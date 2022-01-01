Chicken soup in San Francisco
San Francisco restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Saap Ver - 88 Division st
SEAFOOD • SALADS • NOODLES
Saap Ver - 88 Division st
88 Division st, san francisco
|Chicken Noodle Soup(V)
|$15.00
Rice noodles,Sliced Chicken, Bean Sprout, Chinese Broccoli, Scallion, and Cilantro
More about Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
Foundation Cafe - 335 Kearny St
335 Kearny St, San Francisco
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.50
shredded chicken breast, corn relish, avocado chunks, tortilla strips & cliantro
More about RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie - Hayes Valley
101 Oak Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Soup
|$10.00
RIce, Greens, Cotija, Seeds
*GF
More about Grubstake Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Grubstake Diner
1525 Pine St, San Francisco
|CHICKEN & RICE SOUP
|$9.00
More about Lily
Lily
225 Clement St., San Francisco
|Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup
|$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
|Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup
|$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
|Ginger Chicken Noodle Soup
|$28.00
***Require reheating at home***
Mary's Poached Breast and Confit Drumstick, Broad Pho Noodles, Pho Consomme
More about iThai Bangkok Street Food
SALADS • NOODLES
iThai Bangkok Street Food
720 Post Street, San Francisco
|Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
|$14.00
Flat rice noodles in clear broth with sliced tender chicken and bean sprouts
More about RT Rotisserie - NoPa
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
RT Rotisserie - NoPa
302 Broderick street, San Francisco
|Chicken Soup
|$10.00
RIce, Greens, Cotija, Seeds
*GF
More about Burma Love Downtown
Burma Love Downtown
8 Mint Plaza, San Francisco
|Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
|$20.95
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon.
(Upon Request: Gluten Free)
More about Moshi Moshi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Moshi Moshi
2092 3rd Street, San Francisco
|Chicken Udon Soup
|$13.95
Garlic and soy marinated chicken in our house-made konbu / katsuo broth with enoki mushrooms, spinach, wakame seaweed and (dine in only topped with tenkasu and ito togarashi). Comes with sanuki udon noodles.
More about Boho Restaurant - Café Boho
Boho Restaurant - Café Boho
3321 Steiner Street, San Francisco
|Soup: Chicken Dumpling Soup
|$15.00
More about Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
Osha Thai 4 Embarcadero, San Francisco
4 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$21.95