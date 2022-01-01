Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve pudding

VESTER image

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
House Coconut Chia Pudding + Granola$8.00
16 oz cup of homemade organic coconut milk chia pudding. Served with our signature granola. Vegan + gluten free.
More about VESTER
Lily P's image

 

Lily P's

50 Binney Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Pudding$6.00
whipped cream and cocoa nibs
More about Lily P's
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Bread Pudding$6.00
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square image

 

The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding$8.00
More about The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Area Four and Area Four Cafe

500 Technology Square, Cambrige

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chia Pudding (GF) (V)$6.00
Sweetened with Coconut Cream and topped with Fresh Pineapple.
*Nut Allergy* Contains Almond Milk.
More about Area Four and Area Four Cafe
Ole - Taste of Mexico image

 

Ole - Taste of Mexico

11 Springfield Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.00
More about Ole - Taste of Mexico
Sofra Bakery & Cafe image

 

Sofra Bakery & Cafe

1 Belmont St, Cambridge

Avg 4 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Sweetened Rice Pudding$6.00
Sour cherry. Gluten-free, serves one
More about Sofra Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

 

LASAISON BAKERY

407 Concord ave., Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Pudding Cake By Slice$9.50
More about LASAISON BAKERY
Item pic

 

Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)

20 prospect street, cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Maple Donut Bread Pudding$9.99
served with vanilla ice cream and topped with our house made chocolate sauce
More about Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
Item pic

TAPAS • NOODLES

Sumiao Hunan Kitchen

270 3rd St, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (2087 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Tofu Pudding 甜豆花$6.00
Ingredients: soybean, water, sugar, honey, osmanthus.
tofu pudding is also known as douhua (short for doufuhua). It is a Chinese snack made with very soft tofu. It is also referred to as soybean pudding. Extremely soft tofu that melts in your mouth, flavored with honey syrup with a light hint of osmanthus flower, a delightful appetizer or dessert.
Vegetarian friendly, Soy allergy
More about Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
Item pic

 

Tatte Bakery | Third Street

318 3rd Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Third Street

