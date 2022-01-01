Muffins in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve muffins
More about yum! kitchen & bakery
yum! kitchen & bakery
4000 Minnetonka Blvd, Minneapolis
|4 pack english muffins
|$7.95
|blueberry muffin
|$3.25
|lemon raspberry muffin
|$3.25
More about Dave's Downtown
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dave's Downtown
900 2ND AVE. S. 230, Minneapolis
|English Muffin
|$2.25
Toasted English muffin with butter
More about The Bad Waitress
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Bad Waitress
2 E 26th St, Minneapolis
|Jumbo Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
More about Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
Hickory Hog Grill and Smokehouse
3900 Silver Lake Rd NE #38, St Anthony
|2 Cornbread Muffins
|$4.00
|Lg Corn Bread muffin (4)
|$6.00
More about Heather's
SANDWICHES
Heather's
5201 Chicago Ave S, Minneapolis
|Budapest Muffin: Cinnamon, Sour Cream, Walnut Coffee Cake
|$3.00
|Lemon Blueberry Muffin
|$3.00
More about The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Nicollet Diner and Muffin Top Cafe
1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis
|English Muffin
|$2.95
More about The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar
3675 Minnehaha Ave. S, Minneapolis
|English Muffin
|$3.00
More about Original Pancake House
Original Pancake House
3501 W 70th Street, Edina
|ENGLISH MUFFIN
|$3.75
Bay's English Muffin served with Dickenson's strawberry preserves.
More about Penny's Coffee
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Penny's Coffee
100 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.00
More about French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
French Meadow Cafe & Bluestem Bar
2600 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis
|Lemon blueberry muffin (GF/V)
|$4.00
|Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin
|$3.00
More about Café Cerés
Café Cerés
3509 West 44th street, Minneapolis
|SEASONAL MUFFIN
|$3.50
Carrot parsnip muffin made with sesame seeds, tahini, and spices.
Contains: wheat, dairy, eggs, seeds.
More about Mexico City Cafe
Mexico City Cafe
6416 W Lake St, Saint Louis Park
|Egg, Avocado and ham English Muffin
|$4.50
More about MCAD Cafe
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Muffins, Freshly Baked, assorted
|$2.75
Assorted flavors Baked Daily
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese Muffin 400cal
|$3.50
A lightly toasted fork split muffin, fluffy scrambled eggs, crispy smoked bacon topped with melted American cheese.
|White, Red, Green Muffin 160cal
|$3.50
A lightly toasted muffin, scrambled egg whites, fresh sliced tomato, baby spinach leaves!! A great start to an amazing day!
More about Farmers Kitchen + Bar
Farmers Kitchen + Bar
750 S 2nd St, Minneapolis
|Blueberry Muffin
|$3.75
Blueberries, Buttermilk, lemon zest, thyme streusel
|Harvest Muffin
|$3.75
Walnuts, cranberries, wheat bran, buttermilk, 8-grain mix (whole wheat, corn, oats, rye, sunflower seeds, millet, sesame)