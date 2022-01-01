Houston brewpubs & breweries you'll love
GRILL
Axelrad Beer Garden
1517 Alabama St, Houston
|Popular items
|Frozen - FROZE
|$8.00
Frozen Rosé with strawberry and lemon
|AT THE DRIVE IN
|$9.00
Deep Eddy Vodka, ginger liqueur, strawberry, lime
|EL COSMICO
|$9.00
Mezcal rinse, tequila, lemon, honey simple, Angostura bitters
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Yankee
930 FM 1960, Suite G, Houston
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$13.00
Build your own delicious combination!
|Meat Lovers
|$16.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, and red onion
|¿Que Pablo? Mexican Lager (4 Pack)
|$16.00
Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Chicken Bites
|$8.00
House Breaded Chicken Breast Tenders Served with Kennebec Fries
|Pepperoni
|$12.00
Made with our housemade herb tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
|Truffle Parmesan Fries
|$9.00
Hand-cut Kennebec Fries, Truffle Oil, Parmesan and Herbs, served with Bacon Aioli
Saint Arnold Beer Garden & Restaurant
2104 Lyons Avenue, Houston
|Popular items
|Major Mushroom
|$16.50
Trumpet, White Beech, Hon-Shimeji, Maitake, Portabello, and Button Mushrooms. Topped with a swazzle of Truffle Oil and a sprankling of herbs.
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$15.00
Classic Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza, Parsley for color.
|Margherita
|$15.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and basil. We add a little red sauce because life is beautiful.
Senate Avenue Brewing Company
16000 Dillard Drive Suite F, Jersey Village
|Popular items
|Breaded Wings
|$13.00
4 Sauces to choose from. W/ celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
|Beef Empanada Bites (3)
|$6.00
With Chipotle Ranch
|Bison Burger
|$16.00
Swiss Cheese, Carmelized Onions, Roasted Jalapeno
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
2101 Summer St, Houston
|Popular items
|Dreamsicle 6pk
|$9.00
The peel and puree of Valencia oranges delivers a more identifiable orange character. The bright citrus cuts through the smooth vanilla creating a decadent depth of flavor. A burst of sweet orange on the nose, Hallertau Hops give this blonde ale tempered aromatic qualities while the Pilsner and Light Munich malt backbone provide a crisp, crushable finish.
|Masala Fried Cauliflower
|$8.00
Crispy Aromatic Cauliflower, Jalapeños, Cilantro, Drizzled w/ Tahini Ranch Dressing
|Tx Haute Pockets
|$8.00
Chopped & Screwed Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Stuffed into an Empanada then Dusted w/ Fresh Herbs & Parmesan Cheese; Served w/ Marinara Dipping Sauce
J-Bar-M Barbecue
2201 Leeland St, Houston
|Popular items
|Family Size Mac + Cheese
|$35.00
**DISREGARD NOTE ABOVE ABOUT "PICKUP FOR NOW". ALL ORDERS PICKED UP 12.24.21. We will confirm your order upon receipt. Serves 8-10 ppl.
Spring Street Beer and Wine Garden
1920 Houston Ave, Houston
Saint Arnold Beer Hall
2000 Lyons Ave, Houston
Wooster’s Garden
3315 Milam St, Houston