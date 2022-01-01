Eel in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve eel
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Unagi - Freshwater Eel
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$9.00
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$10.00
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|EEL BOWL
|$15.00
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Eel Sauce
|$0.25
|Eel Avocado Roll
|$8.00
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Eel Dragon Roll
|$18.00
|Eel & Cucumber
|$10.50
|Eel sauce
|$0.50
CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles
|Eel Bowl
|$16.00
6 pcs of Fresh Water Eel on Sushi Rice Bowl
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Eel
|$7.50
|Eel & Avocado Roll
|$11.95
Eel, Avocado, eel sauce, sesame seed
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Eel Nigiri
|$9.00
|Eel Rice Bowl
|$17.00
A sautéed vegetable medley over rice
|Eel Roll
|$13.00
Eel, Cucumber, Eel Sauce, topped with Black Sesame Seeds
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|Daikoku Ramen and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
|$25.50
Served with a salad.
|Teriyaki Eel Bowl
|$23.50
teriyaki eel over a bowl of rice
|Miso and Small Teriyaki Eel Bowl
|$26.50
Served with a salad.