Kimchi in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve kimchi
Nori Sushi Chicago
1393 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Kimchi Fries
|$8.00
Potato fries, topped with creamy kimchi, onion, mayo, spicy sauce, sesame seeds and nori
|Kimchi Salad
|$6.00
TenGoku
651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago
|Kimchi Okonomiyaki
|$14.00
Japanese cabbage pancake, pork, kimchi, mayo and teriyaki sauce, katsuobushi
Crisp
2940 North Broadway, Chicago
|Myonsook's Kimchi
|$4.95
A traditional spicy Korean dish made with vegetables with varied seasonings. Found in every Korean home. Korean cabbage (baechu) or radish (chonggak) kimchi are the options we offer here at Crisp.
En Hakkore 2.0
1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1, Chicago
|Kimchi
|$2.50
|Fries - Kimchi & Bulgoki
|$10.00
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi and Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
|Fries - Kimchi
|$7.50
Seasoned Fries with Kimchi, Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce.
Gluten-free NOT available.
KFire Korean BBQ
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave, Chicago
|Fresh Kimchi Slaw*
|$2.00
(GF) Freshly shredded cabbage and radishes tossed in a spicy rice wine vinaigrette.
* Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
|Kimchi*
|$2.00
(GF) Traditional fermented spicy napa cabbage.
* Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Bixi Beer
2515 North Milwaukee Ave., Chicago
|Kimchi
|$8.00
Fermented seasonal vegetable with dried shrimp, gochugaru chili.
The Duplex
3137 W Logan Blvd, Chicago
|Napa Cabbage Kimchi
|$8.00
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$9.00
Our homemade napa cabbage kimchi caramelized and wok-fried to perfection.
|Cucumber Kimchi
|$7.00
Bobijoa
1140 W 18th St, Chicago
|Kimchi
|$2.00
|Kimchi Fried Rice
|$10.00
Rice fried until spicy and crispy with tangy kimchi and topped with a sunny side up egg *spicy
TAPAS • GRILL
Mott Street
1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Mentaiko Kimchi Udon*
|$28.00
udon noodles, spicy marinated cod roe, kimchi, seaweed
🍷🍸 pairs well with Raiz Branco orange wine & the Golden Hour cocktail
pescatarian / contains gluten / contains dairy / contains shellfish / contains fish
*Consumer Advisory: these items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially for those with certain medical conditions