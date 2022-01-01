Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in New Orleans

New Orleans restaurants
New Orleans restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Vegan Wit A Twist image

 

Vegan Wit A Twist

514 S. Rampart St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Taco$5.50
More about Vegan Wit A Twist
Shrimp Tacos image

 

Otra Vez

1001 Julia St, New Orleans

Avg 4 (83 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$11.00
Crispy tempura shrimp tacos, cabbage remoulade, capers, perez salsa, fresh corn tortillas. 2 tacos per order.
More about Otra Vez
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

1005 S. Clearview Parkway, Jefferson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$10.99
Grilled Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Mambo Sauce
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood
Barracuda image

 

Barracuda

446 Pelican Ave, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Macha Taco$5.50
Griddled Shrimp with a Salsa Macha Vinaigrette, onion and cilantro, on a cheesy flour tortilla
More about Barracuda
Item pic

 

Izzo's Illegal Burrito

4041 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$3.50
Shrimp Street Taco Combo$9.25
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Consumer pic

TACOS

Barracuda

3984 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Macha Taco$5.50
Griddled shrimp with a Salsa Macha Vinaigrette, onion and cilantro, on a cheesy flour tortilla
More about Barracuda
Crispy Shrimp Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Espiritu

520 Capdeville St, New Orleans

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Shrimp Taco$5.00
Tempura battered gulf shrimp topped with mango habanero aioli, pickled onions, and cilantro. Gluten free and served on a corn tortilla.
More about Espiritu
Item pic

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Shrimp Taco$7.00
masa crusted gulf shrimp, red pepper aioli, pickled carrot, pickled onion
More about Johnny Sánchez
Mid City Yacht Club image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mid City Yacht Club

440 S. St. Patrick St, New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (811 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3 Shrimp Tacos$11.95
More about Mid City Yacht Club
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Taco GRILLED SHRIMP$6.00
More about NOLA Caye
Item pic

 

Acorn Cafe

15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 blackened shrimp tacos on flour tortillas, cotija cheese, spring mix, shaved radish, tomatillo salsa, served with potato chips
More about Acorn Cafe
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO image

 

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

12000 E I-10 Service Road, New Orleans

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$10.99
Grilled Shrimp, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Mambo Sauce
More about New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - East NO

