Chicken enchiladas in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

Republic Cantina

43 N Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Poblano Chicken Enchiladas$18.00
3 enchiladas filled w/ chicken thigh, cheddar & onion, smothered in green chile sauce. (Rice & beans may be purchased separately as a side)
More about Republic Cantina
Item pic

 

Seasons at Sidley Austin

1501 K Street Northwest, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Green Chile Enchiladas$8.25
yucca fries (gf, vg)
roasted chayote squash (gf, vg)
cilantro rice (gf, vg)
salsa, guacamole (gf, vg)
sour cream (gf, v)
More about Seasons at Sidley Austin
Mi Casa image

 

Mi Casa

1647 20th Street Northwest, Washington

Avg 4.5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchiladas$21.00
More about Mi Casa
Item pic

TACOS

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant Street NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (291 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchilada Plate$11.00
Two chicken enchiladas in rich red ancho chile sauce with Spanish rice and pinto beans. These arrive hot and ready to enjoy!
More about Taqueria Nacional

Map

