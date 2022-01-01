Shrimp tacos in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Diego's Cantina
Diego's Cantina
630 North & South Rd., University City
|Shrimp Taco
|$5.00
seasoned shrimp (5), onion, cilantro, salsa verde, lime, corn tortilla
More about Sunny's Cantina
Sunny's Cantina
6655 Manchester Avenue, Saint Louis
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Shrimp Taco
Grilled shrimp with cucumber pico, Honduran slaw, marinated red onions & sriracha crema
More about Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican
10312 Manchester Road, St Louis
|Spicy Mango Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
soft flour tortilla, slaw, popcorn shrimp, tajin salt, spicy lime aioli, mango pico, cilantro, cotija.
More about 58HUNDRED
58HUNDRED
5800 Southwest Ave, Saint Louis
|TT Shrimp Taco
|$4.00
|Shrimp Taco Meal
|$16.00
2 Breaded Shrimp Tacos with a side of coleslaw and your choice of charred broccoli, whipped golden potatoes or green salad (parmesan cheese & red wine vin on the side).
More about Amigos Cantina
SEAFOOD
Amigos Cantina
120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Large sliced shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, chilies, onions, cilantro, lime juice, & roasted garlic on a bed of shredded cabbage. Garnished with Queso Fresco. Served with chipotle Ranch sauce on the side.
More about Circle 7 Ranch
Circle 7 Ranch
11769 Manchester Rd, Des Peres
|Fiery BBQ Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$15.50
Three Fiery BBQ Shrimp Tacos Topped with Pepper
Jack, Candied Jalapenos, Fresh Slaw Tossed in Cilantro
Lime Vinaigrette- Served with Salsa Fresca- Served in Three Flour
Tortillas. (Must select side, Mexican Rice and Black Beans are recommended)