Chili in Saint Paul
Saint Paul restaurants that serve chili
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan
|Family-Style Chili Mac
|$45.00
homestyle mac and cheese, house-made beef chili; topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and corn chips | serves 5-6, hot and ready to enjoy
|Chili Mac
|$14.00
homestyle mac and cheese, house-made beef chili; topped with cheddar cheese, sour cream, and corn chips
Groveland Tap
1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul
|Chili
|$7.75
cheese, onions, saltines
Coconut Thai
720 Grand Ave, Saint Paul
|Chili Oil
|Chili Flakes
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$1.00
Moe's American Grill
2400 MOUNDS VIEW BLVD, MOUNDS VIEW
|Cup Chili
|$4.99
|Bowl Chili
|$6.95
5-8 Grill And Tap - W St Paul
1741 S Robert St, West Saint Paul
|Bowl Chili
|$5.99
French Meadow Bakery & Cafe
1662 Grand Ave, St. Paul
|Chili
organic black beans | ancho peppers | chipotle peppers | corn | bell peppers | tomatoes | onions
Pappy's St. Paul
1783 MARYLAND AVE E, SAINT PAUL
|Chili Cheese FF
|$5.29
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$9.09
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
3088 White Bear Ave N, Maplewood
|No.17 Chili Infusion
|$15.00
white sauce, Tono red chili oil, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, peppadew
Eagan Arms Public House
4250 Lexington Ave S, Eagan
|Sweet Potato Chili Pie (Frozen)
|$6.00
Our favorite vegetarian pie - filled with beans, quinoa, tomatoes and tons of flavor wrapped in a buttery crust
|Colorado Chili (Frozen)
|$6.00
Choice Angus Beef, green chilis, onion, house enchilada sauce, black beans, refried beans, corn & chipotle
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
1580 Saint Clair Ave, St. Paul
|No.17 Chili Infusion
|$15.00
white sauce, Tono red chili oil, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, peppadew
J. Selby's
169 N Victoria Street, Saint Paul
|Cup of Chili (GF)
|$4.00
A small portion of our house chili
|House Chili (GF)
|$7.00
Our signature chili, rich with beans, millet & tomatoes, topped with corn chips & green onions
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery
921 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul
|Chili Dog (Meal)
|$6.00
Midway Cafe & Grill
1964 University Ave, St. Paul
|Homemade Beef Chili
Ground beef with peppers, corn, black bean, homemade chili seasonings topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
Maverick's Real Roast Beef - ROSEVILLE
1746 Lexington Ave N, Roseville
|Beef Chili
|$3.99
House made beef chili.
5-8 Club - Maplewood
2289 Minnehaha Ave E, Maplewood
|Chili - Bowl
|$5.99
Made from our own special recipe & topped with Cheddar cheese.
Bangkok Thai Deli
333 University Ave W, Saint Paul
|#BT12 - Steamed Squid w. Chili Garlic Lime Sauce
|$24.95
Coffee Cup on Randolph
1333 Randolph Ave, Saint Paul
|Cup Homemade Chili
|$3.95
|Chili Cheese
|$12.50
Served with Hashbrowns and Toast
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Louis Park
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park
|Chili Biscuits
|$13.00
Flameburger
2534 Rice St, Little Canada
|Chili
|$3.75
|Small Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.75
|Large Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.75
Hope Breakfast Bar - St. Paul
1 Leech St, Saint Paul
|Chili Biscuits
|$13.00
beef chili with cheddar cheese and onions poured over a fluffy biscuit and topped with fried eggs
Tono Pizzeria + Cheesesteaks
437 Commerce Dr Ste 100, Woodbury
|No.17 Chili Infusion
|$15.00
white sauce, Tono red chili oil, bacon, red onion, cherry tomato, peppadew
La Casita
1925 W Perimeter Dr, Roseville
|#4 Enchilada, Chili Relleno, & Taco
|$12.99
One cheese enchilada, one chili relleno, and one ground beef hard shell taco with lettuce, cheese, and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
|Chili Verde Burrito
|$10.99
A flour tortilla filled with shredded pork, black beans, and roasted poblano corn salsa. Topped with tomatillo verde salsa, mixed cheese, and green onions. Served with a scoop of sour cream.
|Chili Relleno
|$3.99