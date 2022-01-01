Cleveland breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Cleveland
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES
Rebol
101 W Superior Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN BOL-BUFFET STYLE
|$135.00
Our Build your own Bol Catering Setup. Choose up to 2 bases, 2 proteins, 3 sides, 2 sauces, and 5 garnishes. Bols, Napkins, and Silverware included.
|Hummus (Vegan)
|Fresh Jalapenos (Vegan, Keto, Paleo)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gyro George
3965 Lee Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Cleveland Special
|$11.99
CLEVELAND SPECIAL
2 hot pancakes
2 fresh cooked eggs
3 pork sausage links
(eggs shown with optional cheese)
|Gyro & Eggs
|$12.99
GYRO AND EGGS
2 eggs homefries
texas toast gyro meat
|Rise-N-Shine
|$10.99
RISE N SHINE
3 eggs ,homefries
3 pork sausage links
Texas toast
shown with optional juice and coffee
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Cleveland Breakfast Club
13228 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Loaded Veggie Omelette
|$9.95
|CBC French Toast
|$7.95
|Steak & Eggs
|$19.95
West Side Market Cafe
1979 W 25 th A13, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Market Breakfast
|$6.00
|Side Salad
|$6.00
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Barrio
2466 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland Heights
|Popular items
|Corn Soft Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
|Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice
|$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
|Traditional Guacamole + Chips
|$6.50
housemade guacamole
The Flying Fig
2523 market ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Bacon Wrapped Medjool Dates
|$13.00
chorizo | smoked paprika tomato sauce | romano | 6 per order {gf}
|Veggie Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
spinach | killbuck valley mushrooms | cheddar + chive biscuits | gravy | soft scrambled eggs {veg}
|Pork Collar
|$23.00
ohio grilled pork collar | braised cabbage | spaetzel | roasted caramelized buttercup squash | sage jus
Stone Oven - LEE Road
2267 Lee Road, Cleveland Height
|Popular items
|MILLER'S MULTIGRAIN 1LB LOAF
|$4.25
7-Grain Bread. (Contains honey)
|EGG SANDWICH (avail. til 10:30 am M_F, til 12 SA, SU)
|$6.75
Scrambled eggs with your choice veggies, cheese, and meat served on our grilled multigrain toast. Add fried plantains or maple bacon.
|SMOKED TURKEY
|$8.50
Smoked turkey, provolone cheese, romaine lettuce, and honey mustard— served on your choice of today’s bread.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Of Little Italy
12117 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Coltman
|$14.00
Sautéed mushrooms, crispy-fried onion rings, swiss cheese, garlic aioli.
|The Goat
|$10.00
Tomato Jam, Balsamic Onions, Crispy Bacon, Goat Cheese, Topped with Arugula and Balsamic Glaze.
|Chief's Tavern
|$14.00
½ pound burger served with tomato, lettuce & onion.
TACOS
Barrio
503 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Corn Hard Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|Corn Soft Shell
|$4.00
One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Le Petit Triangle Cafe
1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Magret du Canard
|$25.00
Pan seared duck breast, blackberry sauce, mashed sweets, swiss chard
|Panni Spaetzle
|$16.00
homemade petit dumplings, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, wild mushrooms, spinach, bechmel, cabot cheddar, grana padono
|Boeuf Bourguignon
|$18.00
classic beef stew, bacon, mushrooms, carrot, onion, potatoes
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Prosperity Social Club
1109 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Vegatarian Tofu Wings (5)
|$13.00
Panko Breaded and tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Side of Candied Jalapenos and Tofu Ranch
|Potato Pierogi (4)
|$13.00
Topped with Sauteed Onions. Side of Sour Cream
|Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage
|$17.00
Pork, Beef and Rice Wrapped in Cabbage atop Mashed Potatoes and topped with Hungarian Paprikash Sauce and Sauerkraut.
Barrio
806 Literary Rd, Tremont
|Popular items
|Stoner Shell
|$5.00
Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)
|Barrio Box
|$11.00
Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso
|Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice
|$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
Rebol
101 West Superior Ave, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Rebol Steak 2.0
|$13.50
Kale Salad, Rebol Rice, Sweet Beets, Citrus Guacamole, Herbed Goat Cheese, Yum Yum, Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
|Classic Bone Broth
|$3.75
Slow Simmered Chicken Bone Broth - Delicious, healing, and a staple of the modern healthy diet. Add miracle noodles, meat, and garnishes.
|Immunity Broth
|$5.00
Vitamin C / Lemon / Garlic / Ginger
Gyro George
5690 Broadview Rd., Parma
|Popular items
|Jumbo Gyro
|$11.99
JUMBO GYRO
lots of gyro meat
lettuce tomatoes onions
special sauce
on a hot grilled pita
|Jojo Large
|$5.99
LARGE ORDER OF JOJOS
seasoned potato wedges
|Side of Gyro Sauce
|$1.00
GYRO SAUCE
aka special sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Gus's Old Brooklyn Family Restaurant
4377 STATE RD, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Crazy Eight
|$7.99
Two pancakes or two French toast with two eggs any style, two bacon, and two sausage.
|Homemade Corned Beef Hash And Eggs
|$7.29
Niko's own recipe and the only homemade hash in Old Brooklyn.
|Crazy Ten
|$8.99
Two French toast or hotcakes, two eggs, two bacon, two sausage, fresh-cut home fries and toast.
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
1889 W 25th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|LOUISVILLE
|$16.50
fried chicken, american cheese, shaved lettuce, tomato, pickles, duke's mayo, fries
|BISCUIT
|$2.00
seasonal jam + herbed butter. (1 per order)
|MORNIN
|$15.50
rosemary waffles, powdered sugar, ohio maple syrup
Milky Way
1982 warrensville center rd, cleveland
|Popular items
|The Impossible Burger
|$14.95
|Bowl Soup Of The Day
|$4.95
|Tossed Salad Bar
|$11.95
FRENCH FRIES
Toast
1365 West 65th St, Cleveland
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$10.00
tempura batter, buffalo sauce,
bleu cheese dip
vegetarian, available vegan, fried in a fryer that uses soy, gluten may be present in fryer.
|Fried Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Deep fried Brussels sprouts with a sambal aioli, soy caramel drizzle, toasted sesame seeds and chives
$11
vegetarian
|Rice & Bean Burger
|$13.00
housemade patty, vegan southwest aioli, lettuce, brioche
veg, available vegan
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Beckham's B & M Bar B Que
3870 Lee Rd, Cleveland