Cucumber salad in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve cucumber salad

SUSHI

Lucky AF

3103 W Leigh St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$5.00
More about Lucky AF
The Hill Cafe image

 

The Hill Cafe

2800 E Broad St, Richmond

Avg 4 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken$14.95
two fried boneless breasts
CLASSIC burger$10.95
choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Caesar Salad$8.95
romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, herb croutons
More about The Hill Cafe
Item pic

 

🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥

330 S 4th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
COF Spicy Cucumber Salad- pint$8.00
More about 🔥 Cucumbers On Fire 🔥
Item pic

 

LUCKY WHALE

2028 West Cary Street, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cucumber Salad (Truffle Oil)$4.95
More about LUCKY WHALE
Item pic

 

Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn

1700 Willow Lawn Drive, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad
Cucumber, Tomato & Red Onion Salad with vinaigrette.
More about Sticks Kebob Shop- Willow Lawn
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas image

 

Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas

200 S 10th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Tomato Salad$2.25
More about Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas
Item pic

 

Osaka

5023 Huguenot Rd, Henrico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$6.00
*gluten free
More about Osaka

