Lentil soup in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve lentil soup
SANDWICHES
Oromo Cafe
1912 N Western Ave, Chicago
|Lentil Soup
|$7.00
lentils, tomato, cilantro, indian spices
SALADS • CURRY
India House Restaurant - Chicago
59 W Grand Ave, Chicago
|LENTIL SOUP
|$6.00
A perky clove flavored lentil soup garnished with green peas and rice
SALADS
Kale My Name
3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago
|Lentil Soup
Cup 6oz or Bowl 12oz of Lentil Soup.
Reza's Restaurant Andersonville
5255 N Clark St, Chicago
|Tomato Lentil Soup
|$3.95