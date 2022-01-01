Kimchi in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve kimchi
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles
|Kimchi
|$2.00
Ken's Homemade Classic Korean-Style Napa Cabbage Kimchi
|Ken’s Kimchi
|$6.00
Homemade Napa Cabbage Kimchi, 100% Vegan
Allergens: Garlic, chili, pepper, onions, sesame
SEAFOOD
Majordomo
1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles
|Kimchi | 8oz
|$5.00
8oz container of our kimchi
*** Allergens ***
Gluten, Soy, Fish, Shellfish
|Three Sauce Set: Kimchi, Ssamjang, Ginger Scallion
|$15.00
8oz containers of kimchi, ssamjang and ginger scallion sauces.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Kimchi
|$4.25
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Kimchi Butter Udon
|$13.00
udon, minced kimchi, onions, scallions, spicy gochujang, butter, fried egg
|Kimchi Beef Fried Rice
|$14.00
Minced kimchi, eggs, scallions, Korean spicy hot sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Kimchi Bowl
|$15.00
Quinoa and Chickpeas | Vegan Kimchi | Avocado | Spicy Tahini Dressing | Shredded Cabbage | Marinated Zucchini | Kale | Toasted Sesame | Quinoa Crunch **Add an egg if you’re into that!
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|KIMCHI BOWL
|$14.00
|KIMCHI BOWL
|$15.50
Jasmine rice, bacon, sunny side up egg, sesame seeds, sea weeds
Grá Restaurant
1524 Pizarro Street Echo Park, LA
|Kimchi Pizza
|$22.00
Kimchi sauce, mozzarella, aged goat's gouda & sesame seeds. (Contains shrimp).
|Kimchi (Ferments)
|$7.00
(Contains shrimp).
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Side Kimchi
|$1.95
|Kimchi Royale
Kalbis Grill
3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9, Los Angeles
|Kimchi Pork
|$12.99
Spicy Pork, white steamed rice, grilled onion, kimchi, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese with white sauce
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Mommyboss Mild Kimchi
|$5.00
This family-run business creates incredibly fresh (made to order) and flavorful kimchi.
In addition to being delicious, it is also very nutritious. Indeed, it is considered by many to be a superfood and is enjoyed by health fanatics worldwide.
Here are unique benefits of kimchi.
1.Contain healthy probiotic Lactobacillus
2. Improve your digestive system
3. Strengthen your immune system
4. Keep your brain sharp
5. Help lower your Cholesterol
6. Loss weight
7. Support Heart rate
8. Antioxidant
|Mommyboss White Kimchi
|$5.00
KOBUNGA
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles
|Side Napa Cabbage Kimchi
|$3.00
Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
327 E 1st St, Los Angeles
|Kimchi
|$3.00
Daikokuya original kimchi