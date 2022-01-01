Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kimchi$2.00
Ken's Homemade Classic Korean-Style Napa Cabbage Kimchi
Ken’s Kimchi$6.00
Homemade Napa Cabbage Kimchi, 100% Vegan
Allergens: Garlic, chili, pepper, onions, sesame
More about KEN'S RAMEN
916e253f-658b-482b-84d4-22008d12a9aa image

SEAFOOD

Majordomo

1725 Naud Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2495 reviews)
Takeout
Kimchi | 8oz$5.00
8oz container of our kimchi
*** Allergens ***
Gluten, Soy, Fish, Shellfish
Three Sauce Set: Kimchi, Ssamjang, Ginger Scallion$15.00
8oz containers of kimchi, ssamjang and ginger scallion sauces.
More about Majordomo
Item pic

 

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi$4.25
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kimchi Butter Udon$13.00
udon, minced kimchi, onions, scallions, spicy gochujang, butter, fried egg
Kimchi Beef Fried Rice$14.00
Minced kimchi, eggs, scallions, Korean spicy hot sauce and topped with sesame seeds.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Bowl$15.00
Quinoa and Chickpeas | Vegan Kimchi | Avocado | Spicy Tahini Dressing | Shredded Cabbage | Marinated Zucchini | Kale | Toasted Sesame | Quinoa Crunch **Add an egg if you’re into that!
More about Highly Likely
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KIMCHI BOWL$14.00
KIMCHI BOWL$15.50
Jasmine rice, bacon, sunny side up egg, sesame seeds, sea weeds
More about Bloom Cafe
Item pic

 

Grá Restaurant

1524 Pizarro Street Echo Park, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi Pizza$22.00
Kimchi sauce, mozzarella, aged goat's gouda & sesame seeds. (Contains shrimp).
Kimchi (Ferments)$7.00
(Contains shrimp).
More about Grá Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Kimchi$1.95
Kimchi Royale
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

 

Kalbis Grill

3959 Wilshire Blvd. #B9, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kimchi Pork$12.99
Spicy Pork, white steamed rice, grilled onion, kimchi, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese with white sauce
More about Kalbis Grill
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mommyboss Mild Kimchi$5.00
This family-run business creates incredibly fresh (made to order) and flavorful kimchi.
In addition to being delicious, it is also very nutritious. Indeed, it is considered by many to be a superfood and is enjoyed by health fanatics worldwide.
Here are unique benefits of kimchi.
1.Contain healthy probiotic Lactobacillus
2. Improve your digestive system
3. Strengthen your immune system
4. Keep your brain sharp
5. Help lower your Cholesterol
6. Loss weight
7. Support Heart rate
8. Antioxidant
Mommyboss White Kimchi$5.00
This family-run business creates incredibly fresh (made to order) and flavorful kimchi.
In addition to being delicious, it is also very nutritious. Indeed, it is considered by many to be a superfood and is enjoyed by health fanatics worldwide.
Here are unique benefits of kimchi.
1.Contain healthy probiotic Lactobacillus
2. Improve your digestive system
3. Strengthen your immune system
4. Keep your brain sharp
5. Help lower your Cholesterol
6. Loss weight
7. Support Heart rate
8. Antioxidant
More about SQIRL
KOBUNGA image

 

KOBUNGA

929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Napa Cabbage Kimchi$3.00
More about KOBUNGA
Item pic

 

Daikokuya - Little Tokyo

327 E 1st St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kimchi$3.00
Daikokuya original kimchi
More about Daikokuya - Little Tokyo
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$1.10
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Shepherds Pies

Rice Noodles

Garden Salad

Omelettes

Chicken Rolls

Lox

Muffins

Chorizo Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston