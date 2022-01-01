Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Saint Louis

Go
Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Saint Louis restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Diego's Cantina image

 

Diego's Cantina

630 North & South Rd., University City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco$5.00
seasoned shrimp (5), onion, cilantro, salsa verde, lime, corn tortilla
More about Diego's Cantina
Sunny's Cantina image

 

Sunny's Cantina

6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$4.99
Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp with cucumber pico, Honduran slaw, marinated red onions & sriracha crema
More about Sunny's Cantina
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican image

 

Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican

10312 Manchester Road, St Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Mango Lime Shrimp Tacos$12.95
soft flour tortilla, slaw, popcorn shrimp, tajin salt, spicy lime aioli, mango pico, cilantro, cotija.
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
58HUNDRED image

 

58HUNDRED

5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
TT Shrimp Taco$4.00
Shrimp Taco Meal$16.00
2 Breaded Shrimp Tacos with a side of coleslaw and your choice of charred broccoli, whipped golden potatoes or green salad (parmesan cheese & red wine vin on the side).
More about 58HUNDRED
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Large sliced shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, chilies, onions, cilantro, lime juice, & roasted garlic on a bed of shredded cabbage. Garnished with Queso Fresco. Served with chipotle Ranch sauce on the side.
More about Amigos Cantina
Circle 7 Ranch image

 

Circle 7 Ranch

11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fiery BBQ Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.50
Three Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos Topped with Pepper
Jack, Candied Jalapenos, Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro
Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca- Served in Three Flour
Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended)
More about Circle 7 Ranch
BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos image

 

BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

626 N 6th St, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Shrimp Taco$6.50
lightly battered shrimp, cotija cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, drizzled with chipotle aioli on a 6" corn tortilla
More about BLT's Breakfast, Lunch & Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Louis

California Rolls

Eel

Thai Fried Rice

Fritters

Steak Quesadillas

Steak Burritos

Teriyaki Bowls

Pecan Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Louis to explore

Central West End

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

No reviews yet

The Loop

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview

No reviews yet

Soulard

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

The Hill

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Forest Park Southeast

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Saint Louis to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Ballwin

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Belleville

No reviews yet

Troy

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Jefferson City

No reviews yet

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston