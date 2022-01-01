Burritos in Washington
Washington restaurants that serve burritos
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Boxcar Tavern
224 7th St SE, Washington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Scrambled, Sausage, Onion, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Fingerling Potatoes
Paraíso
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, Washington
|Totopos y Salsa
|$11.00
3 Salsas-Molcajete, Chichimoli, and Tomatillo served with house made chips
|Coliflor | Cauliflower Burrito
|$12.00
Crispy cauliflower, Mexican rice, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, salsa verde, grilled scallions, crispy onions. Served with heirloom tortilla chips and salsa.
|Mexican Bowl
|$16.00
Rice or Kale salad, pico de gallo, corn, black beans, crema fresca
SMOOTHIES • TACOS
JACO Juice and Taco
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Chicken Santa Fe Burrito
|$9.75
Chicken, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, rice, bean and monterey/cheddar
Emissary
2032 P ST NW, Washington
|Avocado Egg Burrito
|$12.00
organic scrambled eggs, avocado, queso fresco, gluten free wrap
Adan's oaxacan salsa
Confetti Play Cafe
4545 42nd St NW #109, Washington
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$8.50
bacon, cage-free eggs, onions, peppers, hash browns, mexican cheese, side of salsa
TACOS
Bandit Taco
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw, Washington
|Adobo Chicken Burrito
|$9.00
Lettuce, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo
FRENCH FRIES
The Diner
2453 18th St. NW, Washington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo, hash browns, scallions, and cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with ranchero and sour cream
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
625A H Street NE, Washington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Grilled flour tortilla, soft-scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted breakfast potatoes, and lime crema.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • RAMEN
Social Beast
2340 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington
|Kids Burrito
|$5.00
Beans + cheese
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Farmbird
860 E St NW, Washington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Grilled flour tortilla, soft-scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese, roasted breakfast potatoes, and lime crema.
Carvings
2021 F Street NW, Washington
|Breakfast Burrito w/ Meat
|$5.99
Egg, Green Peppers, Onions, American Cheese And Choice Of Meat
Tryst Coffeehouse Bar & Lounge
2459 18th Street NW, Washington
|Latte
|$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
|Latte
|$3.95
One Part Espresso, Four Parts Milk Foam
|Dirty Chai
|$4.95
Chai Made with Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon and Ginger. Topped with a Single Shot of Espresso (Two for 16oz)
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Pica Taco
1406 Florida Ave NW, Washington
|san diego burrito
|$11.00
|Burritos Regular
|$9.00
|Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
|$6.50
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Taqueria Habanero
3710 14th St NW, Washington
|Chips & Salsa To-Go
|$3.50
Red & Green Homemade Salsa and Corn Tortilla Chips
|Enchiladas de Pollo
|$14.00
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso fresco. Choice of Salsa Verde (Green) or Mole Poblano.
|Tacos
Choose your protein. Handmade corn tortillas.
Pizza Policy
1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON
|Veggie Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, green-chili hatch sauce and peppers and onions. (no substitutions or removals)
|Steak Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, peppers, onions, & green-chili hatch sauce with char grilled flank steak (no substitutions or removals)
|Bacon Breakfast Burrito
|$6.95
Flour tortilla layered with farm fresh eggs, crispy hash browns, cheese, peppers, onion & green-chili hatch sauce and apple wood bacon (no substitutions or removals)
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Art and Soul
415 New Jersey Avenue Northwest, Washington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
house-made chorizo, roasted potatoes, scrambled eggs, salsa & guacamole
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
The Coupe
3415 11th Street NW, Washington
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled Eggs, Chorizo, Hash Browns, Cheddar in a Flour Tortilla, Ranchero Sauce, and Cilantro Crema