Bisque in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve bisque
SANDWICHES
Cheddar Jackson
522 N 2nd St, Richmond
|Crab Cheddar Bisque
|$6.00
A cup of our Crab Cheddar Bisque
JewFro - 1721 E Franklin St
1721 E Franklin St, Richmond
|Salmon Bisque
|$14.00
Salmon bisque, creme fraiche, herb oil, fried capers, crispy shallots, crispy salmon skin
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Kitchen & Bar - Carytown
2934 W Cary St, Richmond, Richmond
|Tomato Bisque
|$6.95
Frank's Ristorante and Pizzeria
3054 Stony Point Road, Richmond
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.50
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Richmond
7131 Forest Hill Ave, Richmond
|Lobster Bisque
|$7.50