Chicken soup in San Francisco

San Francisco restaurants
Toast

San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES

Saap Ver - 88 Division st

88 Division st, san francisco

Avg 4.4 (2011 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Noodle Soup(V)$15.00
Rice noodles,Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprout, Chinese Broccoli, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
Foundation Cafe image

 

Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St

335 Kearny St, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.50
shredded chicken breast, corn relish, avocado chunks, tortilla strips & cliantro
More about Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
Chicken Soup image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley

101 Oak Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.8 (2801 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Soup$10.00
RIce, Greens, Cotija, Seeds
*GF
More about RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
Grubstake Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Grubstake Diner

1525 Pine St, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (3623 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN & RICE SOUP$9.00
More about Grubstake Diner
Lily image

 

Lily

225 Clement St., San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (344 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
More about Lily
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

iThai Bangkok Street Food

720 Post Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (2787 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup$14.00
Flat rice noodles in clear broth with sliced tender chicken and bean sprouts
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
Chicken Soup image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

RT Rotisserie - NoPa

302 Broderick street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Soup$10.00
RIce, Greens, Cotija, Seeds
*GF
More about RT Rotisserie - NoPa
Item pic

 

Burma Love Downtown

8 Mint Plaza, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup$20.95
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
More about Burma Love Downtown
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Moshi Moshi

2092 3rd Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.2 (2616 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Udon Soup$13.95
Garlic and soy marinated chicken in our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.
More about Moshi Moshi
Boho image

 

Boho Restaurant - Café Boho

3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soup: Chicken Dumpling Soup$15.00
More about Boho Restaurant - Café Boho
Consumer pic

 

Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco

4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$21.95
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
Babushka's Chicken Soup image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES

Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

436 Balboa Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (1827 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Babushka's Chicken Soup$10.00
Shredded chicken, vermicelli, carrots and chicken broth
More about Cinderella Bakery & Cafe

