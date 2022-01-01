Tzatziki in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve tzatziki
Stina
1705 Snyder Ave, Philadelphia
|GYRO w/ slow roasted Beef, Tzatziki, tomatoes, sumac onion
|$12.00
spit roasted Pork shoulder, slow cooked, shaved thin, on a house made pita, served with Tzatziki, roma tomato, red onion and parsley salad
SANDWICHES
Malelani Cafe
6734 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Side of Tzatziki
|$0.50
Greens and Grains - Philly
1700 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Tzatziki (8oz)
|$7.50
Our famous, house-made vegan tzatziki! Served with choice of carrots or grilled pita bread. 8oz. ALLERGENS: SOY, WHEAT (for pita only)