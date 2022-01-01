Pretzels in Saint Louis
Saint Louis restaurants that serve pretzels
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres
|Three Kings Wings
|$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
|The Big Red
|$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Three Kings Public House
6307 Delmar Blvd, University City
|Pretzel Twists
|$8.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.00
Hand-rolled sweet dough pretzels, lightly salted and served with liquid gold cheese sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bootleggin' Tavern
1933 Washington Ave, St Louis
|Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax
|$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
The Dam
3173 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis
|Pretzel with Cheese Sauce
|$7.00
Salted Pretzel Sticks with cheese dipping sauce
Three Kings Public House
40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
The Frisco Barroom
8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis
|Double Burger
|$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
|Grilled Wings
|$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
|Single Burger
|$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Baileys' Range
920 Olive Street, St. Louis
|Ballpark Pretzel
|$11.00
grass-fed beef, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, dijon, beer battered onion ring, pretzel bun
SOHA Bar and Grill
2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis
|SoHa Tots
|$9.00
add chicken or bacon
|Thai Chili Burger Toppings
|$3.50
Thai chili sauce, pulled pork, and fried goat cheese
|J-Mac and Cheese
|$10.00
Velveeta Mac N’ Cheese topped with bacon and smothered with Nacho Cheese Doritos™. Add buffalo chicken for a spsict twist!
Schlafly Bottleworks
7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis
|Hefeweizen, 6pk
|$9.99
Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability.
ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16
|Jagerschnitzel
|$17.00
Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
|Goat Cheese Pizza
|$13.50
Olive oil base covered with goat cheese, thin-sliced granny smith apple, Schlafly Oatmeal Stout caramelized onion & balsamic reduction
Perennial on Lockwood
216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
|House Salad w/ grilled chicken
|$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
Square One Brewery & Distillery
1727 Park Ave., St. Louis
|6 Pack Wings
|$11.50
Seasoned chicken wings with your choice of Buffalo, Honey-Sriracha or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or Gorgonzola dipping sauce
|Sm SQ1 Salad
|$5.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
|Beer Pretzels
|$7.00
Warm buttery soft pretzels with our Pale Ale Mustard & jalapeno cheese sauce
Bootleggin 3rd Gear
1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis
|Pretzels with Dipping Sauce
|$8.00
The Corner Pub & Grill
13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.
|POTATO SKINS
|$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
|HOT & SPICY CHICKEN
|$13.50
Breaded chicken breast, drenched in our 7 spice wing sauce served with bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce & Ranch Drizzle