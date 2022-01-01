French toast in Phoenix
Phoenix restaurants that serve french toast
Scramble - Camelback
2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix
|Vegan French Toast
|$11.89
French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit
|French Toast
|$11.89
French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard
|Kids Vegan French Toast
|$6.29
Little O's
521 w McDowell, Phoenix
|Adult French Toast (togo)
|$11.50
French toast with sliced strawberries and powdered sugar. served with maple syrup
Scramble - 7th St.
9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix
|Vegan French Toast
|$11.89
French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit
|French Toast
|$11.89
French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard
|Kids Vegan French Toast
|$6.29
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|Banana Nut French Toast
|$13.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
|Kids French Toast
|$6.00
Griddled thick cut brioche bread
|1/2 Banana Nut French Toast
|$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
Over Easy
10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix
|Banana Nut French Toast
|$13.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
|Kids French Toast
|$6.00
Griddled thick cut brioche bread
|1/2 Banana Nut French Toast
|$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix
|Kid French Toast
|$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
|Classic French Toast
|$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
|Bobka French Toast
|$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
Breakfast Club
2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix
|French Toast 1pc Side
|$4.50
|French Toast (2)
|$9.00
|BC French Toast 1pc Side
|$7.50
Sunshine Breakfast Bar
20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$12.95
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.49
2 slices of Texas french toast, topped with fresh whipped cream and flowered strawberry dusted with powdered sugar. Add nutella & strawberries +3
|Cinnamon Roll French Toast
|$13.99
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix
|French Toast
|$10.50
|Single Slice French Toast
|$4.00
Dapper & Stout Uptown
100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix
|BANANA NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST
|$7.51
The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|French Toast Banana Nutella
|$10.50
|French Toast/ No Berries
|$9.50
|French Toast Berries
|$10.50
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
Breakfast Club
2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix
|French Toast 1pc Side
|$4.50
|French Toast (2)
|$9.00
|BC French Toast 1pc Side
|$7.50
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|French Toast Banana Nutella
|$10.50
|French Toast/ No Berries
|$9.75
|1 Piece French Toast
|$3.90
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|French Toast
|$6.95
Served with Banana, strawberry and whipped cream.
The Tennessee Grill
4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem
|Two Bourbon Dipped French Toast
|$8.00
Two Bourbon Dipped French Toast
Over Easy
2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix
|Banana Nut French Toast
|$13.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
|Kids French Toast
|$6.00
Griddled thick cut brioche bread
|1/2 Banana Nut French Toast
|$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
Breakfast Kitchen Bar
21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX
|Blueberry French Toast
|$14.25
2 challah slices / ricotta cheese / raspberry preserve / berries / candied pecans / powdered sugar / honey ricotta whip / homemade blueberry sauce
|Plain French Toast
|$12.00
2 challah slices / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / syrup