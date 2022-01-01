Egg sandwiches in Austin
Austin restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Easy Tiger
1501 East 7th St., Austin
|Easy Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
6203 N Capital of Texas Hwy, Austin
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.25
Two eggs, any style, melted American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served on toast or bun. Served with hashbrowns
|All Day Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.25
Two eggs, any style, melted American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served on toast or bun
Waterloo Ice House
8600 Burnet Road, Austin
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.25
Two eggs, any style, melted American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served on toast or bun. Served with hashbrowns
|All Day Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.25
Two eggs, any style, melted American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served on toast or bun
District Kitchen + Cocktails
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard, Austin
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
prosciutto, arugula, tomato, sharp cheddar, garlic aioli, grilled sourdough, fries
Local Foods Austin Popup
8023 Burnet Road, Austin
|Truffled Egg Salad Sandwich
|$13.50
House made truffled egg salad, mixed greens, tomato, Parmesan, aioli, pretzel bun
Easy Tiger
3508 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin
|Easy Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
Austin Tea Xchange Cafe
13011 Shops Parkway, Austin
|Feta, Tomato, Basil and Egg Sandwich
|$6.49
|Egg, Cheddar and Protein Sandwich
|$7.49
|Impossible Veggie Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Sandwich
|$8.99
Enjoy this plant based breakfast sausage with cheddar cheese and egg served on a brioche bun.
Easy Tiger
6406 N IH 35 FRONTAGE RD, Austin
|Easy Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
Easy Bun, Vital Farms Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar, Scallion, Jalapeño Aioli*; Choice of Sausage, Bacon or Avocado
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100, Austin
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.25
Two eggs, any style, melted American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served on toast or bun. Served with hashbrowns
|All Day Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.25
Two eggs, any style, melted American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served on toast or bun
Thirsty Armadillo Coffee Bar
500 Canyon Ridge Drive, Suite L-150, Austin
|Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.65
Made in house, our sausage, egg and cheese sandwich is topped with Mojio Seasoning on a soft roll.
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.65
Made in house, and includes bacon, egg, cheese, Mojio Seasoning on a soft roll.
The Grey Market - Austin
501 Brazos Street, Austin
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Simple, classic, delicious.
BAGELS
Tiny House Coffee Roasters
801 Barton Springs, Austin
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Egg, Cheddar, Sriacha Mayo, Caramelized Onion on a Sesame Bagel
Shore Raw Bar and Grill
8665 W. SH 71, Austin
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
Toasted Ciabatta, garlic aoili, bacon, aged cheddar, farm eggs, french fries
Donut Taco Palace
5446 W. US HWY 290 Ste. 101, Austin
|Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$3.99
|Sausage & Egg Croissant Sandwich
|$3.75
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
|$3.99
SANDWICHES
Brooklyn Breakfast Shop
7800 south 1st street, Austin
|Bagel Sandwich - Protein, Egg And Cheese (Choose From Bacon, Sausage, Or Avocado)
|$9.25
Please choose either jalapeño cheddar or everything, if we run out of one we will substitute with the other
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Waterloo Ice House
9600 Escarpment Blvd., Austin
|Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.25
Two eggs, any style, melted American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served on toast or bun. Served with hashbrowns
|All Day Fried Egg Sandwich
|$13.25
Two eggs, any style, melted American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham served on toast or bun
HAMBURGERS
24 Diner
600 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Egg Sandwich
|$14.95
Brioche bun, two eggs*, avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon, skillet fries
PASTRY • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Gopuff Kitchen (formerly Bandit)
706 N Lamar Blvd, Austin
|Egg & Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.99
Eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.
|Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.49
Breakfast sausage, eggs and melty cheddar cheese on a fresh english muffin.
Allergens: eggs, milk, soy, wheat.
Made in a facility that handles milk, tree nuts, eggs, peanuts, fish, wheat, shellfish and soybeans.
SANDWICHES
Banh Mi Galang
11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin
|9. Banh Mi Trung Op-la - Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
Egg over easy in Vietnamese sandwich style