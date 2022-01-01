Denver Mexican restaurants you'll love

Top Mexican restaurants in Denver, Colorado

Denver is home to gorgeous mountain views, wildlife, and excellent cuisine. Add some heat to your meal and order some Mexican food for your next gastronomic venture. Denver has a wide variety of both Mexican cuisine and Tex-Mex to choose from. You can differentiate between the two based on a few key ingredients. Traditional Mexican food uses chile pepper, cilantro, and soft flour tortillas while Tex-Mex introduces Tejano culture with cumin, cheddar cheese, and crunchy taco shells.

Enjoy the specialty salsas, chips, and queso from any of the fine Mexican eateries whether you choose downtown or a hole-in-the-wall diamond in the rough. With quality ingredients, recipes passed down for generations, and expert seasoning, you can’t go wrong with Mexican dine-in, takeout, or delivery in Denver. Enchiladas, burritos, and sopapillas are waiting just for you.

Top it all off with a frosty margarita. No matter the season, authentic Mexican tequila is always a winner. Blend it all up with fresh lime, ice, and simple syrup and all you need now is some salt on the rim. Enjoy all the best flavors from Mexico right here in the Denver metro area. From casual family-run restaurants to trendy new takes on Mexican cuisine, the choice is yours!

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Denver

Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

1744 E Evans Ave., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

270 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Bellota image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.
Mushroom Al Pastor Taco$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
More about Bellota
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

1610 16th St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
Govs Park image

 

Govs Park

215 E 7th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Agave$4.25
agave-dipped fried chicken, slaw, Mexican chimichurri
Guacamole$8.00
smashed avocados, fresh lime and topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with fresh made chips
Hongos$4.25
grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema
More about Govs Park
Tacos El Metate image

 

Tacos El Metate

2060 S University Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barbacoa Taco$2.99
Asada Taco$2.99
Pescado Taco$3.25
More about Tacos El Metate
Mezcal Denver image

 

Mezcal Denver

3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fajitas$20.00
Seasoned and Sauteed peppers and onions with your choice of Grilled Steak, Chicken or Shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, black or duck fat refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso, guacamole and tortillas.
Kids Tacos$6.00
Two soft tacos with your choice of protein, served with rice and your choice of beans.
Los Nachos$9.00
Freshly made tortilla chips, melted cheese, homemade black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.
More about Mezcal Denver
North County image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

North County

94 Rampart Way, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1630 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket Birria$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
Carmelized Cauliflower$4.00
Kale, roasted garlic herb crema, pepitas.
Baby Al Pastor$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.
More about North County
Blue Bonnet Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blue Bonnet Restaurant

457 South Broadway, Denver

Avg 4 (2085 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
App Combo - Takeout only$10.50
1/2 pint of guacamole and salsa with a bag of chips
Ground BF Dlx$13.50
Topped with pork green chili, cheese, with lettuce and tomato
Chimi Changa - (not deep fried)$18.50
Grilled chicken or cubed steak, flour tortilla, pork green chili, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Blue Bonnet Restaurant
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
More about Illegal Pete's
TTW - Highlands image

 

TTW - Highlands

3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barbacoa$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
Queso a la Plancha$3.95
griddled cotija cheese, avocado, roasted tomatillo salsa
Hongos$4.25
grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema
More about TTW - Highlands
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market image

 

Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market

5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122, Edgewater

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Deervastator$14.00
Slider Trio$12.00
Kids hot dog & Fries$7.00
More about Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market
Machete COLFAX image

 

Machete COLFAX

3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barbacoa$5.75
Colorado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla
Arrachera$5.25
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
Pollo Rostizado$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
More about Machete COLFAX
Corn Husk Tamale Co. image

 

Corn Husk Tamale Co.

3527 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES
All natural shredded chicken breast and roasted green chiles.
ELOTE$4.95
Elote is made with corn on the cob, slathered with mayonnaise, seasoned with chili powder and fresh lime juice, sprinkled all over with salty Cotija cheese and cilantro.
PICO DE GALLO
Medium
More about Corn Husk Tamale Co.
My Neighbor Felix image

 

My Neighbor Felix

1801 Central Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Rostizado Taco$14.00
colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla
Butternut Squash Enchiladas$19.00
baby spinach, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce, chipotle-guajillo crema, red onion curdito, queso fresco, cilantro
Hot Iron-Seared Burrito$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
More about My Neighbor Felix
Machete UNION STATION image

 

Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pescado$6.25
Grilled Mahi Mahi/ Cole Slaw/ Chili Fresno Aioli/ Squid ink Tortilla
Arrachera$4.50
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
De la Milpa$4.50
Mexican Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Pesto/ Cotija cheese/ Hibiscus Tortilla
More about Machete UNION STATION
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's image

 

Illegal Pete's

2230 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
Agave Taco Bar image

 

Agave Taco Bar

2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver

Avg 3.9 (584 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor$4.00
Chips and Salsa$4.00
Carnitas$4.00
More about Agave Taco Bar
BuBu image

 

BuBu

1099 18th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing 
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
More about BuBu
Bubu image

 

Bubu

370 17th Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing 
More about Bubu
La Loteria Taqueria image

 

La Loteria Taqueria

42 S. Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Barbacoa Taco$3.50
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
Fried Avocado$4.50
Gridled Cotija, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Cilantro, Chipotle Crema.
Carne Asada Taco$4.00
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
More about La Loteria Taqueria
TTW - York Location image

 

TTW - York Location

1514 York Street, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnitas$4.50
crispy roasted pork, pickled red onions, avocado crema
Guacamole & Chips$8.00
smashed avocados, chile serrano, tomato, onion, cilantro, w/just made chips
Barbacoa$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
More about TTW - York Location
Machete CHERRY CREEK image

 

Machete

2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pollo Rostizado$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
Camaron$6.25
Grilled Shrimp/ Poblano Pesto/ Avocado/ Mango-Pico/ Squid ink Tortilla
Campechano$5.75
Sirloin/ Red Chorizo/ Oaxaca cheese/ Avocado salsa/ Onions & cilantro
More about Machete
El Camino Community Tavern image

GRILL

El Camino Community Tavern

3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver

Avg 4.4 (2114 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesesteak Burrito$15.50
steak, chili con queso, mexican cheese blend, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and charred chile sauce
Carne Asada Tacos$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
Carnitas Set$5.00
set of 5 tacos, deconstructed, with onions/cilantro, and tomatillo on the side.
More about El Camino Community Tavern
Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway image

TACOS

Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway

30 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesabirria Taco$5.00
Fried taco dipped in adobo topped with onion and cilantro. Served with consomé for dipping.
Grilled Mahi Taco$5.00
Creamy slaw, charred salsa.
More about Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway
Benny's Restaurant image

 

Benny's Restaurant

301 E 7Th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
TOGO Basket of Chips$3.50
More about Benny's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Royal Crust

2615 Walnut St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whistle Pig$14.50
Candied bacon, crispy pancetta, caramelized onions
The Nuggs$14.50
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Nuggets, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Crispy Fried Onions
More about Royal Crust
Restaurant banner

 

Perdida

1066 S. Gaylord, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Arroz Rojo Y Frijoles$5.00
carrots, onions, red rice, sofrito black beans, queso fresco
Chicken Tinga$15.00
slow braised chicken, oaxaca and asadero cheese, shaved radish salad, avocado crema
Warm Queso$11.00
House made Queso, Tortilla chips, Pico
More about Perdida

