Saint Louis Italian restaurants you'll love

Pietro's
3801 Watson Rd, Saint Louis
|Chicken Pietro
|$13.95
Breast of chicken in seasoned breadcrumbs, grilled in a white wine and fresh mushroom sauce
|Pasta Con Broccoli
|$13.95
Cavatelli noodles in a cream sauce with broccoli and mushrooms
|Cannelloni
|$13.95
Baked in meat sauce, topped with a cream sauce
Pastaria
7734 Forsyth Blvd, Clayton
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, bread crumbs
|Pistachio Ravioli
|$19.00
pistachio, mint, lemon brown butter, grana padano
*please note, pasta substitutions and add-ons are not available for this item
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
"Pastaria bolognese", grana padano
Amighetti's
9631 Manchester Rd, St. Louis
|Meatball Sandwich
Homemade beef & pork meatballs in marinara.
|Little Bit of Italy
Toasted salami on cheese garlic bread with onions & black olives.
|Loaded Special
Roast beef, salami, ham & turkey. The original plus turkey.
Edera
48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis
|Papperdelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
|Burrata
|$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
9568 Manchester, St. Louis
|MARGHERITA RED
|$18.00
SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + FIOR DI LATTE MOZZARELLA + FRESH BASIL + SEA SALT
|PORCINI REGINETTE
|$21.00
PORCINI REGINETTE NOODLE + SEASONAL MUSHROOM + CREAMY PORCINI BRODO + PECORINO + TRUFFLES + TRUFFLE OIL
|SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
|$23.00
SPAGHETTI NOODLE + NEAPOLITAN MEATBALLS + SAN MARZANO RED SAUCE + TOASTED PINE NUTS + PARMIGIANO REGGIANO
*Meatballs contain pine nuts, bread crumb, and parmigiano*
Peel Wood Fired Pizza
208 South Meramec Avenue, Clayton
|6 Wings
|$10.00
a healthier approach with a choice of house made sauces
|Wild Mushroom Pizza
|$17.00
cremini, shitake and oyster mushrooms, fontina, fresh thyme, white truffle oil, parmesan cream
Pastaria Deli & Wine
7734 FORSYTH, ST. LOUIS
|Little Gem Chopped Salad
|$9.75
chickpeas, green olives, pistachios, dried oregano, pepperoni, pecorino, red wine vinaigrette
|Kris's Chicken Salad
|$12.00
roasted chicken dressed in aioli with pepperoncini, celery, chives, oregano, and Castelvetrano olives served on a 6.5" Union Loafers hoagie roll
|Shaved Kale
|$8.75
creamy anchovy dressing, pecorino, breadcrumbs
Bartolino's South
5914 South Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis
|Dinner Caesar
|$7.00
|Spaghetti con Polpette
|$19.00
|Toasted Ravioli
|$12.00
Zia's Restaurant and Catering
5256 WilsonAve, Saint Louis
|Chicken Picatta
|$18.00
|Sm House Salad
|$5.50
|Penne Vodka
|$18.50
Salvage Yard Bar and Grill
5406 Hampton Ave., St. Louis
|Cheese Garlic Bread
|$4.00
Topped with a butter garlic sauce, provolone cheese blend, Romano cheese and served with marinara
|10" CHI BYO
|$14.00
Thick deep dish crust, choose your own toppings
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
Delicious bone-in wings with your choice of sauce: original spicy, mustard, garlic parmesan, honey Dijon or BBQ
Bartolino's Osteria
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis
|Dinner Caesar
|$7.00
crisp romaine, and seasoned croutons tossed in our special Caesar dressing
|Tortellini Piselli
|$19.00
circular stuffed pasta with peas, mushroom, onion, prosciutto, cream and parmigiano cheese
|16" One Topping
|$17.00
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
Racanelli's Pizza
111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood
|Toasted Ravioli
|$7.95
|Garlic Knots
|$4.95
|10" NY Style Pie
|$12.00
Bar Italia Ristorante
13 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis
|$500 deposit
|$500.00