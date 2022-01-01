Louisville sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Louisville
More about The Village Anchor
SANDWICHES
The Village Anchor
11507 Park Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$26.50
7oz Antarctic salmon with grilled asparagus, wild mushroom risotto and citrus beurre blanc
|Elk Beef Chili
|$17.50
Ground elk and beef, tomatoes, herbs, garlic, onions with sour cream & cheddar cheese. Available in quart size only.
|12 Buck Tuesday
|$12.00
Country fried steak. Mashed potatoes, sawmill gravy, and green beans.
More about Roosters
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville
|Popular items
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
|10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
More about The Fat Lamb
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Fat Lamb
2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville
|Popular items
|Beet Salad (vegetarian)
|$12.00
pickled beets / baby arugula / balsamic vinaigrette / dried cherries & pistachios / goat cheese
|Cheeseburger
|$17.00
diner style double cheeseburger / brioche bun / american cheese / tasty pickles / lemon garlic mayo / fries
|Cannoli
|$9.00
orange scented sweet ricotta cream / dried cherries & pistachios
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
121 South Floyd St., Louisville
|Popular items
|House-Made Cinnamon Roll
|$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
Faces Bar and Bistro
1604 Bardstown rd, louisville
|Popular items
|In store or curbside pick up?
We offer both in store and curbside pickup.
If you choose CURBSIDE, please park in the back of our restaurant and include your car's color/make/model so we can bring it to you. Call (502) 742-6403 when you arrive so that we know you are here.
|Bulid Your Own 18"
|$16.00
Cheese, sauce, oregano, and basil
Veggie toppings $1.50
Meat toppings $2.00
(Pork Belly $3.00)
|BRISKET CHEESEBURGER
|$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about The Café
The Café
711 Brent Street, Louisville
|Popular items
|Brent Street Burger
|$13.50
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.
|Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe
|$13.00
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
|#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie
|$13.50
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
More about Morning Fork
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Morning Fork
1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville
|Popular items
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
|French Toast
|$16.00
Thick Sliced Brioche French Toast, Bananas Foster Topping, Toasted Pecans, Whipped Cream
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuits, Purnell’s Sausage Gravy, Over Medium Fried Eggs
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
5439 new cut rd, louisville
|Popular items
|1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side
|$10.50
|Chaufa Rice
|$8.99
|1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side
|$9.25
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Milano Italian Restaurant
11300 Westport Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.99
|Pepperoni Calzone
|$7.99
|Hawaiian Calzone
|$8.99
More about Weekend Burgers Restaurant
Weekend Burgers Restaurant
5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Royale
|$7.99
Recommended for first timers (Crowd favorite)
Double cheeseburger with two slices of Swiss cheese grilled onions topped with a fried egg
|PHILLY BURGER
|$7.99
Highly recommend it for a first timers (you will be talking about this burger to your friends)
5oz Phily steak
2.5 oz of hamburger beef total of 7.5 oz of meat
3 slices of American cheese
Grilled onions & mayonnaise on hamburger bun
|TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER
|$7.99
Three patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
More about The Table
SANDWICHES
The Table
1800 Portland Ave, Louisville
|Popular items
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
topped with bacon jam, red onion, greens and buttermilk ranch on a cheddar jalapeño bun
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$6.00
meatloaf topped with braised collard greens and brown gravy on a toasted onion roll
|Roasted Squash Falafel
|$6.00
butternut squash falafel with pickled red onion, cabbage and vegan feta sauce on garlic flatbread
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1311 Herr Lane, Louisville
|Popular items
|Surfer Girl Omelet
|$11.99
Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with diced fresh avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream
|Potato Head Casserole
|$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
|The Mad Platter
|$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
More about FDKY Barbecue
FDKY Barbecue
9606 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown
|Popular items
|Piggy Pack for 4
|$33.00
Includes 1 LB of Meat, 2 Pints of Sides, 4 Buns & sauce. (Feeds 2 Adults & 2 Children)
|Sampler
|$15.00
|$1.15 Wing
|$1.15
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
SANDWICHES
The Silly Axe Cafe
2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville
|Popular items
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$12.99
Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, house fried potato sticks, shredded cheddar and romaine/arugula mix tossed with hot bacon honey mustard dressing
|Chicken And Waffle
|$13.99
A fried chicken cutlet between two house waffles with our house maple aioli and two pickles.
Soy Free. Contains egg and dairy
|Brussels Sprouts Hash
|$3.99
Brussels sprouts are sauteed and caramelized with shallots, cider vinegar and maple syrup, the tossed with chopped dried cranberries A restaurant favorite!
Soy, dairy and egg free. .
More about VonSubs
SANDWICHES
VonSubs
6006 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville
|Popular items
|12" Cardinal Cheesesteak
|$16.99
Rib eye steak, onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, mushroom, white American cheese, Cheese Whiz and mayo
|6" Outlaw CheeseSteak
|$12.65
Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, White American Cheese, Cheese Whiz, and Mayo 😛
|6" CARDINAL CheeseSteak Meal
|$9.99
Rib eye steak, onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, mushroom, white American cheese, and mayo
More about The Cheddar Box Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Cheddar Box Cafe
12121 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville