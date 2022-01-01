Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Chicago

Go
Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve lentil soup

Oromo Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Oromo Cafe

1912 N Western Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lentil Soup$7.00
lentils, tomato, cilantro, indian spices
More about Oromo Cafe
India House Restaurant - Chicago image

SALADS • CURRY

India House Restaurant - Chicago

59 W Grand Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LENTIL SOUP$6.00
A perky clove flavored lentil soup garnished with green peas and rice
More about India House Restaurant - Chicago
BIAN image

 

BIAN

600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lentil Soup$13.00
More about BIAN
Lentil Soup image

SALADS

Kale My Name

3300 W Montrose Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.8 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil Soup
Cup 6oz or Bowl 12oz of Lentil Soup.
More about Kale My Name
Restaurant banner

 

Reza's Restaurant Andersonville

5255 N Clark St, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (2103 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Lentil Soup$3.95
More about Reza's Restaurant Andersonville
Item pic

 

Turkish Kitchen

565 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Daily Fresh Lentil Soup$3.99
More about Turkish Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Chicago

Chopped Salad

Gumbo

Chili

Shrimp Basket

Deep Dish Pizza

Egg Rolls

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Pasta Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Chicago to explore

Lakeview

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Near North Side

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

The Loop

Avg 4.2 (82 restaurants)

Lincoln Park

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Near West Side

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

West Town

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

West Loop

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Logan Square

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Wicker Park

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Map

More near Chicago to explore

Berwyn

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Oak Park

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Elmwood Park

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cicero

No reviews yet

Forest Park

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Lyons

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Racine

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston