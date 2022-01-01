Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in New York

Go
New York restaurants
Toast

New York restaurants that serve short ribs

The Ellington image

 

The Ellington

2745 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib$33.00
Sour cream mashed potato, French beans, natural sauce
More about The Ellington
Item pic

 

RedFarm

529 Hudson St., New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Udon Noodles with Grilled Short Ribs$32.00
Grilled Short Ribs$37.95
More about RedFarm
Braised Short Rib image

TACOS

Taco Dumbo

114 West 47th, New York

Avg 4.2 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
More about Taco Dumbo
Giorgio's of Gramercy image

PASTA • FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Giorgio's of Gramercy

27 East 21st Street, New York

Avg 4.4 (1558 reviews)
Takeout
PAPPARDELLE BRAISED SHORT RIB RAGU$30.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, WILD MUSHROOM, BUFFALO FRESCA, FRESH OREGANO, CHERRY TOMATO SAUCE
More about Giorgio's of Gramercy
Item pic

 

Cafe China

59 W. 37th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Ribs in Claypot 川味牛仔骨$36.00
Beef short ribs, spices
More about Cafe China
Main pic

 

Rosa Mexicano

251 E. 52nd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Short Ribs$28.00
Cocoa rubbed grilled short ribs from the grill. Accompanied by warm corn tortillas, a roasted onion, cheese-stuffed jalapeño.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Conmigo image

 

Conmigo

1685 1st Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Taco$5.00
Sliced Short Rib In An Aranchera Marinade With Pickled Onions, Oaxaca Cheese
More about Conmigo
Anejo image

TACOS • TAPAS

Anejo

668 10th Ave, New York

Avg 4 (1712 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 Pc Short Rib Taco$26.00
Tomatillo pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese
More about Anejo
Slow Cooked Short Rib Pide image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Leyla

108 west 74th street, New York

Avg 4.5 (3252 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slow Cooked Short Rib Pide$14.00
Boat shaped flatbread with braised veal, eggplant spread and kashar cheese.
More about Leyla
Hey Yuet image

 

Hey Yuet

251 West 26th Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Black Pepper Short ribs 黑椒牛仔骨$7.75
Steamed Rice w. Black Pepper Short Ribs 黑椒牛仔骨飯$5.75
More about Hey Yuet
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fettuccine Porcini e Short Ribs$26.90
Fettuccine with porcini mushroom and short ribs ragú
More about Arco Cafe
Short Rib Pierogi image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Veselka

144 2ND AVE, New York

Avg 4.3 (7527 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib Pierogi
- Tender short-rib braised in a port-wine wine sauce.
More about Veselka
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Sandwich$14.00
Slow cooked braised short rib, swiss cheese, aioli,
arugula, caramelised onion on sourdough.
More about Good Thanks Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Viand

517 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.4 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHORT RIB GNOCCHI$27.00
Braised short rib, mushrooms, thyme, red wine sauce.
More about The Viand
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Lexington Pizza Parlour

1590 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Short Ribs of Beef$25.00
Basil whipped potatoes, balsamic, red onions and natural braising juices.
Homemade Cavatelli & Short Ribs$21.00
Braised short rib ragout and rosemary red wine reduction.
More about Lexington Pizza Parlour
MARSEILLE image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

MARSEILLE

630 9th Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (8382 reviews)
Takeout
DAUBE OF BEEF SHORT RIBS$36.00
creamy polenta, mushrooms, red burgundy wine sauce
More about MARSEILLE
Heidi's House by the Side of the Road image

 

Heidi's House by the Side of the Road

308 East 78th Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (275 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Short Ribs$38.00
With baby spinach & jalapeño mashed potatoes.
More about Heidi's House by the Side of the Road
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

9 E 18th St, New York

Avg 4.4 (5126 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Short Ribs$28.00
Cocoa rubbed grilled short ribs from the grill. Accompanied by warm corn tortillas, a roasted onion, cheese-stuffed jalapeño.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

 

RedFarm

2170 Broadway, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Udon Noodles with Grilled Short Ribs$32.00
More about RedFarm
Strozzapreti with Short Rib Ragù image

 

Lupa Osteria

170 Thompson Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strozzapreti with Short Rib Ragù$27.00
More about Lupa Osteria
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

French Roast

2340 Broadway, New York

Avg 3.9 (1797 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Ribs$38.00
More about French Roast
Rosa Mexicano image

TACOS • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS • STEAKS

Rosa Mexicano

61 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.1 (10809 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Short Ribs$28.00
Cocoa rubbed grilled short ribs from the grill. Accompanied by warm corn tortillas, a roasted onion, cheese-stuffed jalapeño.
More about Rosa Mexicano
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melba's Restaurant

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Rib Sliders$13.95
With Cheddar Cheese
Wine Braised Beef Short Ribs (2 Sides)$29.95
More about Melba's Restaurant
Braised Short Rib image

TACOS • SALADS

Taco Dumbo

1385 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.1 (434 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Braised Short Rib$4.95
(GF) Grass-fed braised short rib, green cabbage slaw, pickled onion, salsa verde
More about Taco Dumbo
Barbounia image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Barbounia

250 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 3.6 (1410 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SHORT RIB TAJINE$40.00
More about Barbounia
Consumer pic

 

Jane Doe

12 W 44th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Short Ribs$32.00
More about Jane Doe

