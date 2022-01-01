Louisville sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Louisville restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Louisville

The Village Anchor image

SANDWICHES

The Village Anchor

11507 Park Road, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (3431 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Seared Salmon$26.50
7oz Antarctic salmon with grilled asparagus, wild mushroom risotto and citrus beurre blanc
Elk Beef Chili$17.50
Ground elk and beef, tomatoes, herbs, garlic, onions with sour cream & cheddar cheese. Available in quart size only.
12 Buck Tuesday$12.00
Country fried steak. Mashed potatoes, sawmill gravy, and green beans.
More about The Village Anchor
Roosters image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

7405 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Avg 4 (36 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
10 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$7.90
10 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
More about Roosters
The Fat Lamb image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Fat Lamb

2011 Grinstead Dr, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beet Salad (vegetarian)$12.00
pickled beets / baby arugula / balsamic vinaigrette / dried cherries & pistachios / goat cheese
Cheeseburger$17.00
diner style double cheeseburger / brioche bun / american cheese / tasty pickles / lemon garlic mayo / fries
Cannoli$9.00
orange scented sweet ricotta cream / dried cherries & pistachios
More about The Fat Lamb
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

121 South Floyd St., Louisville

Avg 4.5 (1089 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
House-Made Cinnamon Roll$8.99
Croissant pastry dough filled with butter, brown sugar and cinnamon, baked in a
cast-iron skillet and topped with sweet vanilla bean icing.
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Biscuits & Gravy$8.49
Buttermilk biscuits topped with house-made bacon gravy, chorizo gravy or both.
More about Wild Eggs
Faces Bar and Bistro image

 

Faces Bar and Bistro

1604 Bardstown rd, louisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
In store or curbside pick up?
We offer both in store and curbside pickup.
If you choose CURBSIDE, please park in the back of our restaurant and include your car's color/make/model so we can bring it to you. Call (502) 742-6403 when you arrive so that we know you are here.
Bulid Your Own 18"$16.00
Cheese, sauce, oregano, and basil
Veggie toppings $1.50
Meat toppings $2.00
(Pork Belly $3.00)
BRISKET CHEESEBURGER$14.00
Ground in house with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and mustard sauce
More about Faces Bar and Bistro
The Café image

 

The Café

711 Brent Street, Louisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brent Street Burger$13.50
Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun. Includes your choice of one side.
Huevos Rancheros alla The Cafe$13.00
Farm-fresh eggs cooked to order and served on top of our signature mixture of roasted red potatoes, chorizo sausage, green chilies, green onions, fresh tomatoes and shredded Cheddar cheese. All topped with fresh cilantro, sour cream, guacamole and corn tortilla chips. Served with salsa on the side.
#3 Half Sand, Soup, Side, & Cookie$13.50
A half sandwich and a cup of soup served with one side and a cookie.
More about The Café
Morning Fork image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Morning Fork

1722 Frankfort Avenue, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (394 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Queso, Pico de Gallo, Onion, Peppers, House Fried Tortilla Chips and Salsa
French Toast$16.00
Thick Sliced Brioche French Toast, Bananas Foster Topping, Toasted Pecans, Whipped Cream
Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
Buttermilk Biscuits, Purnell’s Sausage Gravy, Over Medium Fried Eggs
More about Morning Fork
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken image

WRAPS • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Carali's Rotisserie Chicken

5439 new cut rd, louisville

Avg 4.6 (328 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/2 Chicken w/ 2 side$10.50
Chaufa Rice$8.99
1/4 All White Meat w/ 2 Side$9.25
More about Carali's Rotisserie Chicken
Milano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Milano Italian Restaurant

11300 Westport Rd, Louisville

Avg 3.9 (26 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Caesar Salad$4.99
Pepperoni Calzone$7.99
Hawaiian Calzone$8.99
More about Milano Italian Restaurant
Weekend Burgers Restaurant image

 

Weekend Burgers Restaurant

5600 National Turnpike, Louisvlle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger Royale$7.99
Recommended for first timers (Crowd favorite)
Double cheeseburger with two slices of Swiss cheese grilled onions topped with a fried egg
PHILLY BURGER$7.99
Highly recommend it for a first timers (you will be talking about this burger to your friends)
5oz Phily steak
2.5 oz of hamburger beef total of 7.5 oz of meat
3 slices of American cheese
Grilled onions & mayonnaise on hamburger bun
TRIPLE CHEESEBURGER$7.99
Three patty cheese burger,
dressed with,
House sauce, pickles, onions, lettuce & tomatoes.
More about Weekend Burgers Restaurant
The Table image

SANDWICHES

The Table

1800 Portland Ave, Louisville

Avg 4.8 (773 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$7.00
topped with bacon jam, red onion, greens and buttermilk ranch on a cheddar jalapeño bun
Meatloaf Sandwich$6.00
meatloaf topped with braised collard greens and brown gravy on a toasted onion roll
Roasted Squash Falafel$6.00
butternut squash falafel with pickled red onion, cabbage and vegan feta sauce on garlic flatbread
More about The Table
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1311 Herr Lane, Louisville

Avg 4.6 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Surfer Girl Omelet$11.99
Fresh spinach, wild mushrooms, tomato, cream cheese and onion, topped with diced fresh avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream
Potato Head Casserole$12.49
Hashbrown potatoes baked with
sour cream, diced onions, spices
and cheddar-jack cheese. Topped
with breakfast sausage, diced
tomatoes, poblano pepper,
mushrooms, queso, onions and
an egg your way
The Mad Platter$14.99
Three eggs cooked your way with bacon(3), sausage(3), skillet potatoes or stoneground
grits, your choice of bread and a large buttermilk pancake
More about Wild Eggs
FDKY Barbecue image

 

FDKY Barbecue

9606 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Piggy Pack for 4$33.00
Includes 1 LB of Meat, 2 Pints of Sides, 4 Buns & sauce. (Feeds 2 Adults & 2 Children)
Sampler$15.00
$1.15 Wing$1.15
More about FDKY Barbecue
The Silly Axe Cafe image

SANDWICHES

The Silly Axe Cafe

2216 Dundee Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.7 (110 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Finger Salad$12.99
Fried chicken strips, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, house fried potato sticks, shredded cheddar and romaine/arugula mix tossed with hot bacon honey mustard dressing
Chicken And Waffle$13.99
A fried chicken cutlet between two house waffles with our house maple aioli and two pickles.
Soy Free. Contains egg and dairy
Brussels Sprouts Hash$3.99
Brussels sprouts are sauteed and caramelized with shallots, cider vinegar and maple syrup, the tossed with chopped dried cranberries A restaurant favorite!
Soy, dairy and egg free. .
More about The Silly Axe Cafe
VonSubs image

SANDWICHES

VonSubs

6006 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville

Avg 4.1 (2423 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
12" Cardinal Cheesesteak$16.99
Rib eye steak, onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, mushroom, white American cheese, Cheese Whiz and mayo
6" Outlaw CheeseSteak$12.65
Rib Eye Steak, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushroom, White American Cheese, Cheese Whiz, and Mayo 😛
6" CARDINAL CheeseSteak Meal$9.99
Rib eye steak, onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, mushroom, white American cheese, and mayo
More about VonSubs
The Cheddar Box Cafe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Cheddar Box Cafe

12121 Shelbyville Rd, Louisville

Avg 4.3 (154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Cheddar Box Cafe
Caffe Classico image

 

Caffe Classico

2144 Frankfort Ave, Saint Matthews

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Caffe Classico

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Louisville

Tacos

French Fries

Boneless Wings

Pretzels

Chili

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Fried Rice

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Louisville to explore

Bardstown Road

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

NuLu

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Original Highlands

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Westport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Butchertown

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Downtown

No reviews yet

Highlands- Deer Park

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Okolona

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Phoenix Hill

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Louisville to explore

Jeffersonville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Albany

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Radcliff

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bardstown

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston