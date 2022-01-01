Short ribs in New York
New York restaurants that serve short ribs
The Ellington
2745 Broadway, New York
|Short Rib
|$33.00
Sour cream mashed potato, French beans, natural sauce
RedFarm
529 Hudson St., New York
|Udon Noodles with Grilled Short Ribs
|$32.00
|Grilled Short Ribs
|$37.95
TACOS
Taco Dumbo
114 West 47th, New York
|Braised Short Rib
|$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
Giorgio's of Gramercy
27 East 21st Street, New York
|PAPPARDELLE BRAISED SHORT RIB RAGU
|$30.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, WILD MUSHROOM, BUFFALO FRESCA, FRESH OREGANO, CHERRY TOMATO SAUCE
Cafe China
59 W. 37th Street, New York
|Short Ribs in Claypot 川味牛仔骨
|$36.00
Beef short ribs, spices
Rosa Mexicano
251 E. 52nd Street, New York
|Grilled Short Ribs
|$28.00
Cocoa rubbed grilled short ribs from the grill. Accompanied by warm corn tortillas, a roasted onion, cheese-stuffed jalapeño.
Conmigo
1685 1st Ave, New York
|Short Rib Taco
|$5.00
Sliced Short Rib In An Aranchera Marinade With Pickled Onions, Oaxaca Cheese
Anejo
668 10th Ave, New York
|3 Pc Short Rib Taco
|$26.00
Tomatillo pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
Leyla
108 west 74th street, New York
|Slow Cooked Short Rib Pide
|$14.00
Boat shaped flatbread with braised veal, eggplant spread and kashar cheese.
Hey Yuet
251 West 26th Street, Manhattan
|Black Pepper Short ribs 黑椒牛仔骨
|$7.75
|Steamed Rice w. Black Pepper Short Ribs 黑椒牛仔骨飯
|$5.75
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Fettuccine Porcini e Short Ribs
|$26.90
Fettuccine with porcini mushroom and short ribs ragú
Veselka
144 2ND AVE, New York
|Short Rib Pierogi
- Tender short-rib braised in a port-wine wine sauce.
Good Thanks Cafe
131 orchard St, New York
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$14.00
Slow cooked braised short rib, swiss cheese, aioli,
arugula, caramelised onion on sourdough.
The Viand
517 Columbus Avenue, New York
|SHORT RIB GNOCCHI
|$27.00
Braised short rib, mushrooms, thyme, red wine sauce.
Lexington Pizza Parlour
1590 Lexington Ave, New York
|Braised Short Ribs of Beef
|$25.00
Basil whipped potatoes, balsamic, red onions and natural braising juices.
|Homemade Cavatelli & Short Ribs
|$21.00
Braised short rib ragout and rosemary red wine reduction.
MARSEILLE
630 9th Ave, New York
|DAUBE OF BEEF SHORT RIBS
|$36.00
creamy polenta, mushrooms, red burgundy wine sauce
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
308 East 78th Street, New York
|Braised Short Ribs
|$38.00
With baby spinach & jalapeño mashed potatoes.
Lupa Osteria
170 Thompson Street, New York City
|Strozzapreti with Short Rib Ragù
|$27.00
French Roast
2340 Broadway, New York
|Short Ribs
|$38.00
Melba's Restaurant
300 W 114th St, New York
|Beef Short Rib Sliders
|$13.95
With Cheddar Cheese
|Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs (2 Sides)
|$29.95
Taco Dumbo
1385 Broadway, New York
|Braised Short Rib
|$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
Barbounia
250 Park Ave S, New York
|SHORT RIB TAJINE
|$40.00
Jane Doe
12 W 44th St, New York
|Braised Short Ribs
|$32.00