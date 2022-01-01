Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve eel

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Unagi - Freshwater Eel
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
Eel Avocado Roll$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
EEL BOWL$15.00
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Eel Sauce$0.25
Eel Avocado Roll$8.00
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Dragon Roll$18.00
Eel & Cucumber$10.50
Eel sauce$0.50
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eel Bowl$16.00
6 pcs of Fresh Water Eel on Sushi Rice Bowl
More about CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Eel$7.50
Eel & Avocado Roll$11.95
Eel, Avocado, eel sauce, sesame seed
More about Wokcano
Item pic

 

Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eel Nigiri$9.00
Eel Rice Bowl$17.00
A sautéed vegetable medley over rice
Eel Roll$13.00
Eel, Cucumber, Eel Sauce, topped with Black Sesame Seeds
More about Shin
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Daikoku Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl$25.50
Served with a salad.
Teriyaki Eel Bowl$23.50
teriyaki eel over a bowl of rice
Miso and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl$26.50
Served with a salad.
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
7dd471a3-fcad-4769-9e42-e6b0e6194374 image

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Eel Avocado Roll$10.00
Eel Avocado Roll$9.00
Unagi - Freshwater Eel
More about Kombu Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Popcorn Chicken

Lobsters

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Quesadillas

Shrimp Scampi

Nigiri

Egg Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston