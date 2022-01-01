Los Angeles Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Los Angeles

Main pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hippy Roll$8.00
Shitake mushrooms, inari, cucumber, gobo
and scallions.
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$10.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$11.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
More about Kombu Sushi
Strada Eateria & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Strada Eateria & Bar

825 W 9th St, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
New York Steak$66.00
Avocado Mix$16.00
Strada Pizza$18.00
More about Strada Eateria & Bar
Tut's Grill image

 

Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Combo Plate$16.00
With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Beef Kabab Plate$17.00
Marinated grilled beef filet mignon. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Chicken Kabab Plate$13.00
With rice, hummus, salad, garlic sauce, house dressing, and pita bread.
More about Tut's Grill
Harlowe image

 

Harlowe

7321 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tournedos$52.00
Potato Leek Gratin, Broccolini, Port Wine, Peppercorn Demi-Glace <Dairy, GF
Mezze Plate$18.00
Hummus, Tzatziki, Za’atar Lentil,Wild Mushroom Tapenade
[Dairy, Sesame Seeds]
Wild Arugula$16.00
[Dairy, Nuts]
More about Harlowe
Little Beast Restaurant image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baby Kale Caesar$12.00
lemon, garlic, parmesan bread crumbs
Organic Mixed Greens$12.00
baby kale, arugula, cucumber, tomato, chives, mint vinaigrette
Brussels Sprouts$12.00
jalapeno-agave vinaigrette
More about Little Beast Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Takana Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with leaf mustard, sweet and savory soy sauce flavored pork, onion and egg.
Chashu Bowl$4.75
A bowl of rice topped with crumbled chashu pork garnished with green onion and spicy takana ra-yu.
Spam Musubi$3.75
A slice of grilled spam dipped in plum sauce & sweet soy sauce in between blocks of rice wrapped with nori seaweed.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Farsi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Farsi Cafe

1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kobideh Combination$22.95
Combination of one skewer of ground beef and skewer of ground chicken Kabob served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
Soltani Kabob$33.95
A combination of beef barg and skewer of kobideh served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
GR. Beef Kabob$22.95
Two skewers of charbroiled ground beef seasoned with onions and spices served with grilled tomato, Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
More about Farsi Cafe
Kismet image

 

Kismet

4648 Hollywood Blvd, LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kismet
Bacari - Silverlake image

 

Bacari - Silverlake

3626 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bacari - Silverlake
10e Restaurant image

PIZZA

10e Restaurant

811 West 7th Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about 10e Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Rooftop Cinema Club

888 South Olive Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Red Vines$4.75
5oz
Cheetos Hot$3.00
Hot Dog$6.00
More about Rooftop Cinema Club
Restaurant banner

 

Tu Madre - Los Feliz

1824 N Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Banh Mi Bowl$12.50
36 hour marinaded tofu, crispy kale, pickled carrot, avocado, crispy onion, spicy house citrus ponzu, street corn relish, black beans, pico de gallo, avocado tomatillo salsa, pineapple habanero salsa
Vegan Banh Mi Burrito$11.50
36 hour marinaded tofu, crispy kale, pickled carrot, avocado, crispy onion, spicy house citrus ponzu, vegan poblano ranch slaw, turmeric brown rice
More about Tu Madre - Los Feliz
Spitz - Los Feliz image

WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Spitz - Los Feliz

1725 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4136 reviews)
More about Spitz - Los Feliz
Spitz - Little Tokyo image

 

Spitz - Little Tokyo

371 E 2nd St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
More about Spitz - Little Tokyo
Blind Barber image

 

Blind Barber

5715 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Blind Barber
Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant 20 percent Service Charge on All checks image

CHICKEN

Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant 20 percent Service Charge on All checks

1964 westwood blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 3.9 (750 reviews)
Digital Dine-In
More about Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant 20 percent Service Charge on All checks
Kismet Rotisserie image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Kismet Rotisserie

4666 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
More about Kismet Rotisserie
BARI image

 

BARI

8422 W. 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about BARI

