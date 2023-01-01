Chicken enchiladas in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Republic Cantina
43 N Street NW, Washington
|Poblano Chicken Enchiladas
|$18.00
3 enchiladas filled w/ chicken thigh, cheddar & onion, smothered in green chile sauce. (Rice & beans may be purchased separately as a side)
Seasons at Sidley Austin
1501 K Street Northwest, Washington
|Chicken & Green Chile Enchiladas
|$8.25
yucca fries (gf, vg)
roasted chayote squash (gf, vg)
cilantro rice (gf, vg)
salsa, guacamole (gf, vg)
sour cream (gf, v)