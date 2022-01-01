Seattle sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Seattle
More about Momiji
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Hamachi Sushi
|$4.00
Yellowtail
|Maguro Sushi
|$4.00
Tuna
|Sake Sushi
|$4.00
Salmon
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
SALADS
BB's Teriyaki Grill
4221 University Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fountain Drink
|$2.00
|Goyza
|$2.00
|BYO
|$11.00
More about Momiji SLU
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Sake Sushi
|$4.00
Salmon
|Maguro Sushi
|$4.00
Tuna
|Unagi Sushi
|$5.00
Eel
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Popular items
|4pc Gyoza
|$3.99
4pc Gyoza
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.49
Chicken Teriyaki
|Chicken/Katsu Combo
|$14.49
Chicken/Katsu Combo
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Miso Soup
|$5.00
with kabocha squash, yuchoy and fried tofu
|California Roll
|$15.00
crab, avocado, mayo, cucumber and masago
|Spider Roll
|$17.00
Fried Maryland softshell Blue crab with cucumber, avocado and masago.
More about BB's Teriyaki
BB's Teriyaki
210 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Goyza
|$2.00
|BYO
|$11.00
|Fountain Drink
|$2.00
More about Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
SUSHI • RAMEN
Wasabi Sushi & Izakaya
2311 2nd Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Sake
|$3.50
|Unagi
|$4.00
|Edamame
|$3.00
More about SUMO EXPRESS
SUMO EXPRESS
219 BROADWAY E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$6.45
Sushi 2piece/Sashimi 3piece
|Alaska
|$6.45
Salmon, avocado and cucumber
|Shrimp Tempura
|$8.45
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, lettuce and crabmeat, topped with eel sauce and masago
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
BB's Teriyaki Grill
1111 3rd ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Goyza
|$2.00
|BYO
|$11.00
|Fountain Drink
|$2.00
More about Oak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Minimum Wage Burger
|$16.00
1/3 pound Country Natural Beef patty (GAP certified), served with arugula, tomato, onion, & our house-made chipotle aioli (CBGB sauce)
*available GF
* Overtime your burger with a double patty!
|Herky’s Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Generous portion of Draper Valley organic, cage-free thighs, our CBGB sauce, sliced pickles
|Vegan Version of Chicken Kale/Romaine Caesar Salad
|$16.00
Baby kale and romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar Dressing with cherry tomatoes and Oak's croutons topped with fried and Rebellyous' plant-based vegan chicken
*contains cashews
More about Nana's Green Tea
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Tuna Avocado Don
|$13.50
Marinated tuna sashimi, avocado, over rice served with sesame dressing. sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*contains gluten
|Chicken Soboro Don
|$11.50
sweet-savory ground chicken, soft-boiled egg, rice
*contains gluten
|Matcha Mochi Parfait
|$9.95
House made matcha pudding and syrup, matcha ice cream, vanilla soft serve ice cream, corn flakes, red bean paste, mochi, whipped cream
*pudding contains gelatin
*corn flakes contain gluten
More about Grillbird
Grillbird
6501 35th Ave Sw, Seattle
|Popular items
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.00
Grilled Halal certified boneless chicken thigh. Served with gluten-free teriyaki sauce. . Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
|Salmon Teriyaki
|$16.80
Marinated and finished with teriyaki sauce served over choice of rice. Gluten Free. Choice of white or brown rice and choice of two sides.
|Spicy Garlic Chicken
|$13.95
Seriously Spicy! So don't come crying to us if you can't handle it. Spicy Garlic Chicken with all the spicy we could throw at it including: Chile de árbol, Sichuan Pepper, Chinese Chili, House-made Spicy Chili oil
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki
|$13.99
Deep Fried Tofu Teriyaki
|Pork Gyoza(8pcs)
|$6.99
Deep-fried potstickers filled with pork and vegetables, served with our homemade sweet gyoza sauce.
|General Tsao’s Chicken
|$14.99
Breaded deep fried crispy chicken with onions, bell peppers, and carrots in a sweet and spicy sauce. Comes with steamed rice.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Evergreen Roll
|$10.50
Fresh Spring Roll. Rice paper wrapped around organic garden salad, fresh herbs, lemongrass tofu, vermicelli noodles, served with sweet dipping sauce.
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.50
Imitation crab meat, cream cheese, celery wrapped in wonton wrapper, served with sweet & sour sauce.
(6 pieces)
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, green onions, ground peanuts. Gluten Free
More about Umi Sake House
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Umi Sake House
2230 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Belltown Barbie
|$20.00
snow crab mix, avocado, cucumber topped w/ seared salmon, tobiko, scallions, sweet chili aioli, sweet chili, soy glaze
|HH Sushi Set B
|$9.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
tofu, scallions, seaweed
More about U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station
TEMPURA • SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
U:Don Fresh Japanese Noodle Station
1640 12th Ave, Seattle
More about Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle
CURRY • RAMEN
Hurry Curry of Tokyo - Seattle
825 Harrison St, Seattle