Denver Mexican restaurants you'll love
Top Mexican restaurants in Denver, Colorado
Denver is home to gorgeous mountain views, wildlife, and excellent cuisine. Add some heat to your meal and order some Mexican food for your next gastronomic venture. Denver has a wide variety of both Mexican cuisine and Tex-Mex to choose from. You can differentiate between the two based on a few key ingredients. Traditional Mexican food uses chile pepper, cilantro, and soft flour tortillas while Tex-Mex introduces Tejano culture with cumin, cheddar cheese, and crunchy taco shells.
Enjoy the specialty salsas, chips, and queso from any of the fine Mexican eateries whether you choose downtown or a hole-in-the-wall diamond in the rough. With quality ingredients, recipes passed down for generations, and expert seasoning, you can’t go wrong with Mexican dine-in, takeout, or delivery in Denver. Enchiladas, burritos, and sopapillas are waiting just for you.
Top it all off with a frosty margarita. No matter the season, authentic Mexican tequila is always a winner. Blend it all up with fresh lime, ice, and simple syrup and all you need now is some salt on the rim. Enjoy all the best flavors from Mexico right here in the Denver metro area. From casual family-run restaurants to trendy new takes on Mexican cuisine, the choice is yours!
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Denver
Illegal Pete's
1744 E Evans Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Illegal Pete's
270 S. Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.
|Mushroom Al Pastor Taco
|$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
Illegal Pete's
1610 16th St., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Govs Park
215 E 7th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Pollo Agave
|$4.25
agave-dipped fried chicken, slaw, Mexican chimichurri
|Guacamole
|$8.00
smashed avocados, fresh lime and topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with fresh made chips
|Hongos
|$4.25
grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema
Tacos El Metate
2060 S University Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Taco
|$2.99
|Asada Taco
|$2.99
|Pescado Taco
|$3.25
Mezcal Denver
3230 East Colfax Ave, DENVER
|Popular items
|Fajitas
|$20.00
Seasoned and Sauteed peppers and onions with your choice of Grilled Steak, Chicken or Shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, black or duck fat refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, queso, guacamole and tortillas.
|Kids Tacos
|$6.00
Two soft tacos with your choice of protein, served with rice and your choice of beans.
|Los Nachos
|$9.00
Freshly made tortilla chips, melted cheese, homemade black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and crema.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
North County
94 Rampart Way, Denver
|Popular items
|Brisket Birria
|$5.00
Corn tortilla dipped in a beef jus then griddled with Chihuahua cheese, short rib, & caramelized onions, topped with onion, cilantro, roasted tomato salsa.
|Carmelized Cauliflower
|$4.00
Kale, roasted garlic herb crema, pepitas.
|Baby Al Pastor
|$4.00
Our house taco until we run out- Roasted pork, charred pineapple, onions & cilantro.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blue Bonnet Restaurant
457 South Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|App Combo - Takeout only
|$10.50
1/2 pint of guacamole and salsa with a bag of chips
|Ground BF Dlx
|$13.50
Topped with pork green chili, cheese, with lettuce and tomato
|Chimi Changa - (not deep fried)
|$18.50
Grilled chicken or cubed steak, flour tortilla, pork green chili, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
TTW - Highlands
3300 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Barbacoa
|$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
|Queso a la Plancha
|$3.95
griddled cotija cheese, avocado, roasted tomatillo salsa
|Hongos
|$4.25
grilled crimini mushrooms, griddled cotija cheese, creamed cilantro corn, ancho-chile crema
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122, Edgewater
|Popular items
|Deervastator
|$14.00
|Slider Trio
|$12.00
|Kids hot dog & Fries
|$7.00
Machete COLFAX
3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER
|Popular items
|Barbacoa
|$5.75
Colorado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla
|Arrachera
|$5.25
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
|Pollo Rostizado
|$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
Corn Husk Tamale Co.
3527 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES
All natural shredded chicken breast and roasted green chiles.
|ELOTE
|$4.95
Elote is made with corn on the cob, slathered with mayonnaise, seasoned with chili powder and fresh lime juice, sprinkled all over with salty Cotija cheese and cilantro.
|PICO DE GALLO
Medium
My Neighbor Felix
1801 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Pollo Rostizado Taco
|$14.00
colorado rotisserie chicken, queso trio, citrus cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro, corn tortilla
|Butternut Squash Enchiladas
|$19.00
baby spinach, oaxaca cheese, mole sauce, chipotle-guajillo crema, red onion curdito, queso fresco, cilantro
|Hot Iron-Seared Burrito
|$16.00
slow-braised yucatecan pork, queso trio, caramelized onion, creamy habanero cabbage, smoky black bean, served with Chile verde picante, cilantro crema, pico de Gallo. Served with mexican fried rice
Machete UNION STATION
1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER
|Popular items
|Pescado
|$6.25
Grilled Mahi Mahi/ Cole Slaw/ Chili Fresno Aioli/ Squid ink Tortilla
|Arrachera
|$4.50
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
|De la Milpa
|$4.50
Mexican Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Pesto/ Cotija cheese/ Hibiscus Tortilla
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Illegal Pete's
2230 Oneida St., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
Agave Taco Bar
2217 E Mississippi Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Al Pastor
|$4.00
|Chips and Salsa
|$4.00
|Carnitas
|$4.00
BuBu
1099 18th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
|Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing
|Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing
Bubu
370 17th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing
|Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
|Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing
La Loteria Taqueria
42 S. Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.50
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
|Fried Avocado
|$4.50
Gridled Cotija, Roasted Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Cilantro, Chipotle Crema.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.00
Street Taco Served with Sauteed Onions, Cilantro & Limon on 2 Corn Tortillas.
TTW - York Location
1514 York Street, DENVER
|Popular items
|Carnitas
|$4.50
crispy roasted pork, pickled red onions, avocado crema
|Guacamole & Chips
|$8.00
smashed avocados, chile serrano, tomato, onion, cilantro, w/just made chips
|Barbacoa
|$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
Machete
2817 E 3rd Ave #f, Denver
|Popular items
|Pollo Rostizado
|$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
|Camaron
|$6.25
Grilled Shrimp/ Poblano Pesto/ Avocado/ Mango-Pico/ Squid ink Tortilla
|Campechano
|$5.75
Sirloin/ Red Chorizo/ Oaxaca cheese/ Avocado salsa/ Onions & cilantro
GRILL
El Camino Community Tavern
3628 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak Burrito
|$15.50
steak, chili con queso, mexican cheese blend, sauteed onions and poblano peppers, all wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with guacamole and charred chile sauce
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$15.50
citrus-garlic marinated steak with corn salsa, cilantro, chile oil, crispy tortilla strips, and ajo amarillo sauce
|Carnitas Set
|$5.00
set of 5 tacos, deconstructed, with onions/cilantro, and tomatillo on the side.
TACOS
Stoney's Cantina - South Broadway
30 S Broadway, Denver
|Popular items
|Quesabirria Taco
|$5.00
Fried taco dipped in adobo topped with onion and cilantro. Served with consomé for dipping.
|Grilled Mahi Taco
|$5.00
Creamy slaw, charred salsa.
Benny's Restaurant
301 E 7Th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|TOGO Basket of Chips
|$3.50
Royal Crust
2615 Walnut St., Denver
|Popular items
|Whistle Pig
|$14.50
Candied bacon, crispy pancetta, caramelized onions
|The Nuggs
|$14.50
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Nuggets, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Crispy Fried Onions
Perdida
1066 S. Gaylord, Denver
|Popular items
|Arroz Rojo Y Frijoles
|$5.00
carrots, onions, red rice, sofrito black beans, queso fresco
|Chicken Tinga
|$15.00
slow braised chicken, oaxaca and asadero cheese, shaved radish salad, avocado crema
|Warm Queso
|$11.00
House made Queso, Tortilla chips, Pico