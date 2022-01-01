Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Papaya salad in Chicago

Chicago restaurants
Toast

Chicago restaurants that serve papaya salad

Item pic

 

Noble Thai

1371 W Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
25. Som Tum (Papaya Salad)$8.95
Shredded green papaya, tomatoes, green beans, roasted peanuts, Thai dressing
More about Noble Thai
Hom Mali image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

Hom Mali

417 W North ave, chicago

Avg 4.6 (493 reviews)
Takeout
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)$9.00
More about Hom Mali
Item pic

 

Rice and Noodles

2018 S Blue Island Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
Papaya Salad$7.20
Green papaya, carrot, lettuce & crushed peanuts with hot & sour sauce
More about Rice and Noodles
Vegan Plate image

NOODLES

Vegan Plate

1550 W FULLERTON AV, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Papaya Salad$12.50
More about Vegan Plate
Item pic

NOODLES

Kinnaree Thai Kitchen

2415 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.4 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Som Tum (Papaya Salad)$10.00
Shredded green papaya mixed with bits of apples, green beans, garlic, lime, and tomatoes in a spicy dressing. Crushed peanuts on the side.
More about Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine

1132 N.Milwaukee ave., chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PAPAYA SALAD$9.00
Shredded green papaya, Tomatoes, Green beans, Fresh garlic, Peanut, Lime dressing.
More about Kin Sushi and Thai Cuisine
Same Same image

 

Same Same

2022 W Roscoe St, Chicago

Avg 4.7 (373 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya Salad$10.00
Shredded green papaya, pounded in a mortar and pestle with long bean, cherry tomato, shredded carrot, roasted peanuts, lime wedge, garlic, chili, tossed in a tamarind dressing.
More about Same Same
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake

567 West Lake Street, Chicago

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Papaya Salad$16.00
Green papaya salad, beef jerky, shrimp, pork, herbs, nuoc cham dressing, peanuts, and fried shallots (traditional)
Vegetarian has vegan nuoc cham and no meats. Both are gluten free except for beef jerky.
More about Saigon Sisters 567 W. Lake
Thai Style "Papaya" Salad image

TAPAS • GRILL

Mott Street

1401 N Ashland Ave, Chicago

Avg 4.5 (2626 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Thai Style "Papaya" Salad$14.00
kohlrabi, oranges, lime, fish sauce, herbs, peanuts, chicken, candied baby shrimp
*gluten free / dairy free / contains shellfish / contains fish / contains peanuts*
More about Mott Street
Item pic

 

Pho No.1 Brewing Co.

7958 W Belmont Ave, Chicago

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
4a. Green Papaya Salad - SHRIMP$9.99
Refreshing salad made with shred papaya, carrot, onion, herds, peanut, served with fish-sauce.
More about Pho No.1 Brewing Co.
Item pic

 

Opart Thai House

1546 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago

No reviews yet
Takeout
C35. Som Tum Papaya Salad$10.59
Spicy. Hand shredded green papaya, fresh green beans, tomatoes, peanuts mixed with tangy Thai hot & sour dressing and served with lettuce.
More about Opart Thai House

