Tzatziki in Philadelphia

Philadelphia restaurants
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tzatziki

Item pic

 

Stina

1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GYRO w/ slow roasted Beef, Tzatziki, tomatoes, sumac onion$12.00
spit roasted Pork shoulder, slow cooked, shaved thin, on a house made pita, served with Tzatziki, roma tomato, red onion and parsley salad
More about Stina
Item pic

 

Kanella

1001 Spruce Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tzatziki$10.00
yogurt, cucumber, dill
More about Kanella
Malelani Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Malelani Cafe

6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Tzatziki$0.50
More about Malelani Cafe
Item pic

 

Greens and Grains - Philly

1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tzatziki (8oz)$7.50
Our famous, house-made vegan tzatziki! Served with choice of carrots or grilled pita bread. 8oz. ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT (for pita only)
More about Greens and Grains - Philly
Restaurant banner

 

The Abbaye

637 N. 3rd street, Phila

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus & Tzatziki$8.00
More about The Abbaye

