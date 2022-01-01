Muffins in Minneapolis

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

yum! kitchen & bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 pack english muffins$7.95
blueberry muffin$3.25
lemon raspberry muffin$3.25
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
Dave's Downtown image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dave's Downtown

900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (578 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
English Muffin$2.25
Toasted English muffin with butter
More about Dave's Downtown
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Bad Waitress

2 E 26th St, Minneapolis

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Jumbo Blueberry Muffin$4.00
More about The Bad Waitress
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse image

 

Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse

3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
2 Cornbread Muffins$4.00
Lg Corn Bread muffin (4)$6.00
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (73 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Budapest Muffin: Cinnamon, Sour Cream, Walnut Coffee Cake$3.00
Lemon Blueberry Muffin$3.00
More about Heather's
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe

1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 3.8 (871 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
English Muffin$2.95
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar

3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.6 (914 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
English Muffin$3.00
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
Original Pancake House image

 

Original Pancake House

3501 W 70th Street, Edina

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ENGLISH MUFFIN$3.75
Bay's English Muffin served with Dickenson's strawberry preserves.
More about Original Pancake House
Café Cerés image

 

Café Cerés

5400 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Semolina Rhubarb Muffin$3.50
More about Café Cerés
Penny's Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Penny's Coffee

100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$4.00
More about Penny's Coffee
Item pic

 

French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar

2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon blueberry muffin (GF/V)$4.00
Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin$3.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
Item pic

 

Café Cerés

3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SEASONAL MUFFIN$3.50
Carrot parsnip muffin made with sesame seeds, tahini, and spices.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, seeds.
More about Café Cerés
Item pic

 

Mexico City Cafe

6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg, Avocado and ham English Muffin$4.50
More about Mexico City Cafe
Item pic

 

MCAD Cafe

2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffins, Freshly Baked, assorted$2.75
Assorted flavors Baked Daily
Bacon, Egg, Cheese Muffin 400cal$3.50
A lightly toasted fork split muffin, fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy smoked bacon topped with melted American cheese.
White, Red, Green Muffin 160cal$3.50
A lightly toasted muffin, scrambled egg whites, fresh sliced tomato, baby spinach leaves!! A great start to an amazing day!
More about MCAD Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
Blueberries, Buttermilk, lemon zest, thyme streusel
Harvest Muffin$3.75
Walnuts, cranberries, wheat bran, buttermilk, 8-grain mix (whole wheat, corn, oats, rye, sunflower seeds, millet, sesame)
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Cardamom

723 Vineland PL, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEASONAL MUFFIN$3.50
More about Cardamom
38 Degrees image

 

38 Degrees

6625 W 78th St #110, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Muffin$1.70
More about 38 Degrees

