Gyoza in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve gyoza

Wagaya - Emory image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN

Wagaya - Emory

1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Gyoza$5.50
More about Wagaya - Emory
Peruvian Chicken Gyoza Tacos image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Peruvian Chicken Gyoza Tacos$5.00
herb salsa verde, cotija cheese
Hawaiian Tuna Gyoza Tacos$6.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, cucumber, mango, wb sauce, avocado crema, nori, sesame (dairy free)
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Gyoza image

SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL

Nakato Japanese Restaurant

1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (3900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gyoza$10.00
6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant
Pork Gyoza image

 

Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls

‪1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130‬, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Gyoza$6.00
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori image

YAKITORI • SOUPS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori

675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyoza$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
Edamame$5.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
Yasai$13.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.
More about Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
Yebisuya image

 

Yebisuya

6035 Peachtree Rd #A-105, Atlanta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gyoza$5.99
Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings
More about Yebisuya
GYOZA image

 

SAKURA RAMEN BAR

1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
GYOZA$6.00
6 (pc) Fried Veggie dumplings with ponzu & scallions
More about SAKURA RAMEN BAR
Nagomiya image

SUSHI

Nagomiya

1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta

Avg 4.3 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Roll$6.50
Crunchy 14th$11.50
Spicy Tuna Roll$6.00
More about Nagomiya
OK YAKI image

TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI

OK YAKI

714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Karaage$9.00
Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.
Combo$18.00
Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.
Age Onigiri$5.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC
More about OK YAKI

