaded tofu, crispy kale, pickled carrot, avocado, crispy onion, spicy house citrus ponzu, vegan poblano ranch slaw, turmeric brown rice
More about Spitz - Los Feliz
WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Spitz - Los Feliz
1725 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
More about Blind Barber
Blind Barber
5715 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
More about Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant 20 percent Service Charge on All checks
CHICKEN
Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant 20 percent Service Charge on All checks
1964 westwood blvd, Los Angeles
More about Kismet Rotisserie
SALADS • CHICKEN
Kismet Rotisserie
4666 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
More about BARI
BARI
8422 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles