Gyoza in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve gyoza
More about Wagaya - Emory
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • RAMEN
Wagaya - Emory
1579 N Decatur Rd NE, Atlanta
|Pork Gyoza
|$5.50
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Peruvian Chicken Gyoza Tacos
|$5.00
herb salsa verde, cotija cheese
|Hawaiian Tuna Gyoza Tacos
|$6.00
Sushi grade ahi tuna, cucumber, mango, wb sauce, avocado crema, nori, sesame (dairy free)
More about Nakato Japanese Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL
Nakato Japanese Restaurant
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta
|Gyoza
|$10.00
6 deep fried or pan fried pork dumplings
More about Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
Flying Fish Sushi & Hand Rolls
1235 Chattahoochee Ave. NW Suite 130, Atlanta
|Pork Gyoza
|$6.00
More about Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
YAKITORI • SOUPS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ton Ton Ramen & Yakitori
675 Ponce de Leon Avenue, NE. #N151, Atlanta
|Gyoza
|$7.00
Steamed pork dumplings with a sweet shoyu dipping sauce.
|Edamame
|$5.00
Soybeans, steamed with sea-salt.
|Yasai
|$13.00
Vegetable broth, stir-fried carrots & cabbage, spinach, soft-boiled egg, menma (bamboo shoots), scallions, sesame seeds.
More about SAKURA RAMEN BAR
SAKURA RAMEN BAR
1235 Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, Atlanta
|GYOZA
|$6.00
6 (pc) Fried Veggie dumplings with ponzu & scallions
More about Nagomiya
SUSHI
Nagomiya
1010 West Peachtree St NW Suite 400, Atlanta
|Philly Roll
|$6.50
|Crunchy 14th
|$11.50
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$6.00
More about OK YAKI
TEPPANYAKI • OKONOMIAYAKI
OK YAKI
714 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta
|Karaage
|$9.00
Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.
|Combo
|$18.00
Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.
|Age Onigiri
|$5.00
Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC