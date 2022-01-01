Seattle sushi restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hamachi Sushi$4.00
Yellowtail
Maguro Sushi$4.00
Tuna
Sake Sushi$4.00
Salmon
More about Momiji
BB's Teriyaki Grill image

SALADS

BB's Teriyaki Grill

4221 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fountain Drink$2.00
Goyza$2.00
BYO$11.00
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sake Sushi$4.00
Salmon
Maguro Sushi$4.00
Tuna
Unagi Sushi$5.00
Eel
More about Momiji SLU
Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
4pc Gyoza$3.99
4pc Gyoza
Chicken Teriyaki$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki
Chicken/Katsu Combo$14.49
Chicken/Katsu Combo
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso Soup$5.00
with kabocha squash, yuchoy and fried tofu
California Roll$15.00
crab, avocado, mayo, cucumber and masago
Spider Roll$17.00
Fried Maryland softshell Blue crab with cucumber, avocado and masago.
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
BB's Teriyaki image

 

BB's Teriyaki

210 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (531 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goyza$2.00
BYO$11.00
Fountain Drink$2.00
More about BB's Teriyaki
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya image

SUSHI • RAMEN

Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya

2311 2nd Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (2006 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sake$3.50
Unagi$4.00
Edamame$3.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
Main pic

 

SUMO EXPRESS

219 BROADWAY E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$6.45
Sushi 2piece/Sashimi 3piece
Alaska$6.45
Salmon, avocado and cucumber
Shrimp Tempura$8.45
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, lettuce and crabmeat, topped with eel sauce and masago
More about SUMO EXPRESS
BB's Teriyaki Grill image

 

BB's Teriyaki Grill

1111 3rd ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Goyza$2.00
BYO$11.00
Fountain Drink$2.00
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Minimum Wage Burger$16.00
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), served with arugula, tomato, onion, & our house-made chipotle aioli (CBGB sauce)
*available GF
* Overtime your burger with a double patty!
Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
Vegan Version of Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad$16.00
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and Oak's croutons topped with fried and Rebellyous' plant-based vegan chicken
*contains cashews
More about Oak
Nana's Green Tea image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuna Avocado Don$13.50
Marinated tuna sashimi, avocado, over rice served with sesame dressing. sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*contains gluten
Chicken Soboro Don$11.50
sweet-savory ground chicken, soft-boiled egg, rice
*contains gluten
Matcha Mochi Parfait$9.95
House made matcha pudding and syrup, matcha ice cream, vanilla soft serve ice cream, corn flakes, red bean paste, mochi, whipped cream
*pudding contains gelatin
*corn flakes contain gluten
More about Nana's Green Tea
Grillbird image

 

Grillbird

6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Teriyaki$13.00
Grilled Halal certified boneless chicken thigh. Served with gluten-free teriyaki sauce. . Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
Salmon Teriyaki$16.80
Marinated and finished with teriyaki sauce served over choice of rice. Gluten Free. Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
Spicy Garlic Chicken$13.95
Seriously Spicy! So don't come crying to us if you can't handle it. Spicy Garlic Chicken with all the spicy we could throw at it including: Chile de árbol, Sichuan Pepper, Chinese Chili, House-made Spicy Chili oil
More about Grillbird
Teriyaki & Wok image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki$13.99
Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki
Pork Gyoza(8pcs)$6.99
Deep-fried potstickers filled with pork and vegetables, served with our homemade sweet gyoza sauce.
General Tsao’s Chicken$14.99
Breaded deep fried crispy chicken with onions, bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet and spicy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Evergreen Roll$10.50
Fresh Spring Roll. Rice paper wrapped around organic garden salad, fresh herbs, lemongrass tofu, vermicelli noodles, served with sweet dipping sauce.
Crab Rangoon$9.50
Imitation crab meat, cream cheese, celery wrapped in wonton wrapper, served with sweet & sour sauce.
(6 pieces)
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, green onions, ground peanuts. Gluten Free
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Belltown Barbie$20.00
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped w/ seared salmon, tobiko, scallions, sweet chili aioli, sweet chili, soy glaze
HH Sushi Set B$9.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore
Miso Soup$3.00
tofu, scallions, seaweed
More about Umi Sake House
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle image

 

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle

825 Harrison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station image

TEMPURA • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station

1640 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3385 reviews)
More about U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station
Restaurant banner

CURRY • RAMEN

Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle

825 Harrison St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (3949 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle

