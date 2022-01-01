Houston brewpubs & breweries you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Axelrad Beer Garden image

GRILL

Axelrad Beer Garden

1517 Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Frozen - FROZE$8.00
Frozen Rosé with strawberry and lemon
AT THE DRIVE IN$9.00
Deep Eddy Vodka, ginger liqueur, strawberry, lime
EL COSMICO$9.00
Mezcal rinse, tequila, lemon, honey simple, Angostura bitters
More about Axelrad Beer Garden
Southern Yankee image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Yankee

930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston

Avg 4.8 (390 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Build your own delicious combination!
Meat Lovers$16.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, and red onion
¿Que Pablo? Mexican Lager (4 Pack)$16.00
Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.
More about Southern Yankee
Karbach Brewing image

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Bites$8.00
House Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders Served with Kennebec Fries
Pepperoni$12.00
Made with our housemade herb tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Truffle Parmesan Fries$9.00
Hand-cut Kennebec Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan and Herbs, served with Bacon Aioli
More about Karbach Brewing
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant image

 

Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant

2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Major Mushroom$16.50
Trumpet, White Beech, Hon-Shimeji, Maitake, Portabello, and Button Mushrooms. Topped with a swazzle of Truffle Oil and a sprankling of herbs.
Pepperoni Pizza$15.00
Classic Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, Parsley for color.
Margherita$15.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil. We add a little red sauce because life is beautiful.
More about Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
Senate Avenue Brewing Company image

 

Senate Avenue Brewing Company

16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breaded Wings$13.00
4 Sauces to choose from. W/ celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Beef Empanada Bites (3)$6.00
With Chipotle Ranch
Bison Burger$16.00
Swiss Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Jalapeno
More about Senate Avenue Brewing Company
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

2101 Summer St, Houston

Avg 4.1 (342 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dreamsicle 6pk$9.00
The peel and puree of Valencia oranges delivers a more identifiable orange character. The bright citrus cuts through the smooth vanilla creating a decadent depth of flavor. A burst of sweet orange on the nose, Hallertau Hops give this blonde ale tempered aromatic qualities while the Pilsner and Light Munich malt backbone provide a crisp, crushable finish.
Masala Fried Cauliflower$8.00
Crispy Aromatic Cauliflower, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Drizzled w/ Tahini Ranch Dressing
Tx Haute Pockets$8.00
Chopped & Screwed Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Stuffed into an Empanada then Dusted w/ Fresh Herbs & Parmesan Cheese; Served w/ Marinara Dipping Sauce
More about Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
J-Bar-M Barbecue image

 

J-Bar-M Barbecue

2201 Leeland St, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Family Size Mac + Cheese$35.00
**DISREGARD NOTE ABOVE ABOUT "PICKUP FOR NOW". ALL ORDERS PICKED UP 12.24.21. We will confirm your order upon receipt. Serves 8-10 ppl.
More about J-Bar-M Barbecue
Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden image

 

Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden

1920 Houston Ave, Houston

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden
Saint Arnold Beer Hall image

 

Saint Arnold Beer Hall

2000 Lyons Ave, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1091 reviews)
More about Saint Arnold Beer Hall
Wooster’s Garden image

 

Wooster’s Garden

3315 Milam St, Houston

Avg 5 (22 reviews)
More about Wooster’s Garden

