Sliders in Atlanta
Atlanta restaurants that serve sliders
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
TAPAS
Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta
|Fried Chicken HK Slider
|$7.00
Wb sauce, pickle, bao bun
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta
|Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
|Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
|Angus Sliders 3
|$8.99
More about Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta
|Manchego Sliders
|$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
More about The Beverly
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Beverly
790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta
|Salmon sliders
|$14.00
More about Smith's Olde Bar
Smith's Olde Bar
1578 piedmont ave, atlanta
|SOB Fried Chicken Slider
|$10.00
fried chicken, mayo with pickle
More about Life Bistro
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Life Bistro
2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta
|Nashville Hot Sliders
|$15.00
"Nashville Hot" battered oyster mushroom, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a bun. 2 sliders.
More about Yo! Chef What's Cooking?
Yo! Chef What's Cooking?
3979 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta
|Chicken Sliders
|$15.00
Breaded chicken tossed with spicy sauce, pico and yochef sauces
|Salmon Sliders
|$17.00
Grilled salmon, mango salsa, YoChef sauce