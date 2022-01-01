Washington bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Washington
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
|Raisin Danish
|$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
|Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)
|$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Baked & Wired
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Baked & Wired
1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Doom Cupcake
|$4.40
eat at your own risk ;) chocolate cake with dark chocolate satin frosting
|Strawberry Cupcake
|$4.40
our best seller! vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded into the batter, topped with a swirl of pink buttercream
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.40
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
555 13th Street, Washington
|Popular items
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
|Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)
|$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
|Gourmandise
|$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Tatte Bakery | West End
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Turkey BLAT
|$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
|Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
1201 K St NW, washington
|Popular items
|Chef's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
with Gruyere Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Virginia Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg, Toasted Sourdough.
|Roasted Potato, Caramelized Pepper, Onion, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa. (Vegetarian)
|Chef's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Bread Furst
Bread Furst
4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Bagel - Sesame
|$2.35
Our bagel with sesame seeds.
|Biscuit
|$2.65
Flakey, buttermilk biscuit
|Baguette
|$3.90
Traditional French baguette.
More about The Ministry
SANDWICHES
The Ministry
601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington
|Popular items
|Matcha Latte
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
|Angel's Oatmeal
|$9.50
More about Fare Well
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Fare Well
406 H Street NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Southern Fried Wings
|$14.00
All Take Out Wings will be served with the Sauce on the Side.
chickpea tenders served with choice of buffalo, mumbo or bbq, served with blue cheese and veggie strips
Dine-In Wings will be tossed in sauce unless otherwise specified in special instructions section
Nut Free
|Cowvin
|$4.00
Oatmeal cookies w/vanilla cream filling
|Reuben
|$16.00
locally made Vertage pastrami, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, russian dressing, spicy mustard, marbled rye
Nut Free
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
FRENCH FRIES
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Turkey Avocado BLT
|$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
|Sesame Kale Salad
|$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
1275 K Street NW, Washington
|Popular items
|Cheese Danish Croissant
|$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
|Palmier Cookie
|$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
|Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Sukūtā
Sukūtā
909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington
|Popular items
|Lettuce Wraps (3 to an order)
|$10.00
Grilled Chicken Cobb
- Olive Oil confit pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
OR
Tuna Nicoise
-Seared Ahi tuna, potatoes, egg, radish, green beans, olives, white wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.00
American Cheese, Pickle, Onion, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup
|Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, crispy Brussels sprouts, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, Caesar salad dressing.
More about Le Pain Quotidien
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Le Pain Quotidien
975 F Street, NW, Washington
More about Bakers Daughter
SANDWICHES
Bakers Daughter
1402 Okie St NE, Washington
|Popular items
|Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)
|$9.00
served with homemade fire roasted tomato salsa.
|Jambon Beurre Sandwich
|$16.00
*One of Chef Matt Baker's Favorites* Classic French Ham & Cheese on Baguette with Butter and Cornichons.
|Chef's Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.