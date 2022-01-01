Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Chicago restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Nori Sushi Chicago

1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Fries$8.00
Potato fries, topped with creamy kimchi, onion, mayo, spicy sauce, sesame seeds and nori
Kimchi Salad$6.00
More about Nori Sushi Chicago
TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi Okonomiyaki$14.00
Japanese cabbage pancake, pork, kimchi, mayo and teriyaki sauce, katsuobushi
More about TenGoku
Consumer pic

 

Crisp

2940 North Broadway, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Myonsook's Kimchi$4.95
A traditional spicy Korean dish made with vegetables with varied seasonings. Found in every Korean home. Korean cabbage (baechu) or radish (chonggak) kimchi are the options we offer here at Crisp.
More about Crisp
Fries - Kimchi image

 

En Hakkore 2.0

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi$2.50
Fries - Kimchi & Bulgoki$10.00
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi and Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
Fries - Kimchi$7.50
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi, Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
More about En Hakkore 2.0
Item pic

 

KFire Korean BBQ

2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Kimchi Slaw*$2.00
(GF) Freshly shredded cabbage and radishes tossed in a spicy rice wine vinaigrette.
* Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Kimchi*$2.00
(GF) Traditional fermented spicy napa cabbage.
* Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
More about KFire Korean BBQ
Bixi Beer image

 

Bixi Beer

2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kimchi$8.00
Fermented seasonal vegetable with dried shrimp, gochugaru chili.
More about Bixi Beer
Item pic

 

The Duplex

3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago

Avg 3.6 (46 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Napa Cabbage Kimchi$8.00
Kimchi Fried Rice$9.00
Our homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection.
Cucumber Kimchi$7.00
More about The Duplex
Kimchi Fried Rice image

 

Bobijoa

1140 W 18th St, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi$2.00
Kimchi Fried Rice$10.00
Rice fried until spicy and crispy with tangy kimchi and topped with a sunny side up egg *spicy
More about Bobijoa
Mentaiko Kimchi Udon image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mott Street

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mentaiko Kimchi Udon*$28.00
udon noodles, spicy marinated cod roe, kimchi, seaweed
🍷🍸 pairs well with Raiz Branco orange wine & the Golden Hour cocktail
pescatarian / contains gluten / contains dairy / contains shellfish / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions
More about Mott Street
Gaijin image

SUSHI • OKONOMIAYAKI

Gaijin

950 W LAKE ST, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (3151 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
HH Kimchi$2.00
More about Gaijin
Urbanbelly image

 

Urbanbelly

1542 North Damen Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Kimchi$2.00
More about Urbanbelly
Consumer pic

 

Del Seoul

2568 North Clark Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kimchi JAR$6.50
Cookies w/strawberry creme center.
Side Kimchi - 4 Oz.$1.95
side of homemade spicy pickled napa cabbage. *gluten-free
Kimchi Jar 16 oz$6.50
Mom's homemade spicy pickled napa cabbage. *gluten-free
More about Del Seoul

Map

