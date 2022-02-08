Saint Louis seafood restaurants you'll love

Saint Louis restaurants
Toast

Must-try seafood restaurants in Saint Louis

Cobalt Smoke & Sea image

SEAFOOD

Cobalt Smoke & Sea

12643 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur

Avg 4.3 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Godfather Night: Dinner & Bourbon Pairing Ticket$110.00
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
6-9pm
five-course meal, paired with bourbon tastings presented by LUXCO, and after party cigars, with a premium pour nightcap at Cobalt.
Plus raffles, bottle purchasing opportunities, and more, all set to a Rat Pack soundtrack.
Limited seating available on a first come basis. Parties of 2 thru 4.
$110 per person
Chilean Sea Bass$38.00
pan seared, champagne risotto, wilted arugula, shaved fennel, watermelon radish, saffron beurre blanc
Holiday 2021 BOX SET THREE$100.00
Box Set THREE includes a 1 oz sampling of the following:
Sam Houston 15 yr, Weller Special Reserve, Shenk's, McKenna 10yr, Blanton's Bourbon, High West Rendezvous Rye, Daviess County Cabernet Finish, Old Forester Statesman. Jack Daniels Barrel Proof, and Yellowstone.
Add a Pappy Van Winkle Handmade Cigar for $20!
More about Cobalt Smoke & Sea
New York Grill (2) image

 

New York Grill (3)

9901 West Florissant Avenue,, st louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Whole Wings$0.99
Bottle Vess$1.69
T-Bone Steak$13.99
More about New York Grill (3)
Citizen Kane's Marketplace image

 

Citizen Kane's Marketplace

127 West Clinton Place, Kirkwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Pealed Beef Tenderloin$36.99
16 oz New York Strip/Online$32.95
More about Citizen Kane's Marketplace
Amigos Cantina image

SEAFOOD

Amigos Cantina

120 W Jefferson Ave, Kirkwood

Avg 4.2 (673 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos "Americana"$11.99
Three tacos (3) filled with your choice of shredded chicken, pork, or beef, or beans, lettuce, diced tomato & Mexican cheese blend. Your choice of tortillas: Flour (soft) or corn (soft or crispy). Served with your choice of rice & beans.
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Grilled spicy white fish on a bed of shredded cabbage. Topped with Queso Fresco, pico de gallo, & our zesty yogurt sauce.
Car Description
Please add your car type and color in Special Instructions Box. We will bring out your food when ready.
More about Amigos Cantina
Zia's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Zia's Restaurant and Catering

5256 WilsonAve, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$18.00
Sm House Salad$5.50
Penne Vodka$18.50
More about Zia's Restaurant and Catering
Crawling Crab image

 

Crawling Crab

6730 Page Ave, Saint Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steve Shrimp platter$33.99
(1) lb of Shrimp, (1) sausage link, (1) sweet corn on the cob, (1) Cajun boiled egg, and hand cut potatoes All drizzled with our famous garlic butter and sprinkled with magic dust!
SIDE ITEM- 1 Cajun Boiled Egg$1.99
(1) Cajun Boiled Egg drizzled with famous garlic butter and magic dust
Fried lobster strip basket$26.99
2 deep fried lobster strips and fries sprinkled with magic dust , (1) garlic butter roll (1) cup of garlic butter
More about Crawling Crab
Bartolino's Osteria image

 

Bartolino's Osteria

2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dinner Caesar$7.00
crisp romaine, and seasoned croutons tossed in our special Caesar dressing
Tortellini Piselli$19.00
circular stuffed pasta with peas, mushroom, onion, prosciutto, cream and parmigiano cheese
16" One Topping$17.00
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
More about Bartolino's Osteria
Reign Restaurant image

 

Reign Restaurant

1122 Washington Avenue, St. Louis

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Reign Restaurant

