French toast in Phoenix

Phoenix restaurants
Toast

Phoenix restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Scramble - Camelback

2375 E. Camelback Rd #115, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan French Toast$11.89
French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit
French Toast$11.89
French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard
Kids Vegan French Toast$6.29
More about Scramble - Camelback
Little O's image

PIZZA

Little O's

521 w McDowell, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Adult French Toast (togo)$11.50
French toast with sliced strawberries and powdered sugar. served with maple syrup
More about Little O's
Item pic

 

Scramble - 7th St.

9832 N. 7th St #1, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan French Toast$11.89
French baguette hand cut and dipped in a vanilla vegan custard with a side of fresh fruit
French Toast$11.89
French baguette, hand cut & dipped in vanilla custard
Kids Vegan French Toast$6.29
More about Scramble - 7th St.
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Nut French Toast$13.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
Kids French Toast$6.00
Griddled thick cut brioche bread
1/2 Banana Nut French Toast$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
More about Over Easy
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

10637 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Nut French Toast$13.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
Kids French Toast$6.00
Griddled thick cut brioche bread
1/2 Banana Nut French Toast$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
More about Over Easy
Edgemont image

 

Edgemont

2800 North Central Ave, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$10.95
More about Edgemont
Item pic

 

Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd

3212 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid French Toast$5.99
Grilled French toast. Served with your choice of bacon or turkey sausage
Classic French Toast$10.99
Thick-sliced Challah dipped in our cinnamon egg batter and grilled to perfection
Bobka French Toast$13.49
Our classic French toast coated with bobka crumbs, grilled to perfection, and topped with caramelized bananas and whipped cream
More about Chompie's - Cactus & 32nd
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Breakfast Club

2 E Jefferson St, Phoenix

Avg 4 (798 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast 1pc Side$4.50
French Toast (2)$9.00
BC French Toast 1pc Side$7.50
More about Breakfast Club
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunshine Breakfast Bar

20811 N Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.6 (556 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$12.95
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
Brioche French Toast$11.49
2 slices of Texas french toast, topped with fresh whipped cream and flowered strawberry dusted with powdered sugar. Add nutella & strawberries +3
Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.99
Drizzled with vanilla & caramel cream sauce. Finished with toasted almonds, flowered strawberry & fresh whipped
cream (syrup upon request)
More about Sunshine Breakfast Bar
Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions

4418 E. Osborn Rd., Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (85 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$10.50
Single Slice French Toast$4.00
More about Chestnut Fine Foods & Provisions
Dapper & Stout Uptown image

 

Dapper & Stout Uptown

100 E Camelback Rd #150, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BANANA NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST$7.51
More about Dapper & Stout Uptown
French Toast image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House Van Buren

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Banana Nutella$10.50
French Toast/ No Berries$9.50
French Toast Berries$10.50
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
More about The Bread and Honey House Van Buren
Item pic

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast 1pc Side$4.50
French Toast (2)$9.00
BC French Toast 1pc Side$7.50
More about Breakfast Club
French Toast image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast Banana Nutella$10.50
French Toast/ No Berries$9.75
1 Piece French Toast$3.90
More about The Bread and Honey House
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$6.95
Served with Banana, strawberry and whipped cream.
More about Bertha's Cafe
The Tennessee Grill image

 

The Tennessee Grill

4220 West Summit Walk Court, Anthem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Two Bourbon Dipped French Toast$8.00
Two Bourbon Dipped French Toast
More about The Tennessee Grill
Over Easy image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

2398 E Camelback Rd #101, Phoenix

Avg 4.3 (1165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Nut French Toast$13.00
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
Kids French Toast$6.00
Griddled thick cut brioche bread
1/2 Banana Nut French Toast$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
More about Over Easy
Breakfast Kitchen Bar image

 

Breakfast Kitchen Bar

21001 N. TATUM BLVD. SUITE 18-1010, PHOENIX

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry French Toast$14.25
2 challah slices / ricotta cheese / raspberry preserve / berries / candied pecans / powdered sugar / honey ricotta whip / homemade blueberry sauce
Plain French Toast$12.00
2 challah slices / honey ricotta whip / powdered sugar / syrup
More about Breakfast Kitchen Bar

