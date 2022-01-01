Houston Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Houston

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
2 Meat Plate$16.95
Your Choice of 2 Smoked Meats
3 Meat Plate$19.95
Your Choice of 3 Smoked Meats
Can not Double up on Rib or Rib Tips
Peach Cobbler$3.95
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

 

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

12806 Gulf Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Bienville$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
Pasta Jambalaya$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
Stuffed Fish$15.99
Baked fish stuffed with homemade boudin topped with crawfish, spinach & mushrooms in a homemade cream sauce
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

17595 Tomball Pkwy, Houston

Avg 4.3 (4392 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Bienville$19.99
Blackened fish with shrimp & crawfish in a cream sauce with choice of two sides.
Shrimp & Fish$15.99
(5) Fried shrimp & (1) fried fish with choice of side.
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Hand breaded fresh tenders with choice of side.
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
LIT Chicken image

 

LIT Chicken

712 Main Street #106 Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chopped Beef Baked Potatoe$16.00
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
2 Pc Chicken +1 Side$12.00
More about LIT Chicken
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

5475 West Loop South, Houston

Avg 4.2 (5179 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Seafood Gumbo - Bowl$9.99
Bowl of our seafood gumbo
Kid's Chicken$5.99
Served with a drink and choice of side
Chicken Tenders$9.99
Hand breaded fresh tenders with choice of side.
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
Tumble 22 Hot Chicken image

 

Tumble 22 Hot Chicken

10723 Louetta Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Piece Tender$8.85
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 2 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$8.95
All Natural Chicken Breast topped with Coleslaw, Bread-N-Butter Pickles, and Duke's Mayo
2 Piece Tender$6.69
Your Choice of 1 Heat Level, Choice of 1 Dipping Sauce and Choice of Side (Additional Fees May Apply)
More about Tumble 22 Hot Chicken
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Preslee's Burger$13.95
Crispy Onions, Bacon Jam, House-made pickles, American cheese, Preslee's sauce
Blackened Chicken$15.95
Texas sized chicken breast blackened and served over a bed of mashed potatoes with green beans, served with Texas toast. If you would like to double one of the sides, please select your choice and then select double.
Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.95
BBQ brisket, shredded jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ sauce, grilled on Texas toast
More about Preslee's
Gratify Neighborhood Bistro image

 

Gratify Neighborhood Bistro

5212 Morningside Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Filet Frites$58.00
8oz black angus, belgium pomme frites (all steaks cooked medium rare for takeaway)
Mussels$24.00
white wine, fine herbs, garlic bread
Lamb Meatballs$19.00
tzatziki & herb salad, aleppo pepper
More about Gratify Neighborhood Bistro
The Turkey Leg Hut image

 

The Turkey Leg Hut

4830 Almeda Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Florentine Turkey Leg$30.00
Our Famous Leg, topped with succulent Jumbo Shrimp, red onions, spinach and mushrooms. Finished off with Cajun Alfredo Sauce and Parmesan Cheese.
Flavored Turkey Leg$16.00
Kick it up a bit and add a flavor to our Famous Turkey Leg . All sauces are made fresh daily.
Homemade Strawberry Lemonade$4.95
Fresh Homemade Strawberry Lemonade.
More about The Turkey Leg Hut
Max's Wine Dive image

 

Max's Wine Dive

4720 Washington Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Crispy Deviled Eggs$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
Creme Brulee French Toast$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about Max's Wine Dive
Tex-Orleans Food Company image

 

Tex-Orleans Food Company

6154 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Whole Key Lime Pie Cheesecake$43.00
Traditional cheesecake layered with a lime.
10 slices per pie.
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
This item will be served cold.
More about Tex-Orleans Food Company
Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More image

 

Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More

16010 West Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boudin Balls$9.99
6 Baked Cajun Style Boudin Balls
Cat Fish Basket$15.99
Cooked to order! Our light, crispy batter recipe will not disappoint! Grilled or Blackened options also available! All baskets served with fries, hushpuppies & toasted garlic French bread.! Substitute potato salad, coleslaw, or onions rings
1/2 & 1/2 Basket$15.99
Choose any two basket items
More about Verna Mae's - Po-Boys, Seafood & More
Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN

Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen

100 Gulfgate Center, Houston

Avg 4.4 (4305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pasta Jambalaya$10.99
Shrimp, chicken, sausage mixed with linguine pasta and our homemade spicy cajun sauce
Catfish$16.99
(2) Fried fillets with choice of side.
LA Sampler$16.49
(3) Fried Shrimp, (1) fried fish, (3) boudin balls & (3) hush puppies with choice of side.
More about Boudreaux's Cajun Kitchen
BB's Tex-Orleans image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

BB's Tex-Orleans

6154 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1768 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boudin Rice Stuffed Fried Turkey$69.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried Cajun Turkey stuffed with Boudin Dressing. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. Then stuffed with boudin and rice. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Fried Turkey$59.99
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY TURKEY AVAILABILITY
Deep fried flavorful Cajun Turkey. Seasoned rub and injected with our secret marinade. (10-12lb average, feeds 6-8 people)
NOTE: Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance.
Red Beans & Rice - Quart$13.99
Andouille sausage, bacon, and kidney beans simmered in herbs and spices. Served with white rice.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
More about BB's Tex-Orleans
Cleare Smoke BBQ image

 

Cleare Smoke BBQ

8104 Southwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 Meat Plate (Includes 2 Sides)$30.00
More about Cleare Smoke BBQ
Saint Claire’s Fryhouse image

 

Saint Claire’s Fryhouse

3203 North Macgregor Way, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Saint Claire’s Fryhouse
Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar image

 

Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar

1701 Webster Street sute F, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Phil & Derek's Restaurant & Bar
Yonderlust - Goode Co. image

 

Yonderlust - Goode Co.

5015 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Yonderlust - Goode Co.
Restaurant banner

BBQ • SANDWICHES

The Breakfast Klub

3711 Travis St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (7012 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Lemonade$3.99
homemade lemonade made fresh daily
Wings & Waffle$15.95
belgian waffle surrounded by 6 seasoned wing pieces and topped with powdered sugar and 1 fresh strawberry
The Breakfast Special$11.55
choice of bakon, homemade pan sausage, ham or turkey and 2 eggs served with potatoes or grits and choice of toast or biskit (Early Bird Special Monday-Friday from 7 am – 9 am)
More about The Breakfast Klub
Restaurant banner

 

Homestead Kitchen and Bar

600 N Shepherd Ste 440, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
tender smoked brisket, toasted brioche bun, shoestring onions, bbq sauce, pickles, served with fries
More about Homestead Kitchen and Bar

