Saint Louis Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Saint Louis

Pietro's image

 

Pietro's

3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Pietro$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
Pasta Con Broccoli$13.95
Cavatelli noodles in a cream sauce with broccoli and mushrooms
Cannelloni$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
More about Pietro's
Pastaria image

PIZZA

Pastaria

7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton

Avg 4.5 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
Pistachio Ravioli$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
More about Pastaria
Amighetti's image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amighetti's

9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (325 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.
Little Bit of Italy
Toasted salami on cheese garlic bread with onions & black olives.
Loaded Special
Roast beef, salami, ham & turkey. The original plus turkey.
More about Amighetti's
Edera image

 

Edera

48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Papperdelle Bolognese$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
Chopped Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
Burrata$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Edera
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria image

PIZZA

Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria

9568 Manchester, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (1420 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
MARGHERITA RED$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
PORCINI REGINETTE$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
More about Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Peel Wood Fired Pizza image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Peel Wood Fired Pizza

208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton

Avg 4.6 (2558 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
6 Wings$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
Type
Please let us know what type of vehicle you will be using for curb side pick up.
Wild Mushroom Pizza$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
More about Peel Wood Fired Pizza
Pastaria Deli & Wine image

 

Pastaria Deli & Wine

7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Little Gem Chopped Salad$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
Kris's Chicken Salad$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
Shaved Kale$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
More about Pastaria Deli & Wine
Bartolino's South image

 

Bartolino's South

5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Caesar$7.00
Spaghetti con Polpette$19.00
Toasted Ravioli$12.00
More about Bartolino's South
Zia's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Zia's Restaurant and Catering

5256 WilsonAve, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$18.00
Sm House Salad$5.50
Penne Vodka$18.50
More about Zia's Restaurant and Catering
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill image

 

Salvage Yard Bar and Grill

5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Garlic Bread$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
10" CHI BYO$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
Chicken Wings$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
More about Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Caesar$7.00
crisp romaine, and seasoned croutons tossed in our special Caesar dressing
Tortellini Piselli$19.00
circular stuffed pasta with peas, mushroom, onion, prosciutto, cream and parmigiano cheese
16" One Topping$17.00
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Racanelli's Pizza image

 

Racanelli's Pizza

111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Toasted Ravioli$7.95
Garlic Knots$4.95
10" NY Style Pie$12.00
More about Racanelli's Pizza
Bar Italia Ristorante image

 

Bar Italia Ristorante

13 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
$500 deposit$500.00
More about Bar Italia Ristorante
Scape image

 

Scape

50 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Scape

