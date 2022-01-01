Avocado rolls in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve avocado rolls
Siam Rice
1906 S. State Street, Chicago
|Avocado Rolls
|$6.00
Avocado, carrot, cucumber, and rice noodles wrapped in rice paper. Served with plum sauce and sesame seeds.
SUSHI • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gorilla Sushi Jefferson Park
4945 N Milwaukee, Chicago
|Avocado Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
|Salmon Avocado roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Wicker Park
1238 n Milwaukee ave, Chicago
|Avocado Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$4.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
SUSHI
Gorilla Sushi Western
4652 n western, Chicago
|Avocado Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh avocado and sesame seeds
|Tuna Avocado Roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh tuna and avocado
|Salmon Avocado roll
|$3.95
Six pieces. Fresh salmon and avocado