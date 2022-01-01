Papaya salad in Chicago
Chicago restaurants that serve papaya salad
Noble Thai
1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago
|25. Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
|$8.95
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, green beans, roasted peanuts, Thai dressing
Rice and Noodles
2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago
|Papaya Salad
|$7.20
Green papaya, carrot, lettuce & crushed peanuts with hot & sour sauce
NOODLES
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Som Tum (Papaya Salad)
|$10.00
Shredded green papaya mixed with bits of apples, green beans, garlic, lime, and tomatoes in a spicy dressing. Crushed peanuts on the side.
Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago
|PAPAYA SALAD
|$9.00
Shredded green papaya, Tomatoes, Green beans, Fresh garlic, Peanut, Lime dressing.
Same Same
2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago
|Papaya Salad
|$10.00
Shredded green papaya, pounded in a mortar and pestle with long bean, cherry tomato, shredded carrot, roasted peanuts, lime wedge, garlic, chili, tossed in a tamarind dressing.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
567 West Lake Street, Chicago
|Papaya Salad
|$16.00
Green papaya salad, beef jerky, shrimp, pork, herbs, nuoc cham dressing, peanuts, and fried shallots (traditional)
Vegetarian has vegan nuoc cham and no meats. Both are gluten free except for beef jerky.
TAPAS • GRILL
Mott Street
1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago
|Thai Style "Papaya" Salad
|$14.00
kohlrabi, oranges, lime, fish sauce, herbs, peanuts, chicken, candied baby shrimp
*gluten free / dairy free / contains shellfish / contains fish / contains peanuts*
Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago
|4a. Green Papaya Salad - SHRIMP
|$9.99
Refreshing salad made with shred papaya, carrot, onion, herds, peanut, served with fish-sauce.