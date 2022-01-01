Pudding in Cambridge

Ingredients: soybean, water, sugar, honey, osmanthus.

tofu pudding is also known as douhua (short for doufuhua). It is a Chinese snack made with very soft tofu. It is also referred to as soybean pudding. Extremely soft tofu that melts in your mouth, flavored with honey syrup with a light hint of osmanthus flower, a delightful appetizer or dessert.

Vegetarian friendly, Soy allergy

