Pretzels in Saint Louis

Saint Louis restaurants
Saint Louis restaurants that serve pretzels

Three Kings Public House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

11925 Manchester Rd., Des Peres

Avg 4.4 (1210 reviews)
Takeout
Three Kings Wings$14.49
Over a pound of our breaded Award Winning Wings
Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
The Big Red$13.49
Hand breaded chicken breast tossed in Three Kings signature wing sauce topped with provolone cheese and served on a brioche bun. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
Three Kings Public House
Pretzel Twists image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Three Kings Public House

6307 Delmar Blvd, University City

Avg 4.5 (2575 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Twists$8.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco
Three Kings Public House
The Parkmoor Drive-In image

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Hand-rolled sweet dough pretzels, lightly salted and served with liquid gold cheese sauce.
The Parkmoor Drive-In
Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bootleggin' Tavern

1933 Washington Ave, St Louis

Avg 4.4 (368 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel Boys Pretzels w/tax$6.75
Pretzels from STLs own Pretzel Boys. Served with choice of Dipper.
Bootleggin' Tavern
Pretzel with Cheese Sauce image

 

The Dam

3173 Morganford Rd, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzel with Cheese Sauce$7.00
Salted Pretzel Sticks with cheese dipping sauce
The Dam
be23a788-b0ac-43c0-b0e1-a7605624ad19 image

 

Three Kings Public House

40 Ronnie's Plaza, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Two large pretzel sticks served with a side of queso blanco.
Three Kings Public House
The Frisco Barroom image

 

The Frisco Barroom

8110 Big Bend Boulevard, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Burger$14.00
Two 1/4 lb patties smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
Grilled Wings$16.00
1lb, Dry-rubbed, Buffalo or Peruvian green sauce on the side.
Single Burger$11.00
1/4 lb smash burger, ground fresh in-house.
The Frisco Barroom
Ballpark Pretzel image

 

Baileys' Range

920 Olive Street, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Ballpark Pretzel$11.00
grass-fed beef, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, dijon, beer battered onion ring, pretzel bun
Baileys' Range
SOHA Bar and Grill image

 

SOHA Bar and Grill

2605 Hampton Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SoHa Tots$9.00
add chicken or bacon
Thai Chili Burger Toppings$3.50
Thai chili sauce, pulled pork, and fried goat cheese
J-Mac and Cheese$10.00
Velveeta Mac N’ Cheese topped with bacon and smothered with Nacho Cheese Doritos™. Add buffalo chicken for a spsict twist!
SOHA Bar and Grill
Schlafly Bottleworks image

 

Schlafly Bottleworks

7260 Southwest Ave, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hefeweizen, 6pk$9.99
Made with American winter wheat, it's balanced with sweet golden malted barley and hops from Oregon. The cloudiness comes from the absence of filtration, giving it a smooth body and a prominent grain flavor that offers superb drinkability.
ABV: 4.4% | IBU: 16
Jagerschnitzel$17.00
Crisp pork cutlet topped with a rich mushroom-bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
Goat Cheese Pizza$13.50
Olive oil base covered with goat cheese, thin-sliced granny smith apple, Schlafly Oatmeal Stout caramelized onion & balsamic reduction
Schlafly Bottleworks
Perennial on Lockwood image

 

Perennial on Lockwood

216 W Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese$15.00
fontina, prairie breeze cheddar & onion-thyme jam.
Served with fries
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
dill pickle brined chicken thigh, lettuce, gribiche,
choice of spicy or not
House Salad w/ grilled chicken$15.00
little gem lettuce, egg, tomato, cheddar, bacon, pickled red onions, ranch
Perennial on Lockwood
Square One Brewery & Distillery image

 

Square One Brewery & Distillery

1727 Park Ave., St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
6 Pack Wings$11.50
Seasoned chicken wings with your choice of Buffalo, Honey-Sriracha or BBQ sauce. Served with ranch or Gorgonzola dipping sauce
Sm SQ1 Salad$5.00
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, croutons, Parmesan and sriracha straw onions served with your choice of dressing
Beer Pretzels$7.00
Warm buttery soft pretzels with our Pale Ale Mustard & jalapeno cheese sauce
Square One Brewery & Distillery
Consumer pic

 

Bootleggin 3rd Gear

1601 Sublette Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pretzels with Dipping Sauce$8.00
Bootleggin 3rd Gear
The Corner Pub & Grill image

 

The Corner Pub & Grill

13645 Big Bend Rd Suite 105, St Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK SALAD$14.00
Bibb lettuce, beef tenderloin, madeira wine reduction, GF onion rings, bleu cheese crumbles & tomatoes. Served with Vinaigrette Dressing.
POTATO SKINS$10.50
Topped with our cheese blend, bacon bits, green onions. Served with Sour Cream
HOT & SPICY CHICKEN$13.50
Breaded chicken breast, drenched in our 7 spice wing sauce served with bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, lettuce & Ranch Drizzle
The Corner Pub & Grill

