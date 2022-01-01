Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Saint Paul

Go
Saint Paul restaurants
Toast

Saint Paul restaurants that serve chili

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

1565 Cliff Road, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (4277 reviews)
Takeout
Family-Style Chili Mac$45.00
homestyle mac and cheese, house-made beef chili; topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and corn chips | serves 5-6, hot and ready to enjoy
Chili Mac$14.00
homestyle mac and cheese, house-made beef chili; topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and corn chips
More about Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
Groveland Tap image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Groveland Tap

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul

Avg 4.5 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Chili$7.75
cheese, onions, saltines
More about Groveland Tap
Coconut Thai image

 

Coconut Thai

720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Oil
Chili Flakes
Sweet Chili Sauce$1.00
More about Coconut Thai
Michael's Pizza image

 

Michael's Pizza

441 Robert St S, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili$0.50
More about Michael's Pizza
Moe's American Grill image

 

Moe's American Grill

2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Chili$4.99
Bowl Chili$6.95
More about Moe's American Grill
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul image

 

5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul

1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chili$5.99
More about 5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe image

 

French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul

Avg 4.5 (2035 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn | bell peppers | tomatoes | onions
More about French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Pappy's St. Paul

1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese FF$5.29
Chili Cheese Dog$9.09
More about Pappy's St. Paul
Item pic

PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood

Avg 4.7 (8710 reviews)
Takeout
No.17 Chili Infusion$15.00
white sauce, Tono red chili oil, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, peppadew
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Eagan Arms Public House image

FRENCH FRIES

Eagan Arms Public House

4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan

Avg 4.4 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Chili Pie (Frozen)$6.00
Our favorite vegetarian pie - filled with beans, quinoa, tomatoes and tons of flavor wrapped in a buttery crust
Colorado Chili (Frozen)$6.00
Choice Angus Beef, green chilis, onion, house enchilada sauce, black beans, refried beans, corn & chipotle
More about Eagan Arms Public House
Item pic

 

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
No.17 Chili Infusion$15.00
white sauce, Tono red chili oil, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, peppadew
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
Item pic

 

J. Selby's

169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cup of Chili (GF)$4.00
A small portion of our house chili
House Chili (GF)$7.00
Our signature chili, rich with beans, millet & tomatoes, topped with corn chips & green onions
More about J. Selby's
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery image

 

2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery

921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Chili Dog (Meal)$6.00
More about 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
Midway Cafe & Grill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Midway Cafe & Grill

1964 University Ave, St. Paul

Avg 3.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Beef Chili
Ground beef with peppers, corn, black bean, homemade chili seasonings topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
More about Midway Cafe & Grill
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE

1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Chili$3.99
House made beef chili.
More about Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
5-8 Club - Maplewood image

 

5-8 Club - Maplewood

2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$5.99
Made from our own special recipe & topped with Cheddar cheese.
More about 5-8 Club - Maplewood
Consumer pic

 

Bangkok Thai Deli

333 University Ave W, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#BT12 - Steamed Squid w. Chili Garlic Lime Sauce$24.95
More about Bangkok Thai Deli
Item pic

 

Coffee Cup on Randolph

1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Homemade Chili$3.95
Chili Cheese$12.50
Served with Hashbrowns and Toast
More about Coffee Cup on Randolph
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park

5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Biscuits$13.00
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
Item pic

 

Flameburger

2534 Rice St, Little Canada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili$3.75
Small Chili Cheese Fries$6.75
Large Chili Cheese Fries$7.75
More about Flameburger
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul image

 

Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul

1 Leech St, Saint Paul

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Biscuits$13.00
beef chili with cheddar cheese and onions poured over a fluffy biscuit and topped with fried eggs
More about Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
Item pic

 

Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks

437 Commerce Dr Ste 100, Woodbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
No.17 Chili Infusion$15.00
white sauce, Tono red chili oil, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, peppadew
More about Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
La Casita image

 

La Casita

1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville

No reviews yet
Takeout
#4 Enchilada, Chili Relleno, & Taco$12.99
One cheese enchilada, one chili relleno, and one ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Chili Verde Burrito$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded pork, black beans, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Topped with tomatillo verde salsa, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
Chili Relleno$3.99
More about La Casita
Manitou Grill & Event Center image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manitou Grill & Event Center

2171 4th St, White Bear Lake

Avg 4.2 (654 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Chili$5.00
Bowl Chili$7.00
More about Manitou Grill & Event Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Saint Paul

Shrimp Salad

Bean Burritos

Lobster Rolls

Chilaquiles

Fettuccine Alfredo

Tarts

Pork Ribs

Thai Tea

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Saint Paul to explore

West Seventh

No reviews yet

Downtown St. Paul

No reviews yet

Mac-Groveland

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

West Side

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Cathedral Hill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

St. Anthony Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Summit Hill

No reviews yet
Map

More near Saint Paul to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Hopkins

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Minnetonka

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Burnsville

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston