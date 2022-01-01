Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado rolls in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve avocado rolls

TenGoku image

 

TenGoku

651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Roll$5.00
More about TenGoku
Siam Rice image

 

Siam Rice

1906 S. State Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Rolls$6.00
Avocado, carrot, cucumber, and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with plum sauce and sesame seeds.
More about Siam Rice
Banner pic

 

AMORE

3715 North Halstead Street, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Roll$6.00
Avocado
More about AMORE
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Roll$5.00
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park

4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago

Avg 4.1 (252 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds
Tuna Avocado Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
Salmon Avocado roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
More about Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park

1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (2722 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds
Tuna Avocado Roll$4.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
Tuna Avocado Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
More about Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Gorilla Sushi Western

4652 n western, Chicago

Avg 5 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds
Tuna Avocado Roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
Salmon Avocado roll$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
More about Gorilla Sushi Western
Restaurant banner

 

Gorilla Sushi Diversey

1408 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado roll$3.95
Six pcs. Avocado
Salmon avocado roll$3.95
Six pcs. Fresh salmon and avocado
Tuna avocado roll$3.95
Six pcs. Fresh tuna and avocado
More about Gorilla Sushi Diversey

