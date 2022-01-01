Brisket in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve brisket

Midwestern Meat & Drink image

 

Midwestern Meat & Drink

900 Spruce St., Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
poblano, caramelized onion, pepper jack queso, hoagie
CHIP Nacho$15.00
Corn tortillas, baked beans, pepper jack queso sauce, shredded sharp cheddar, candied jalapeños, house Q sauce and chipotle sour cream » choose brisket, turkey or pulled pork » make it vegetarian with our vegetable baked beans and fried green tomato
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
duck fat confit breast, coleslaw, dill pickles, egg bun » make it “nashville” dunked in spicy chile lard-infused oil
More about Midwestern Meat & Drink
Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun image

 

Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun

9527 Gravios, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burnt Kevin$12.00
Our homemade mac n cheese topped with burnt ends.
Beef Brisket Platter REGULAR$17.00
Fried Smoked Wings (1LB)$14.00
More about Super Smokers BBQ + Cajun
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

605 WASHINGTON AVE, ST. LOUIS

Avg 4.3 (2208 reviews)
Takeout
Big Muddy$13.99
Brisket, smoked sausage, horseradish sauce, BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
Brisket Cheesesteak$13.99
Brisket with onions, peppers, and cheese on a hoagie roll
Chef Salad$11.99
Brisket, turkey, hard boiled farm egg, tomato, cucumber, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, ranch dressing or cider vinaigrette
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Shaved Duck Kirkwood image

 

Shaved Duck Kirkwood

10233 Manchester Road, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BP Burger$8.99
the perfect blend of brisket point and flat, ground in house, thin stacked, 4 oz patty with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Smothered Fries$12.99
pulled rib and pork meat over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
Smoked Crispy Wings$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
More about Shaved Duck Kirkwood
Original J's image

 

Original J's

7359 Forsyth Blvd, University City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket$5.00
Burnt end tacos topped with smoked tomato jam, queso, cilantro and onion
Smoked Brisket Bowl$12.00
Mexican rice, agave bbq sauce, onion, cilantro and queso
More about Original J's
Brisket Plate image

 

Salt + Smoke

501 Clark, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke image

BBQ

Salt + Smoke

6525 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (5287 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Plate$18.99
Brisket tossed in our Sweet Bestie sauce and BBQ Rub. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Chef's cut smoked brisket. Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a grilled brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

9200 Olive, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (617 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Sandwich$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Single Burger + 1 Side$8.99
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.
Brisket Plate$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Shaved Duck Smokehouse image

 

Shaved Duck Smokehouse

2900 Virginia Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smothered Fries$12.99
pulled pork over crisp fries topped with cheese sauce & freshly grated sharp cheddar. VEGETARIAN OPTION: smoked jalapeños, mixed peppers, onions, smoked tomatoes
Heritage Baby Back Ribs
slow smoked with cherry & touch of hickory, spritzed throughout, high fived with our finishing basting sauce & rub
Smoked Crispy Wings$7.99
slow smoked, flash fried. Choice of dry rubbed, buffalo style or sweet & spicy honey ginger sauce. 1/2 lb & 1lb
More about Shaved Duck Smokehouse
The Blue Duck image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Blue Duck

2661 Sutton Blvd, Maplewood

Avg 4.4 (1188 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shaved Brisket$15.00
Shaved brisket, white cheddar, jalapeño jam, and red onion on a potato bun
More about The Blue Duck
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

392 N Euclid, St. Louis

Avg 4.3 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.99
Served with coleslaw and house made pickes on a toasted brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
S+S Double Cheeseburger$12.99
Two smashed beef patties, seared on a flat top, topped with white cheddar cheese and homemade bacon, LTOP available upon request. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
More about Salt + Smoke
Salt + Smoke image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Salt + Smoke

5625 Hampton Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.6 (1466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Served with burnt end mayo and tobacco onions (fried crispy onions) on a toasted Brioche bun. Comes with your choice of 1 side.
Brisket Plate$18.99
Prime Beef trimmed to provide superior flavor. Includes a cheddar & bacon popover and choice of 2 sides.
White Cheddar Cracker Mac$5.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese souce with Conchiglie (shell noodles) topped with butter crackers and lightly baked.
More about Salt + Smoke
Consumer pic

 

Bootleggin 3rd Gear

1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Brisket Cheesesteak Pizza ( LIMITED TIME)$14.00
12" inch with horseradish cream sauce, smoked brisket, green pepper, onions, and our StL cheese blendr
More about Bootleggin 3rd Gear

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

Chips And Salsa

Rangoon

Prosciutto

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Enchiladas

Chef Salad

Margherita Pizza

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Lafayette Square

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Belleville

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston