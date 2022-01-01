Pudding in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve pudding
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|House Coconut Chia Pudding + Granola
|$8.00
16 oz cup of homemade organic coconut milk chia pudding. Served with our signature granola. Vegan + gluten free.
Lily P's
50 Binney Street, Cambridge
|Chocolate Pudding
|$6.00
whipped cream and cocoa nibs
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Rice Pudding
|$4.00
Creamy rice pudding made with arborio rice. Delivery treat anytime of day! | Size: 8 ounces
Contains: Dairy
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Blueberry Bread Pudding
|$6.00
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square
8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Area Four and Area Four Cafe
500 Technology Square, Cambrige
|Chia Pudding (GF) (V)
|$6.00
Sweetened with Coconut Cream and topped with Fresh Pineapple.
*Nut Allergy* Contains Almond Milk.
Ole - Taste of Mexico
11 Springfield Street, Cambridge
|Rice Pudding
|$3.00
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
1 Belmont St, Cambridge
|Honey Sweetened Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Sour cherry. Gluten-free, serves one
LASAISON BAKERY
407 Concord ave., Cambridge
|Chocolate Pudding Cake By Slice
|$9.50
Donut Villa Diner (Central Square)
20 prospect street, cambridge
|Maple Donut Bread Pudding
|$9.99
served with vanilla ice cream and topped with our house made chocolate sauce
TAPAS • NOODLES
Sumiao Hunan Kitchen
270 3rd St, Cambridge
|Sweet Tofu Pudding 甜豆花
|$6.00
Ingredients: soybean, water, sugar, honey, osmanthus.
tofu pudding is also known as douhua (short for doufuhua). It is a Chinese snack made with very soft tofu. It is also referred to as soybean pudding. Extremely soft tofu that melts in your mouth, flavored with honey syrup with a light hint of osmanthus flower, a delightful appetizer or dessert.
Vegetarian friendly, Soy allergy