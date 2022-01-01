Saint Louis dessert & ice cream spots you'll love
Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Saint Louis
More about Cyrano's
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
|$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$8.50
with chocolate ganache
|Hi-Pointe Single Burger
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
More about The Parkmoor Drive-In
The Parkmoor Drive-In
220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves
|Popular items
|Famous Chili Bowl
|$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
|The Spicy Chick
|$12.50
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
|Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli
|$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
More about Edera
Edera
48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Papperdelle Bolognese
|$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
|Chopped Salad
|$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
|Burrata
|$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
More about Kaldi's Coffee
Kaldi's Coffee
270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|Egg Bagel
|$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
|Vanilla Latte Iced
|$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
|Avocado Toast
|$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
More about Baileys' Range
Baileys' Range
920 Olive Street, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Classic
|$9.00
1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger
|PB&J
|$11.00
grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam,
goat cheese, arugula
|American
|$12.00
grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sugarfire Smokehouse
9200 Olive, St. Louis
|Popular items
|Pork Sandwich
|$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Single Burger + 1 Side
|$8.99
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.
|Brisket Plate
|$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
More about Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream
Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream
8011 Mackenzie Road, Affton
|Popular items
|Haystacks Baklava
|$2.99
This amazing dessert is made with roughly chopped walnuts and pistachio scented with rose water, cardamom and clove. Bathed in butter and simple sugar
|Traditional Arabic Baklava
|$1.99
Simply put, baklava at its purest. Traditional Arabic baklava filled with chopped, roasted pistachios or walnuts.
|Iraqi Fingers (Borma)
|$1.25
Traditional Iraqi baklava made with phyllo dough filled with honey and either Chocolate + Pecan, Pecan, Walnut, Cashew, Pistachio, or Almond
More about Hi-Pointe Drive-In
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hi-Pointe Drive-In
634 Washington Ave, St. Louis
|Popular items
|BELGIAN FRITES
|$3.00
fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. its $1 upcharge
|SWEET POTATO TOTS
|$3.00
sweet potato tots
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
More about Snarf's Sandwiches
Snarf's Sandwiches
11512 page service dr, saint louis
|Popular items
|Rotisserie Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
|7" Italian
|$7.45
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
|7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone
|$8.75
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
More about Hi Pointe Drive In
Hi Pointe Drive In
1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis
|Popular items
|BELGIAN FRITES
|$3.00
French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.
|SALMON BLT
|$13.00
griddled salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, fried green tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry
More about City Foundry Group - Poptimism
City Foundry Group - Poptimism
3700 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
389 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis
More about City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes
City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes
3730 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS