Saint Louis dessert & ice cream spots you'll love

Must-try dessert & ice cream spots in Saint Louis

Cyrano's image

 

Cyrano's

603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves

TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding$9.00
with cherry bourbon sauce
*Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
Chocolate Layer Cake$8.50
with chocolate ganache
Hi-Pointe Single Burger$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
The Parkmoor Drive-In image

 

The Parkmoor Drive-In

220 W. Lockwood Ave, Webster Groves

TakeoutDelivery
Famous Chili Bowl$6.25
Ground steak burger chili with beans
The Spicy Chick$12.50
Tender juicy chicken breast golden fried and tossed with our sweet and spicy sauce served with pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo Queso Toasted Ravioli$9.75
Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, hot sauce and seasonings, served with ranch
Edera image

 

Edera

48 Maryland Plaza, Saint Louis

Takeout
Papperdelle Bolognese$23.00
Pork, Rosemary, Tomato, & Cream
Chopped Salad$12.00
Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Pickled Shallot, Candied Almonds, & Cherry Tomatoes
Burrata$17.00
Pesto, Prosciutto, Roman Foccacia
Kaldi's Coffee image

 

Kaldi's Coffee

270 North Skinker Boulevard, Saint Louis

Takeout
Egg Bagel$7.49
two fried eggs, cheddar, peppadews, & herbed cream cheese on an everything bagel
Vanilla Latte Iced$5.00
house-made vanilla syrup, two shots of espresso, and cold milk
Avocado Toast$6.49
avocado mash, feta, greens & hot sauce vinaigrette served on thick cut multigrain toast and sprinkled with black sesame seeds
Baileys' Range image

 

Baileys' Range

920 Olive Street, St. Louis

TakeoutFast Pay
Classic$9.00
1/2lb grass-fed beef thick burger
PB&J$11.00
grass-fed beef, arugula pesto, tomato jam,
goat cheese, arugula
American$12.00
grass-fed beef, fried mac’n’cheese patty, bacon, ipa cheddar sauce, sriracha mayo
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sugarfire Smokehouse

9200 Olive, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (617 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Sandwich$10.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Single Burger + 1 Side$8.99
This solo-pattied single, served with one side, is grass fed beef blended daily from our proprietary mix of chuck, brisket and boneless short rib, hand-patted and griddle seared, seasoned only in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper then served on a real butter toasted bun. Add lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house condiments at your request.
Brisket Plate$16.99
(2 sides + fountain soda)
Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream image

 

Sedara Sweets & Ice Cream

8011 Mackenzie Road, Affton

TakeoutDelivery
Haystacks Baklava$2.99
This amazing dessert is made with roughly chopped walnuts and pistachio scented with rose water, cardamom and clove. Bathed in butter and simple sugar
Traditional Arabic Baklava$1.99
Simply put, baklava at its purest. Traditional Arabic baklava filled with chopped, roasted pistachios or walnuts.
Iraqi Fingers (Borma)$1.25
Traditional Iraqi baklava made with phyllo dough filled with honey and either Chocolate + Pecan, Pecan, Walnut, Cashew, Pistachio, or Almond
Hi-Pointe Drive-In image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

634 Washington Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.5 (833 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BELGIAN FRITES$3.00
fries. if you need to add cheese, please add it on sides. its $1 upcharge
SWEET POTATO TOTS$3.00
sweet potato tots
CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.00
fried or grilled. choice of nashville hot, buffalo or OG. comes with lettuce, pickle and mayo
Snarf's Sandwiches image

 

Snarf's Sandwiches

11512 page service dr, saint louis

Takeout
Rotisserie Chicken Salad$8.95
Rotisserie Chicken Salad- Rotisserie Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, and Provolone Cheese
7" Italian$7.45
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mortidalla, Provolone
7" French Dip, Swiss & Provolone$8.75
Roast beef, Swiss and Provolone cheese with Au Jus
Hi Pointe Drive In image

 

Hi Pointe Drive In

1033 McCausland Ave, Saint Louis

Takeout
BELGIAN FRITES$3.00
French Fries. If you want to add cheese please add cheese sauce under sides. It is an additional $1 charge.
SALMON BLT$13.00
griddled salmon, greens, tomato, bacon, fried green tomatoes, chili mango aioli, on hearty wheatberry
City Foundry Group - Poptimism image

 

City Foundry Group - Poptimism

3700 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS

Takeout
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

389 N Euclid Ave, St. Louis

Avg 4.8 (1458 reviews)
Takeout
Timothy's image

 

Timothy's

12710 Olive Blvd., St. Louis

Takeout
City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes image

 

City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes

3730 FOREST PARK AVE, ST. LOUIS

Takeout
Scape image

 

Scape

50 Maryland Plaza, St. Louis

Takeout
