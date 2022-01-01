Cleveland breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Cleveland restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Cleveland

Rebol image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES

Rebol

101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (3094 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
Hummus (Vegan)
Fresh Jalapenos (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
More about Rebol
Gyro George image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gyro George

3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.9 (2693 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cleveland Special$11.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
Gyro & Eggs$12.99
GYRO AND EGGS
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
Rise-N-Shine$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
More about Gyro George
Cleveland Breakfast Club image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Cleveland Breakfast Club

13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland

Avg 4.2 (511 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Loaded Veggie Omelette$9.95
CBC French Toast$7.95
Steak & Eggs$19.95
More about Cleveland Breakfast Club
West Side Market Cafe image

 

West Side Market Cafe

1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Market Breakfast$6.00
Side Salad$6.00
Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
More about West Side Market Cafe
Barrio image

 

Barrio

2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corn Soft Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
Traditional Guacamole + Chips$6.50
housemade guacamole
More about Barrio
The Flying Fig image

 

The Flying Fig

2523 market ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
Veggie Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
Pork Collar$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
More about The Flying Fig
Stone Oven - LEE Road image

 

Stone Oven - LEE Road

2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MILLER'S MULTIGRAIN 1LB LOAF$4.25
7-Grain Bread. (Contains honey)
EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)$6.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
SMOKED TURKEY$8.50
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, and honey mustard— served on your choice of today’s bread.
More about Stone Oven - LEE Road
Tavern Of Little Italy image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Of Little Italy

12117 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.1 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Coltman$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy-fried onion rings, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.
The Goat$10.00
Tomato Jam, Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Topped with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze.
Chief's Tavern$14.00
½ pound burger served with tomato, lettuce & onion.
More about Tavern Of Little Italy
Barrio image

TACOS

Barrio

503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland

Avg 4 (628 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corn Hard Shell$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Corn Soft Shell$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
More about Barrio
Le Petit Triangle Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (787 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Magret du Canard$25.00
Pan seared duck breast, blackberry sauce, mashed sweets, swiss chard
Panni Spaetzle$16.00
homemade petit dumplings, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, spinach, bechmel, cabot cheddar, grana padono
Boeuf Bourguignon$18.00
classic beef stew, bacon, mushrooms, carrot, onion, potatoes
More about Le Petit Triangle Cafe
Prosperity Social Club image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Prosperity Social Club

1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegatarian Tofu Wings (5)$13.00
Panko Breaded and tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Side of Candied Jalapenos and Tofu Ranch
Potato Pierogi (4)$13.00
Topped with Sauteed Onions. Side of Sour Cream
Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage$17.00
Pork, Beef and Rice Wrapped in Cabbage atop Mashed Potatoes and topped with Hungarian Paprikash Sauce and Sauerkraut.
More about Prosperity Social Club
Barrio image

 

Barrio

806 Literary Rd, Tremont

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Stoner Shell$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
Barrio Box$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
More about Barrio
Rebol image

 

Rebol

101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Rebol Steak 2.0$13.50
Kale Salad, Rebol Rice, Sweet Beets, Citrus Guacamole, Herbed Goat Cheese, Yum Yum, Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
Classic Bone Broth$3.75
Slow Simmered Chicken Bone Broth - Delicious, healing, and a staple of the modern healthy diet. Add miracle noodles, meat, and garnishes.
Immunity Broth$5.00
Vitamin C / Lemon / Garlic / Ginger
More about Rebol
Gyro George image

 

Gyro George

5690 Broadview Rd., Parma

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Gyro$11.99
JUMBO GYRO
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
Jojo Large$5.99
LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS
seasoned potato wedges
Side of Gyro Sauce$1.00
GYRO SAUCE
aka special sauce
More about Gyro George
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant

4377 STATE RD, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (151 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crazy Eight$7.99
Two pancakes or two French toast with two eggs any style, two bacon, and two sausage.
Homemade Corned Beef Hash And Eggs$7.29
Niko's own recipe and the only homemade hash in Old Brooklyn.
Crazy Ten$8.99
Two French toast or hotcakes, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage, fresh-cut home fries and toast.
More about Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
Soho Chicken + Whiskey image

 

Soho Chicken + Whiskey

1889 W 25th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.5 (891 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LOUISVILLE$16.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
BISCUIT$2.00
seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)
MORNIN$15.50
rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup
More about Soho Chicken + Whiskey
Milky Way image

 

Milky Way

1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The Impossible Burger$14.95
Bowl Soup Of The Day$4.95
Tossed Salad Bar$11.95
More about Milky Way
Toast image

FRENCH FRIES

Toast

1365 West 65th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.6 (483 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
tempura batter, buffalo sauce,
bleu cheese dip
vegetarian, available vegan, fried in a fryer that uses soy, gluten may be present in fryer.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Deep fried Brussels sprouts with a sambal aioli, soy caramel drizzle, toasted sesame seeds and chives
$11
vegetarian
Rice & Bean Burger$13.00
housemade patty, vegan southwest aioli, lettuce, brioche
veg, available vegan
More about Toast
DayBreak image

 

DayBreak

6212 Memphis Ave, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about DayBreak
Beckham's B & M Bar B Que image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Beckham's B & M Bar B Que

3870 Lee Rd, Cleveland

Avg 3.4 (2509 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beckham's B & M Bar B Que
Gus's Diner One Eight Five image

 

Gus's Diner One Eight Five

797 E. 185th Street, Cleveland

Avg 4 (35 reviews)
Takeout
More about Gus's Diner One Eight Five

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Cleveland

Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Shawarma

Hummus

Tacos

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Cleveland to explore

Ohio City

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Gateway District

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Detroit-Shoreway

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Bank

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Old Brooklyn

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Tremont

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Playhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Cleveland to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Rocky River

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Maple Heights

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Broadview Heights

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Royalton

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston