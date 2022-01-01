Flan in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve flan
Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
9360 Baltimore St. NE, Blaine
|Flan
|$4.99
Home made Mexican custard served with caramel and whipped cream.
Victors 1959 Cafe
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis
|FLAN CON COCO RALLADO
|$7.25
House-made traditional Flan topped with the sweetest & most delicious coconut preserves you can imagine!
La Cocina de Ana
15725 37th Ave N \nSuite 4, Plymouth
|Flan de Vainilla
VANILLA CUSTARD.
Creamy vanilla custard baked with a caramel sauce. Serve cold. For a great presentation, we recommend that you flip it over a serving plate and decorate with fresh fruits. GF
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Flan Napolitano
|$4.50
Delicious Baked Caramel Custard