Avocado toast in Atlanta

JuTox Juice Bar & Wellness Center
239 Walker st SW, Atlanta
|Ju-Berry Bowl
acai berry, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, flax seeds, granola
|Avocado Wrap
|$9.00
haus avocado, spinach, sliced cucumber, shredded carrots
|Build-Your-Own Parfait
|$7.50
Organic greek yogurt, granola
PLUS your choice of (3) fresh fruits
Dairies Coffeehouse and Cold Brew Bar
777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta
|Keto Bowl (GF, NF)
|$11.00
peppered bacon, smoked sea salt, wilted kale, scrambled farm-fresh eggs, avocado, pepper jack cheese, and toasted hemp seeds.
|Drip Coffee
|$2.75
Fresh brewed True North.
(12 oz)
|Latte
|$4.50
One part Wild Rooster Espresso and five parts micro-foamed milk.
(12 oz)
Cupanion's Kitchen + Coffee
4920 Roswell rd, Atlanta
|Corn On Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Sourdough bread, Fresh Avocado, charred corn and Cojita cheese garnish
Juiceheads ATL
2591 Piedmont Rd NE #1110, Atlanta
|Avocado Toast
|$12.50
Seasoned guacamole on crispy, fluffy toast.
Topped with homemade pico de gallo, hemp seeds, red pepper flakes, and our blueberry sriracha sauce.