Houston Southern restaurants you'll love

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Popular items
|2 Meat Plate
|$16.95
Your Choice of 2 Smoked Meats
|3 Meat Plate
|$19.95
Your Choice of 3 Smoked Meats
Can not Double up on Rib or Rib Tips
|Peach Cobbler
|$3.95
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Bienville
|$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
|Stuffed Fish
|$15.99
Baked fish stuffed with homemade boudin topped with crawfish, spinach & mushrooms in a homemade cream sauce
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston
|Popular items
|Fish Bienville
|$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
|Shrimp & Fish
|$15.99
(5) Fried shrimp & (1) fried fish with choice of side.
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Hand breaded fresh tenders with choice of side.
LIT Chicken
712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston
|Popular items
|Chopped Beef Baked Potatoe
|$16.00
|Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
|2 Pc Chicken +1 Side
|$12.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
5475 West Loop South, Houston
|Popular items
|Seafood Gumbo - Bowl
|$9.99
Bowl of our seafood gumbo
|Kid's Chicken
|$5.99
Served with a drink and choice of side
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Hand breaded fresh tenders with choice of side.
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
10723 Louetta Road, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Piece Tender
|$8.85
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$8.95
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
|2 Piece Tender
|$6.69
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
SANDWICHES
Preslee's
1430 W 19th, Houston
|Popular items
|Preslee's Burger
|$13.95
Crispy Onions, Bacon Jam, House-made pickles, American cheese, Preslee's sauce
|Blackened Chicken
|$15.95
Texas sized chicken breast blackened and served over a bed of mashed potatoes with green beans, served with Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double.
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$13.95
BBQ brisket, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ sauce, grilled on Texas toast
Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
5212 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Filet Frites
|$58.00
8oz black angus, belgium pomme frites (all steaks cooked medium rare for takeaway)
|Mussels
|$24.00
white wine, fine herbs, garlic bread
|Lamb Meatballs
|$19.00
tzatziki & herb salad, aleppo pepper
The Turkey Leg Hut
4830 Almeda Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Florentine Turkey Leg
|$30.00
Our Famous Leg, topped with succulent Jumbo Shrimp, red onions, spinach and mushrooms. Finished off with Cajun Alfredo Sauce and Parmesan Cheese.
|Flavored Turkey Leg
|$16.00
Kick it up a bit and add a flavor to our Famous Turkey Leg . All sauces are made fresh daily.
|Homemade Strawberry Lemonade
|$4.95
Fresh Homemade Strawberry Lemonade.
Max's Wine Dive
4720 Washington Ave., Houston
|Popular items
|The "Hot Chick" Sandwich
|$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
|Crispy Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
Tex-Orleans Food Company
6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Popular items
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake
|$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
16010 West Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Boudin Balls
|$9.99
6 Baked Cajun Style Boudin Balls
|Cat Fish Basket
|$15.99
Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings
|1/2 & 1/2 Basket
|$15.99
Choose any two basket items
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
100 Gulfgate Center, Houston
|Popular items
|Pasta Jambalaya
|$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
|Catfish
|$16.99
(2) Fried fillets with choice of side.
|LA Sampler
|$16.49
(3) Fried Shrimp, (1) fried fish, (3) boudin balls & (3) hush puppies with choice of side.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
BB's Tex-Orleans
6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey
|$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Fried Turkey
|$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
|Red Beans & Rice - Quart
|$13.99
Andouille sausage, bacon, and kidney beans simmered in herbs and spices. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
Cleare Smoke BBQ
8104 Southwest Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Meat Plate (Includes 2 Sides)
|$30.00
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar
1701 Webster Street sute F, HOUSTON
BBQ • SANDWICHES
The Breakfast Klub
3711 Travis St, Houston
|Popular items
|Homemade Lemonade
|$3.99
homemade lemonade made fresh daily
|Wings & Waffle
|$15.95
belgian waffle surrounded by 6 seasoned wing pieces and topped with powdered sugar and 1 fresh strawberry
|The Breakfast Special
|$11.55
choice of bakon, homemade pan sausage, ham or turkey and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit (Early Bird Special Monday-Friday from 7 am – 9 am)