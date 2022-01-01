Burritos in Washington

Go
Washington restaurants
Toast

Washington restaurants that serve burritos

Boxcar Tavern image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Boxcar Tavern

224 7th St SE, Washington

Avg 4 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Scrambled, Sausage, Onion, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fingerling Potatoes
More about Boxcar Tavern
Paraíso image

 

Paraíso

1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Totopos y Salsa$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
Mexican Bowl$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
More about Paraíso
JACO Juice and Taco image

SMOOTHIES • TACOS

JACO Juice and Taco

1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.4 (893 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Santa Fe Burrito$9.75
Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
More about JACO Juice and Taco
Emissary image

 

Emissary

2032 P ST NW, Washington

Avg 4.2 (1364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Egg Burrito$12.00
organic scrambled eggs, avocado, queso fresco, gluten free wrap
Adan's oaxacan salsa
More about Emissary
Confetti Play Cafe image

 

Confetti Play Cafe

4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.50
bacon, cage-free eggs, onions, peppers, hash browns, mexican cheese, side of salsa
More about Confetti Play Cafe
3f0f1c11-76dc-4487-b149-6596a5f60cb9 image

TACOS

Bandit Taco

1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington

Avg 4.5 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
Adobo Chicken Burrito$9.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Bandit Taco
The Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

The Diner

2453 18th St. NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo, hash browns, scallions, and cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with ranchero and sour cream
More about The Diner
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

625A H Street NE, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Grilled flour tortilla, soft-scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted breakfast potatoes, and lime crema.
More about Farmbird
Social Beast image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN

Social Beast

2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Burrito$5.00
Beans + cheese
More about Social Beast
Breakfast Burrito image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Farmbird

860 E St NW, Washington

Avg 4.9 (1599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Grilled flour tortilla, soft-scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted breakfast potatoes, and lime crema.
More about Farmbird
Carvings image

 

Carvings

2021 F Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito w/ Meat$5.99
Egg, Green Peppers, Onions, American Cheese And Choice Of Meat
More about Carvings
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge image

 

Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge

2459 18th Street NW, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Latte$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
Dirty Chai$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
More about Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
Pica Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Pica Taco

1406 Florida Ave NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
san diego burrito$11.00
Burritos Regular$9.00
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole$6.50
More about Pica Taco
Taqueria Habanero image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Taqueria Habanero

3710 14th St NW, Washington

Avg 4.5 (941 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa To-Go$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
Enchiladas de Pollo$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
More about Taqueria Habanero
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, green-chili hatch sauce and peppers and onions. (no substitutions or removals)
Steak Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, peppers, onions, & green-chili hatch sauce with char grilled flank steak (no substitutions or removals)
Bacon Breakfast Burrito$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, peppers, onion & green-chili hatch sauce and apple wood bacon (no substitutions or removals)
More about Pizza Policy
Art and Soul image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Art and Soul

415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington

Avg 3.9 (2656 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Burrito$15.00
house-made chorizo, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, salsa & guacamole
More about Art and Soul
The Coupe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

The Coupe

3415 11th Street NW, Washington

Avg 3.6 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Hash Browns, Cheddar in a Flour Tortilla, Ranchero Sauce, and Cilantro Crema
More about The Coupe
Burritos image

 

ALERO RESTAURANT

1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009, Washington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burritos$13.99
Flour tortilla, jack cheese, Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. With your choice of protein.
More about ALERO RESTAURANT

Browse other tasty dishes in Washington

Quiche

Po Boy

Ham Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Curry

Chicken Tikka

Egg Sandwiches

Tomato Basil Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Washington to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Navy Yard

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Dupont Circle

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

H Street Corridor/Atlas District/Near Northeast

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

U Street Corridor

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Shaw

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Logan Circle

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More near Washington to explore

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston