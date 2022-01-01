Vegetable fried rice in Minneapolis
Minneapolis restaurants that serve vegetable fried rice
Pho Mai
319 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$12.45
Fried rice with chinese greens (Yu Chow), carrots, peas, onions & eggs
PHO • NOODLES • HAMBURGERS
V Bistro
7429 E River Rd, Fridley
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$9.25
Mixed Vegetable Fried Rice with egg, peas, carrots and white onions.
Baby corn, straw mushroom, bamboo, peapods, carrots, broccoli, and celery
Sweet Basil Asian Cuisine
9310 Zane Ave N, Brooklyn Park
|Vegetable Spicy Basil Fried Rice
|$11.95
|Vegetable Tropical Fried Rice
|$11.95
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$11.95
MCAD Cafe
2501 Stevens Ave, Minneapolis
|Asian Buffet- Vegetable Fried Rice, Vegetable Egg Rolls, Cream Cheese Wontons, Dipping Sauces, Fortune Cookie
|$15.95
