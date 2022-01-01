Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve tostadas

Banner pic

 

Mattito's - Oak Lawn

3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostadas$11.50
Three crispy red corn tortillas covered with refried beans, Cascabel Chicken , avocado cream slaw and Queso Fresco
More about Mattito's - Oak Lawn
Item pic

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tostada del Mar$15.00
fried corn tortilla, refried black beans, scallop ceviche, avocado, valentina salsa picante
More about El Bolero - Design District
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

1925 Skillman St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TOSTADAS DE CAMARON PLATTER$16.50
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE PLATTER$16.50
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE SINGLE$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
NO. 3 Tostada Compuestas$10.75
Two crisp tostadas, topped w/ beef, beans, cheese, mild ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos & onion
ALA TOSTADA$3.78
Tostadas Compuestas$12.95
Three crispy corn tostadas topped w/choice of beef, chicken or bean, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream w/ fresh guacamole
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA CAMARON$6.99
TOSTADA POLLO$5.99
TOSTADA CEVICHE$6.99
More about La Salsa Verde
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Breakfast Veggie Tostadas$9.95
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Item pic

 

José

4931 W Lovers Ln., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Tostadas$16.00
Ahi tuna, habanero ash aioli, tomato, onion, cucumber, chicharron
More about José
Item pic

 

HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA TOSTADAS$17.00
ahi tuna, jalapeño – cilantro pesto, lime, smashed avocado, shaved radish & fresno chiles on crispy corn tostada
More about HG SPLY CO - Lower Greenville
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pulpo Tostada$8.95
Steamed then chilled Octopus on tostada with mayo, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
Cev Tostada$6.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
Cev & Shrimp Tostada$7.95
Tostada with mayo, topped with ceviche and baby shrimp, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE PLATTER$16.50
FRI SPECIAL CEVICHE TOSTADA$10.95
TOSTADAS DE CEVICHE SINGLE$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SEARED AHI TUNA ASIAN TOSTADA (3) 吞拿鱼沙拉$16.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2728 Community Drive, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA TINGA$5.99
TOSTADA PIERNA$5.99
TOSTADA OPTION 1-MEAT$5.99
More about La Salsa Verde
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TOSTADA$4.99
Single crunchy tostada, topped with your choice of protein, garlic roasted black refried beans, vegan mozzarella, jalapeno & morita sauces, sour cream sauce, lettuce, and pico de gallo.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***

