Tostadas in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tostadas
Mattito's - Oak Lawn
3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas
|Tostadas
|$11.50
Three crispy red corn tortillas covered with refried beans, Cascabel Chicken , avocado cream slaw and Queso Fresco
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Tostada del Mar
|$15.00
fried corn tortilla, refried black beans, scallop ceviche, avocado, valentina salsa picante
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
1925 Skillman St., Dallas
|TOSTADAS DE CAMARON PLATTER
|$16.50
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE PLATTER
|$16.50
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE SINGLE
|$6.95
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|NO. 3 Tostada Compuestas
|$10.75
Two crisp tostadas, topped w/ beef, beans, cheese, mild ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos & onion
|ALA TOSTADA
|$3.78
|Tostadas Compuestas
|$12.95
Three crispy corn tostadas topped w/choice of beef, chicken or bean, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream w/ fresh guacamole
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
|TOSTADA CAMARON
|$6.99
|TOSTADA POLLO
|$5.99
|TOSTADA CEVICHE
|$6.99
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|2 Breakfast Veggie Tostadas
|$9.95
José
4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas
|Tuna Tostadas
|$16.00
Ahi tuna, habanero ash aioli, tomato, onion, cucumber, chicharron
HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|TUNA TOSTADAS
|$17.00
ahi tuna, jalapeño – cilantro pesto, lime, smashed avocado, shaved radish & fresno chiles on crispy corn tostada
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Pulpo Tostada
|$8.95
Steamed then chilled Octopus on tostada with mayo, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
|Cev Tostada
|$6.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
|Cev & Shrimp Tostada
|$7.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
La Calle Doce
415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE PLATTER
|$16.50
|FRI SPECIAL CEVICHE TOSTADA
|$10.95
|TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE SINGLE
|$6.95
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|SEARED AHI TUNA ASIAN TOSTADA (3) 吞拿鱼沙拉
|$16.00
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
2728 Community Drive, Dallas
|TOSTADA TINGA
|$5.99
|TOSTADA PIERNA
|$5.99
|TOSTADA OPTION 1-MEAT
|$5.99