Flan in Minneapolis

Minneapolis restaurants
Minneapolis restaurants that serve flan

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant

9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine

Avg 4 (1109 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flan$4.99
Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.
More about Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Victors 1959 Cafe

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (2180 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FLAN CON COCO RALLADO$7.25
House-made traditional Flan topped with the sweetest & most delicious coconut preserves you can imagine!
More about Victors 1959 Cafe
Item pic

 

Boludo

8th W 38th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FLAN$8.00
candied pecan, dulce de leche
More about Boludo
Martina image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD

Martina

4312 S Upton Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (9100 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$12.00
More about Martina
Item pic

 

La Cocina de Ana

15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan de Vainilla
VANILLA CUSTARD.
Creamy vanilla custard baked with a caramel sauce. Serve cold. For a great presentation, we recommend that you flip it over a serving plate and decorate with fresh fruits. GF
More about La Cocina de Ana
Mexico City Cafe image

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flan Napolitano$4.50
Delicious Baked Caramel Custard
More about Mexico City Cafe
Item pic

 

Boludo Downtown

530 South 4th Street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FLAN$8.00
candied pecan, dulce de leche
More about Boludo Downtown

