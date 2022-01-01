Brisket in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve brisket
Midwestern Meat & Drink
900 Spruce St., Saint Louis
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
|CHIP Nacho
|$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
9527 Gravios, St Louis
|Burnt Kevin
|$12.00
Our homemade mac n cheese topped with burnt ends.
|Beef Brisket Platter REGULAR
|$17.00
|Fried Smoked Wings (1LB)
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS
|Big Muddy
|$13.99
Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
|Brisket Cheesesteak
|$13.99
Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll
|Chef Salad
|$11.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
Shaved Duck Kirkwood
10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood
|BP Burger
|$8.99
the perfect blend of brisket point and flat, ground in house, thin stacked, 4 oz patty with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
|Smothered Fries
|$12.99
pulled rib and pork meat over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
|Smoked Crispy Wings
|$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
Original J's
7359 Forsyth Blvd, University City
|Smoked Brisket
|$5.00
Burnt end tacos topped with smoked tomato jam, queso, cilantro and onion
|Smoked Brisket Bowl
|$12.00
Mexican rice, agave bbq sauce, onion, cilantro and queso
Salt + Smoke
501 Clark, St. Louis
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
BBQ
Salt + Smoke
6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
|Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
9200 Olive, St. Louis
|Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Single Burger + 1 Side
|$8.99
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.
|Brisket Plate
|$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Shaved Duck Smokehouse
2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis
|Smothered Fries
|$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
|Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
|Smoked Crispy Wings
|$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Blue Duck
2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood
|Shaved Brisket
|$15.00
Shaved brisket, white cheddar, jalapeño jam, and red onion on a potato bun
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
392 N Euclid, St. Louis
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|S+S Double Cheeseburger
|$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Salt + Smoke
5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis
|Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
|Brisket Plate
|$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
|White Cheddar Cracker Mac
|$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.