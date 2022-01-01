Washington bakeries you'll love

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Washington

Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
Raisin Danish$4.29
This delicious raisin pastry is a variation on a croissant dough, spread with vanilla custard and plump raisins, sliced, proved, and baked.
Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle

1301 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.7 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cold Brew (Keg)
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Coffee
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery | Dupont Circle
Baked & Wired image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (4648 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Doom Cupcake$4.40
eat at your own risk ;) chocolate cake with dark chocolate satin frosting
Strawberry Cupcake$4.40
our best seller! vanilla cake with fresh strawberries folded into the batter, topped with a swirl of pink buttercream
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.40
moist carrot cake with an even balance of spices and crunchy pecans (no raisins here), topped with cream cheese frosting
More about Baked & Wired
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

555 13th Street, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, the pain chocolat is made using our buttery croissant dough wrapped around two bars of dark chocolate. Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Mini Macarons (6 pack assorted)$12.99
Six colorful mini macarons.
Gourmandise$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Tatte Bakery | West End image

 

Tatte Bakery | West End

1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey BLAT$11.00
Turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, avocado, sriracha mayonnaise, and tomato-onion relish on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Cold Brew
18-22 hour slow steeped coffee resulting in a smooth full-bodied brew with a higher level of caffeine and a bright refreshing taste
Iced Latte
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | West End
Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton image

 

Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton

1201 K St NW, washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
with Gruyere Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Virginia Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg, Toasted Sourdough.
Roasted Potato, Caramelized Pepper, Onion, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)$9.00
Scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with fire roasted salsa. (Vegetarian)
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Baker's Daughter - @ The Eaton
Bread Furst image

 

Bread Furst

4434 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (2347 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel - Sesame$2.35
Our bagel with sesame seeds.
Biscuit$2.65
Flakey, buttermilk biscuit
Baguette$3.90
Traditional French baguette.
More about Bread Furst
The Ministry image

SANDWICHES

The Ministry

601 New Jersey Avenue NW Ste 102, Washington

Avg 4.6 (136 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Latte
Cappuccino$4.50
Angel's Oatmeal$9.50
More about The Ministry
Fare Well image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Fare Well

406 H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4 (1387 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Southern Fried Wings$14.00
All Take Out Wings will be served with the Sauce on the Side.
chickpea tenders served with choice of buffalo, mumbo or bbq, served with blue cheese and veggie strips
Dine-In Wings will be tossed in sauce unless otherwise specified in special instructions section
Nut Free
Cowvin$4.00
Oatmeal cookies w/vanilla cream filling
Reuben$16.00
locally made Vertage pastrami, mushrooms, caramelized onions, sauerkraut, russian dressing, spicy mustard, marbled rye
Nut Free
More about Fare Well
Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill image

FRENCH FRIES

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill

238 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington

Avg 5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey Avocado BLT$16.65
Smoked bacon / roasted turkey breast / avocado spread / lettuce / tomato / mayo / on Junction white
Sesame Kale Salad$10.21
baby kale, cabbage, red bell pepper, carrot, sliced almonds, sesame-ginger vinaigrette, sesame seeds, edamame
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.15
cheddar chive biscuit, fried chicken breast, aged hone, nashville style hot sauce, dill pickle
More about Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery Capitol Hill
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

 

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

1275 K Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Palmier Cookie$5.49
A crisp, butter puff pastry cookie, often called an "Elephant Ear." The puff pastry is rolled up with sugar, sliced, and baked so that the sugar caramelizes.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Sukūtā image

 

Sukūtā

909 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lettuce Wraps (3 to an order)$10.00
Grilled Chicken Cobb
- Olive Oil confit pulled chicken, cherry tomatoes, red onion, bacon, egg, crumbled blue cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
OR
Tuna Nicoise
-Seared Ahi tuna, potatoes, egg, radish, green beans, olives, white wine vinaigrette, in a bibb lettuce shell
Breakfast Sandwich$6.00
American Cheese, Pickle, Onion, Yellow Mustard, Ketchup
Caesar Salad$4.00
Shaved Brussels sprouts, crispy Brussels sprouts, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, Caesar salad dressing.
More about Sukūtā
Milk Bar image

COOKIES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Milk Bar

1525 15th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.3 (1746 reviews)
Takeout
More about Milk Bar
Le Pain Quotidien image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Le Pain Quotidien

975 F Street, NW, Washington

Avg 3.8 (1109 reviews)
Takeout
More about Le Pain Quotidien
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Bakers Daughter

1402 Okie St NE, Washington

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chorizo, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Tacos (2)$9.00
served with homemade fire roasted tomato salsa.
Jambon Beurre Sandwich$16.00
*One of Chef Matt Baker's Favorites* Classic French Ham & Cheese on Baguette with Butter and Cornichons.
Chef's Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
*One of our most popular items!* Served with Applewood smoked Bacon, Ham, Baby Arugula, Espelette Aioli, Fried Egg on toasted Sourdough Bread.
More about Bakers Daughter

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Washington

Salmon

Cookies

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Croissants

Chips And Salsa

Caesar Salad

Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston