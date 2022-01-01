Shrimp tacos in New Orleans
New Orleans restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Otra Vez
1001 Julia St, New Orleans
|Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson
|Shrimp Tacos
|$10.99
Grilled Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Mambo Sauce
Barracuda
446 Pelican Ave, New Orleans
|Shrimp Macha Taco
|$5.50
Griddled Shrimp with a Salsa Macha Vinaigrette, onion and cilantro, on a cheesy flour tortilla
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
4041 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Shrimp Taco
|$3.50
|Shrimp Street Taco Combo
|$9.25
TACOS
Barracuda
3984 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Shrimp Macha Taco
|$5.50
Griddled shrimp with a Salsa Macha Vinaigrette, onion and cilantro, on a cheesy flour tortilla
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Espiritu
520 Capdeville St, New Orleans
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
Tempura battered gulf shrimp topped with mango habanero aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla.
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Crispy Shrimp Taco
|$7.00
masa crusted gulf shrimp, red pepper aioli, pickled carrot, pickled onion
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mid City Yacht Club
440 S. St. Patrick St, New Orleans
|3 Shrimp Tacos
|$11.95
Acorn Cafe
15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans
|Blackened Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 blackened shrimp tacos on flour tortillas, cotija cheese, spring mix, shaved radish, tomatillo salsa, served with potato chips