Sliders in Atlanta

Atlanta restaurants that serve sliders

Fried Chicken HK Slider image

TAPAS

Whiskey Bird & Little Bird

1409 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta

Avg 4.5 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken HK Slider$7.00
Wb sauce, pickle, bao bun
More about Whiskey Bird & Little Bird
Angus Sliders image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Angus Sliders
Aged cheddar cheese, pickled red onions, cowboy sauce on a Hawaiian slider bun (1390 CAL.)
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Buffalo ranch, pickles, lettuce on a Hawaiian slider bun (750 CAL.)
Angus Sliders 3$8.99
More about The Brass Tap
Manchego Sliders image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol

385 N Angier Ave NE suite 100, Atlanta

Avg 5 (70 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Manchego Sliders$9.50
Spanish-style grass-fed ground beef, kings hawaiian, manchego, pickled vegetables, garlic aioli.
More about Buena Vida Tapas & Sol
The Beverly image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Beverly

790 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon sliders$14.00
More about The Beverly
Smith's Olde Bar image

 

Smith's Olde Bar

1578 piedmont ave, atlanta

Avg 4.8 (1545 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SOB Fried Chicken Slider$10.00
fried chicken, mayo with pickle
More about Smith's Olde Bar
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Life Bistro

2036 Sylvan Road, Atlanta

Avg 4.1 (220 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Sliders$15.00
"Nashville Hot" battered oyster mushroom, cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, on a bun. 2 sliders.
More about Life Bistro
Item pic

 

Yo! Chef What's Cooking?

3979 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sliders$15.00
Breaded chicken tossed with spicy sauce, pico and yochef sauces
Salmon Sliders$17.00
Grilled salmon, mango salsa, YoChef sauce
More about Yo! Chef What's Cooking?

